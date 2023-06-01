StoneCo: Final Sale Coming Before Takeoff
Summary
- StoneCo has outperformed my expectations since it bottomed out last year. Investors who dared to pick its pessimistic lows have been well-rewarded.
- Brazil's economy has held up remarkably well despite the macroeconomic headwinds. StoneCo's profitability is also expected to remain robust.
- I don't expect STNE's lows in 2022 to be breached, as it's no longer in a medium-term downtrend.
- Investors waiting on the sidelines should prepare to capitalize on the pullback before the discounted valuation disappears.
Leading Brazilian end-to-end fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) has outperformed our expectations since bottoming out last year. STNE formed its lows in May 2022 but remained in a lengthy consolidation zone until March 2023.
It then surged toward its post-earnings highs in mid-May, even though its momentum has stalled. However, I don't expect a re-test of last year's lows, as the Brazilian economy has held up remarkably well despite being battered by high interest rates and high inflation rates.
Bloomberg reported, "Brazil's economy grew 1.9% in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing analysts' expectations of 1.2% growth." StoneCo's positive earnings release in May 2023 underscores the robust underlying strength in Brazil's businesses and consumers.
Despite that, valid concerns remain about whether the continued high borrowing costs could lead to an unsustainable rise in default rates among businesses and consumers moving forward.
Accordingly, "high borrowing costs have negatively affected business and consumer confidence." In addition, credit card rates have also spiked toward a "six-year high," putting Brazilian consumers under further pressure.
Bloomberg reported that the finance ministry is "working on a bill to address high credit card interest rates in Brazil." As such, there are increasing concerns about whether it could hurt consumer and business spending in the second half, impacting the recovery of Brazil's economy.
Notwithstanding, Brazil's central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, could move to reduce interest rates in the second half of the year if the inflation outlook improves further.
Management highlighted its confidence that StoneCo's take rates are not expected to suffer a near-term decline, even though interest rates could fall. The company expects to adjust its "base pricing accordingly," helping to bolster a "positive trend in take rates."
Furthermore, StoneCo expects to broaden its revenue stream to higher margin opportunities such as banking credit, which should underpin more robust profitability moving ahead.
The revised consensus estimates concur with management's optimism. Accordingly, StoneCo is expected to report sequential increases in adjusted earnings before tax or EBT. As such, it should help the leading fintech company report an adjusted EBT margin of 12.3% for FY23, suggesting last year's 7.5% margin is likely the low.
Despite that, regulatory headwinds persist regarding the capping of revolving credit card rates. However, management is confident that the company's robust profitability should help to mitigate some of the risks, as "Brazil has high interchange fees that also compensate institutions for risk."
However, market operators could still choose to discount execution risks relating to these developments. Therefore, I believe it's prudent for investors to reflect a significant margin of safety to account for the risks accordingly.
STNE has been mired in an extended consolidation range since its bottom in May 2022. Market operators were likely reticent to buy aggressively over the past year, given Brazil's macroeconomic and political uncertainties.
However, I observed that the accumulation zone has likely ended, as STNE has reversed its medium-term downtrend. Moreover, STNE's recent price action suggests that a nascent uptrend bias is in the making. Therefore, I don't expect it to re-test the lows made last year.
Moreover, Seeking Alpha's Quant rated STNE's valuation with a "B" grade, suggesting it's attractive. However, I think the discount is justified, given the risks investors must undertake investing in the Brazilian company.
Meanwhile, STNE appears to be pulling back into more attractive risk/reward zones, which is constructive for buying the dips.
While I rate STNE as a Hold for now, I see a deeper pullback as a buying opportunity for investors still waiting on the sidelines.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
