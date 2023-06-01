Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Transcript

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Stacy Rasgon

Good, awesome, thank you. Good morning everyone. Thank you for coming. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I'm Bernstein's senior analyst. I cover the U.S. Semiconductor and Semiconductor capital equipment space and it is my great pleasure to have our guest today, Haviv Ilan, the President and CEO of Texas Instruments.

'

Before I start, I want to mention if you have questions you'd like to ask during the presentation, on the inner cover of your program there is a QR code to our Q&A form, it's call pigeon hole and you could submit questions there and we will leave time at the end to ask those.

So you know, TI, Texas Instruments, quite like, they sort of like to joke that they are boring and they kind of like it that way, although I think it's not easy to look boring. If you dig in I think you'll find they are anything but. And more recently I'd say things have gotten a bit more exciting as they are embarking on a new CapEx and investment plans stirred things up a little bit versus the prior years. But I think the long-term implications of that move might be very different from the near-term implications, and as always they'll continue to run things like they do, like they usually run the company like owners and they mean it.

Tell us all about that as well as many other things? It's my great pleasure to welcome Haviv. So thank you so much for [indiscernible].

Haviv Ilan

Thanks Stacy. Thanks for having us.

Stacy Rasgon

You bet. So like, you've been in the top job now two months. You're not, clearly not new to TI. You've been there 20 years? More?

Haviv Ilan

24.

Stacy Rasgon

24 years okay, multiple decades at TI, but still things are a little different once you're finally looking around from the top of the pyramid. I mean and what surprised you at this point if anything? And I guess, I get questions from investors wanting to know if anything is going to change given the leadership. And my gut says probably not, but I I'd love to get your view.

Haviv Ilan

Yes, maybe on that the internal joke in TI that the biggest change would be the accent versus rich. But more seriously, I think as you said, when you look at stuff from the top, it looks like a lot of change. But for us, the change has been continuous in TI and it's part of our culture always changing and getting better. And we have done, we have gone through a lot of change in the last 10, 15 years and I participated in a big part of it. And we are finding ourselves in a new phase of the evolution of TI. We are very excited about it, and that's part of the reason we are making this CapEx investment that you've mentioned. And you can go deeper into it, but just being in TI for so many years and looking at the amount of change we had to go through, I can't be more excited of where we are right now looking at our future.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes, it's really funny, so people do talk, oh, it's boring, but it hasn't been boring, right? I mean, I remember when I first started, it was 15 years ago, and the big thing was the mobile exit, and it was kind of a gutsy move. It was like, we have this business, it's a third of our revenues where it's $4 billion were the biggest base. It wasn't Qualcomm back then, it was TI it was the biggest base vendor, and we're going to run it for cash into the ground, right? Gutsy move and it worked. And then the whole 300 millimeter, I still remember where I was when you first announced the RFAB investment in like it was September of 2009 or whenever it was and people thought you guys were insane. And I remember you had aspirational targets to get to 55% gross and 30% operating margins like someday and that's come through. And then the whole auto and industrial focus and the 100% free cash, which I think a lot of folks are focusing on those same things now. You were probably the first to clearly articulate that story. So like under the surface, like I said, if you dig a little bit, I'm -- boring is the wrong word. It's been exciting.

Haviv Ilan

Didn’t feel boring inside. I can't tell you that, okay.

Stacy Rasgon

I want to talk about or I do want to focus a little, just to start a little one on the near-term and in this form I don't really like it, but it's hard to avoid it in this environment. And I think just was one of the big questions people have had is at least until maybe recently, your near-term results have been somewhat at odds with many peers. And again, maybe not quite as much anymore given what we've seen this earning cycle. But even in magnitude it's been more in, obviously I always have a hard time believing that you guys would be seeing something going on in the market that's not actually happening. I mean, you sell kind of everything to everybody everywhere. But why do you think you were seeing maybe some of these terms in industrial and some of these other end markets earlier than others?

Haviv Ilan

Yes and maybe start a little bit with what we have seen. So, and I think we talked about it even last year, I remember Rich mentioning and this amazing prediction that the market will go up, then it will go down, then it will go up again. So, so far it went up and then down that happened. But for us it happened in a way that was kind of a synchronous in terms of the markets. And it started with PE or consumer personal electronics as we call it internally. And we've seen weakness already at the kind a year ago. And typically Q3 is a big quarter for us, and it did the opposite last year. And we've seen a continuous decline in Q3, in Q4. In Q1 again we kind of guided flat into Q2, but it's already almost a year of weakness in PE. We have seen industrial comms enterprise following up maybe a couple of quarters after.

And so far automotive is holding. So it's a little bit different than the previous cycles in the sense of it, the markets are a little synchronous to each other. They don't behave the same at the same time. In terms of the real time of the way it comes into our results versus the competition, I do believe that our approach to market, the way we've supported our customers, the way we've done or not done special deals with them, I believe, or I believe is that we see the results more real time. That's our estimation, especially in the markets we operate in, industrial and automotive, they don't move share very quickly.

And the belief is that we have to go and wait and look at market share over the long-term. And you've started to even hint that lately we are hearing more voices that maybe it wants to correct itself. I do believe that we've seen things a little bit earlier based on the way we supported our customers.

Stacy Rasgon

So is this just a fact, I mean you guys, you don't run as much of a backlog model and you're more direct and there's clearly less and less of a distribution buffer in between you and your customers, is that -- your lead times have been pretty normal also for most of your products, right?

Haviv Ilan

Lead times are improving. Still of course, there are always some hotspots and we always have them, but they are diminishing in a growing rate. And I will say that the way we go to the market, not only the direct business, but also the terms of the way we do business it's very, I think, customer friendly in terms of the convenience and support to our customers. We don't try to force them to take parts. We won't write NC-NOs [ph] with them, non-cancelable, non-orderable type of agreements, because to be fair, customers don't really know what they need and what they want. And our job is to support them in a convenient way.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes. I don't think there's any such thing as a non-cancelable order personally, but…

Haviv Ilan

We believe the same. And if you insist, it just makes your -- the tension too high. So we prefer not to have them.

Stacy Rasgon

So it is interesting. So you're talking about market share and it's a fact thing. If I take your analog revenues, I look at sort of industry analog revenues, on that rough metric you have been losing "share" over the last like year or two. Is that just more, I mean, you could make the argument that your competitors do run backlog models and I mean, maybe they're stuffing the channel and you're not. I mean, is that the kind of dynamic that we ought to be thinking about here? And I'm talking analog right now.

Haviv Ilan

Yes, for us, and it's the way we think about it internally. We would spend time on market share over really a long-term period because again, that's the way we like to measure stuff. I think it's not easy right now.

Stacy Rasgon

How long?

Haviv Ilan

To us at least five years through cycles and I think if we look at TI and look at the rest of the, I look at it of course, every quarter, I don't have long, a lot of concerns on and or our analog performance. It's always better to be ahead of the competition on the short-term. But I think when you let the cycle run its course we'll see where we are. I think we'll be in a good position.

Stacy Rasgon

Do you have any worries about like double ordering or anything or would you even care, it's like we ship it today, we ship it tomorrow, like doesn't matter?

Haviv Ilan

You know, let's care about it in the way we also, as you talked about backlog, the way we prepare and that's part of our execution areas right now. We need to prepare for the next opportunity. And for us, the way to look at how much, for example, inventory to have and how to have it across parts and at what level is it in die bank or is it in finished goods. We have to go deeper into the real demand of the parts. So you look historically of what the parts did. You look at the trend line, and I think Dave showed in our last capital management kind of the way the market is and the cycles and our mind is on where could be the next upcycle be, how noisy could it become. And that derives together with some other parameters like cycle time of parts, how much inventory we want to have for each and every part. We have tens of thousands of them. So that's where the focus is right now. We don't put a lot of attention on backlog.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Let's talk about inventories, because this is something I -- and maybe I'll ask you to articulate your current inventory strategy because you just took the targets up and you're running well above behind and you've even talked about, we actually want to run even higher than that and it is scaring investors somewhat. Although again, I think the makeup of your portfolio and your inventory itself is probably safer from that standpoint than others, but maybe talk a little bit what you are doing with inventories and why?

Haviv Ilan

Yes. And first that is kind of the lessons we took from the last cycle. As you'll remember in the beginning of the cycle when we ran our factories open, and I think you guys talked about it last year, even it was counterintuitive to many in the street, but it saved us very well and we only wish we had more. And we now look at the next opportunity and say, hey these parts have a certain behavior. They have, they run through a lot of customers. They run through many, many years. We have a signal that we can analyze and say, what do these parts can, what can these parts do in the next two, three years or your next cycle? And that derives our decisions of how much we want to have. It's also more sophisticated in a granular way of where do you want to have the inventory? Do you want to have it in die banks? Do you want to have it in finished goods? And it all relates to how long it takes to build the parts when you see a surge in demand. So that's how we approach a problem. This is why we don't have a definite days number or even an inventory dollar amount in the…

Stacy Rasgon

So the target was 130 to 190, right?

Haviv Ilan

We upped it the last February to above 200. So it's endless, right?

Stacy Rasgon

Above 200 okay, but it's not endless.

Haviv Ilan

But to make everyone feel better about it, we have a very granular plan for each and every part. How do we bring it to the right level so it can serve us very well in the next sub cycle? Because we want to take market share when we, when the market surges. And to your point, the composition of our portfolio is very different compared to 10 years ago. We have now a very diverse portfolio and more than 75% of it can be built with almost zero risk of obsolescence. So I see us taking advantage of that opportunity and preparing not only getting capacity ahead of demand, but also have inventory to serve the short-term demand from customers. We want to be the best supplier in terms of convenience and availability at the next opportunity.

Stacy Rasgon

So I'm going to ask you like, during the pandemic when the shortages were happening and you guys had inventories, even then though, because anecdotally TI was called out as part of the issue and there was PIMIX [ph] and other things that were, was it just you didn't have like the -- you didn't quite build the specific things that were needed or like why was TI called out given where the inventory levels were?

Haviv Ilan

I think statistically we serve many times tens of sockets on a board, so just in terms of presence especially on industrial and automotive, you would find our name from time-to-time and we have heard these escalations and we have learned that the devil is in the details and that's part of the way we want to prepare for the next opportunity. How do we make sure that each and every technology, part, package, process technology is, first we have sufficient supply ahead of that demand, and second, we have enough inventory. Now, I think when I talk to customers just came back from Europe in the last couple of weeks I had zero discussions on even on escalations. Meaning we think -- I think the situation is much more healthy now and that's very good for us because we can talk about 25 and 26 and how do our long-term investments serve our customers as they think about what the market can do for them and who are the potential suppliers and how TI could be even a bigger or larger supplier for them moving forward. So I'm excited about that because instead of just solving short-term problems, we can kind of focus on the future.

Stacy Rasgon

Let's talk about some of those long-term things. So again, going back to the original 300 millimeter strategy…

Haviv Ilan

Oh that was a long time ago.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes it was. So you effectively bought 10 or 15 years worth of capacity through a number of transactions back then at 10 cents on the dollar, give or take, whatever it was. And because of that you were running capital intensity at in the low single digits for the better part of last decade or even beyond and that's changing now. There's not a lot of -- I guess during that cycle we had bankruptcies right? And lots of like freely available capacity. We just don't really have that. I guess that's good. I don't really have that this time. You did buy the Micron fab, we'll talk about that, so that was an asset. It wasn't a bankruptcy, but that was an asset. I'm assuming it wasn't a 10 cents on the dollar either though, it should have been attractive presumably.

Haviv Ilan

It was attractive.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. But in general, you've got to build fabs and I'll get to the mechanics of the fabs and the modeling. But one thing that's really got people wondering the growth targets, and they are, and I guess I should, as far as I understand, they're not specifically growth targets. You're not committing to any specific target for growth. But what you have said is that we want to put capacity in place that is sufficient to support growth. Originally it was 7% and now it's 7% to 10% over…

Haviv Ilan

It's 10.

Stacy Rasgon

It is 10, okay, so it's not 7 to 10, it is a 10.

Haviv Ilan

It is 10, yes.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay, over the long, correct. What gives you the confidence to start on a strategy like that? And I guess what drives that kind of growth and like how like especially at this point, I'm sorry, everybody is freaking out because you're adding a ton of capacity at what looks like a cycle peak. So like how do we parse all of that and where do those targets come from?

Haviv Ilan

Yes, we can go through that and I'll say the way we talk about it internally, and of course you can go and we can go deeper as needed. But let's start with industrial and automotive and when we started I remember the days when we said, hey, we are not going to be a wireless player. It's going to be industrial and automotive. And they said what? And that was kind of before the end of that decade. And then we went on into a very tough execution period of winding down wireless and then shifting some of the IP into the industrial and automotive.

Stacy Rasgon

Revenues, yes some revenues did that over…

Haviv Ilan

Absolutely, which by the way, helps you also in capacity because when you get away from revenues, some of the capacity, let's take the DMOS6, our first 300 millimeter wafer fab, it was a Nokia fab, supports your annual growth, right? So that also happened in between, but if we just look at industrial and automotive and what it did for us, and it's actually on our website. We talked with some folks earlier today, you go back to 2013 and I think that's the earliest we put it on our website. And you look at our industrial and automotive business, it was 42% of our revenue. It was 65% last year in 2022. But if you just look at a dollar amount, because you could do the math, you will see between -- for the company industrial and automotive grew at 11%, almost 11%.

Stacy Rasgon

Since -- from 2013?

Haviv Ilan

Yes. And that's where, embedded did not have its best days. So when I think about what we have done before we've put all the R&D effort, acceleration into these markets, before we got to learn these markets in granularity, we have, I think over performed, I think we took some market share over the years and we've done okay. If you look at the opportunity in the next decade, the exciting part is the market is also changing. So we are seeing an acceleration of secular growth in industrial and automotive. We saw it also on the ICE or the combustion engine areas of automotive, but it's accelerating with EVs. There is more content per vehicle with EVs and EVs are in the, have not completed the adoption curve into the market. And also you see acceleration in industrial in areas like factory automation, medical, aerospace and defense and electrification, which is really accelerating immensely in the last few years.

So when we look at what the market wants to do, we look at how we did in the last 10 years before we had some fixes on going in our portfolio, in our business, and the time we spent with the teams in industrial and automotive learning it, going deeper into it, I give ourselves a good chance to continue that trajectory at least. And it's just math Stacy, if you just take the same growth rate from 2022 for industrial and automotive, run it at 11% and just hold all the other markets flat, you'll get to about 8% growth for the TI. So 10 doesn't sound crazy when you do that math. Of course it looks weird because we've not done it before, but this is where you have to look under the hood and see where the opportunity is. The second part of it, how are you going to support that growth? And this is where the tougher, because you can all put trajectory growth out there, but how are you willing to support it? We decided to support it internally.

Stacy Rasgon

Everybody wants growth for free. Right?

Haviv Ilan

No one wants the investment.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes.

Haviv Ilan

But I think the bold decision, and that's where Rich again carried us through it and we spent years discussing it until you saw the plan coming first in 2022 and then updated in 2023, the best way to do that is internally because of cost advantages and because of control of our destiny, of our supply. And that control part was kind of always kind of, no one paid a lot of attention on it. I can tell you in the last 12 to 18 months, our customers are paying a lot of attention of where is that supply coming from.

Stacy Rasgon

We'll get to that.

Haviv Ilan

Absolutely, for sure.

Stacy Rasgon

But so, I guess just to maybe if you want to just remind people in the audience who aren't may be not as familiar with the current plan, what is the current plan for these builds?

Haviv Ilan

Yes, so again, the -- as you said, rightfully so, we said, okay, we want to be prepared to support growth of about 10% for the company. The reason we feel confident is the growth of the industrial and automotive markets, our position in these markets at 65% end of last year, day right and I think higher now because they're holding better than the rest of the markets.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes, it's is.

Haviv Ilan

And then the feedback of the customers. So, and which is a big front for us because when he came out there with a 7% growth plan and showed the investments, the feedback from customers was, we think we need more. And when you look and talk with customers about 2025 and 2030 and what they're willing to do with TI, if we are willing to be a little bit more ambitious and bold about our investment, gave us the confidence that we want to take that plan to 10%, which we don't talk about it as a 10% plan by the way. We want to support $45 billion of revenue by the end of the decade. And to do that, we have to start to invest now. We can't wait for the cycle to decide what it wants to do to be able to support it. We know if we -- we knew that if we don't start now, we have no chance to get there. So that's what we are embarking upon. You are seeing RFAB2 right now in production and that's something that has happened in the end of the third quarter of last year, but it's now producing wafers in a higher rate. And…

Stacy Rasgon

That takes a few years to ramp to full volume though.

Haviv Ilan

Correct? About two, three years to ramp a fab, but it is now, every day the wafer starts is giving us a big chunk of delta.

Stacy Rasgon

Where are the wafer starts now, have you given that number or…?

Haviv Ilan

We don't provide that, but I would say we are happy or maybe three quarters in, maybe another couple of years to ago. But the slope of the ramp is behaving nicely. It's like everything is like a nice [indiscernible]. And Lehi, which is the investment we've made with Micron or the acquisition of $1 billion, but we had to put in more equipment and new equipment to make that factory serve our technologies. It ramped ahead of schedule with a great team in Lehi in December of last year. And the beauty of Lehigh that every wafer I can build over there for MCUs, real time control systems with embedded flash, every wafer we can build is sold into customer. That's an area where it's, that is still a hotspot in the industry and for TI and we are very pleased with that execution.

So that's going to give us the first wave through 2025 of that capacity edition. The next phase of edition is going to be first in Sherman, Texas. This is where we announced the four sites, yes the fourth wafer fab. We haven't given a timeframe of how we are going to ramp them, but it depends on what the market wants to do. And we are going to build the first two shells in parallel. That's again, we want to be ready with brick and mortar ahead of the equipment. We'll equip [indiscernible]

Stacy Rasgon

So then you'll equip as you see need as they're ready to go?

Haviv Ilan

I mean, right now the plan of record and that's what we run with as it, RFAB2 will ramp somewhere to full production somewhere in 2025 and we will want to have Sherman 1 continuing that growth in the middle of 2025 and Sherman 2 it depends. And the last announcement was Lehi. We expanded Lehi and this is actually a big expansion, it's from call it x wafers per day or wafers per month or the way you want to measure it to almost 4x, that's an $11 billion investment. It also gives you the confidence that we have. And TI by the way, we don't like to spend money. Okay? So when we do it, we look very carefully on what's the risk versus reward. And to us it was almost like an asymmetrical bet of the reasonable opportunity than risk and we are going to go build it internally.

And I always joke internally, when we did Lehi and we did the make versus buy analysis, we had a certain wafer fab from the foundries. Guess what they have done in the last couple of years? They actually went up tremendously. So that return on investment of Lehi 1 was very, very favorable versus our original plan. And I think Lehi 2 will be also, again, a great team and a continuation of Lehi 1 wafers will run in between the factory. So it's going to be an expansion. So that's gives you in a nutshell the decade of investment. They did show in the slide that somewhere in 2025, 2026 when I would say that's what we have to see through the next cycle, we can have a checkpoint and see, hey, are we ahead of ourselves? Should we slow down the investment plan? And we gave kind of two options.

A funnel of how we want to invest, but we want to see it through the cycle. Let's see what the cycle wants to do. Let's see it recovering, let's see what the market wants to do, our assumptions, are they correct or not? Is the world still saying in terms of what's going on? And then we can make a decision should we slow down or not? We always joke that we want to have two years. It's not a joke actually, it's an important thing. We want to have two years. We prefer to have two years ahead of supply rather than two quarters later, because it's very painful and we felt it during the COVID cycle, when you don't have enough supply to support your customers.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes, yes. I think you guys ran into that in 2008 as well. Right? And that's kind of where you learned some of these initial lessons.

Haviv Ilan

Absolutely. But again, even in 2019 when we decided to continue with RFAB2, the same, oh you guys crazy. Oh, oh boy. If we had that factory ready a couple of years earlier, that would have been a great moment for TI, but I think the opportunity will come in the future. Yes.

Stacy Rasgon

So I do want to talk about the financial impact of this, because there is an impact and so the CapEx is going up pretty considerably over the next several years. And I think it was $5 billion on average to 2026?

Haviv Ilan

2023 to 2026 about $5 billion ramping.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes, and 23 is lower than that because it takes time. So…

Haviv Ilan

Yes, it's every quarter will probably go higher because equipment also is coming in and lead times are becoming more reasonable. So yes it can ramp.

Stacy Rasgon

And I know you guys don't guide the gross margins, but you've been fairly transparent on how to model the impact of this and it seems clear to me that gross margins almost being equal probably need to come down. And I assume you guys don't care, you don't run the company to a gross margin target anyways, but…

Haviv Ilan

I don't think that way because it doesn't drive the right decisions. Again, the decisions are driven with by, hey, we need to have that capacity ready for the demand, so we can serve our customers and, and grow market share. Right? And that's why we make the investment. And if you start to dwell on what margins are going to do, that that can yield the wrong decision. So having said that, when we build these factories, we want to do it very efficiently and these are great variable cost factories. So when we have wafers coming out in RFAB2, every wafer we can move from 200 to 300 goes there, right? These are tactical decisions that I monitor on a weekly basis that are we utilizing that capacity at entitlement and so far, so good.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes. How much of your capacity will be on -- you've given these numbers, I think, but how much will be on 300-millimeter in internal by the end of the decade if this plays out?

Haviv Ilan

So I think in 2022, it was 40% on 300, going to above 80% in 2030. I will also say that the internal versus external is, I think 80% in 2022, almost 95%, we said above 2019, 2030. The big mover is that Lehi embedded processing. So this is where our confidence in that business is higher. It's a no-brainer to take that technology and move it internally. So that will be the biggest mover because analog is almost already done it.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes, I want to talk about embedded in a minute.

Haviv Ilan

Absolutely.

Stacy Rasgon

But first, what I would I like to be -- one of the drivers of this clearly is also the CHIPS Act. And you are -- yes, there's two pieces of this, there's the tax credit and then there's the subsidies. And my impression of the increase in your outlook for these investments was effectively that you were taking the tax credit and reinvesting it, the entirety of the tax rate into more CapEx. Is that too simplistic? Like would you have upped it even if the tax credit wasn't there?

Haviv Ilan

It's hypothetical, so I would never be able to answer because we took the plant higher once the chief sector was in motion, right? So we never -- but again, the driver of the investment is our excitement about the opportunity of the 10%. We do like to say that it helps, right? It makes us more competitive. This is something that our competition around the world is getting help and these U.S. companies are going to be competing for market share worldwide globally. I mean that government help is less. And we like it not only because of the capacity help that we can get or the support, but also the R&D behind that CHIPS Act. So we think it's historic. We are excited about it, and it's definitely going to help us implement our plan. Yes.

Stacy Rasgon

And I guess there's another like maybe longer-term implication, of people are worried about trying to decoupling. And I suppose if China or Asia are no longer attractive places to have semiconductors, maybe you guys will be sitting here in the U.S. was with a good amount of, so we say, geographically attractively located capacity. That had to have been a driver of what you're doing and maybe even a driver of the increase.

Haviv Ilan

I would say that give us the higher level of confidence. And again, we've done it through our customers. So we've learned the that point through the discussion with customers. And usually, when I think about automotive or even industrial our parts, our AUP is less than $0.40 so we decided at a very low level. But now with semiconductors becoming a bigger part and bigger importance of these customer end systems or end equipment, as building our capacity in the U.S. and the diversity of the back end, the fact that we control it is a big importance for these customers. And we are meeting with CEOs, CPOs that we would never met before to talk about 2025, 2026, and they like our plan.

And there are all kind of scenarios of what the world wants to do, but when we look at it and we analyze it internally, we kind of like our chances in, if the world wants to stay, and I hope it actually does that and stays open and everybody can compete everywhere, all the world want to worst case decouple or whatever, I think we can do well on both cases. And also all the in between options, and there are many of them that you can envision, that is part of this dependability or we call it the geopolitically dependable capacity that we are putting together for our customers.

Stacy Rasgon

When will we know about like the more direct subsidies? I presume like I think the initial plans were during February and...?

Haviv Ilan

It's very early in the phases. So we are starting discussions right now. And again, we are learning as we go. So I have not even had the latest on that. I think it's early phases probably by the end of the year, we'll have information on that.

Stacy Rasgon

But to be clear, what you're doing doesn't depend on any of that, correct?

Haviv Ilan

I mean we cannot wait, right? We have to move forward because, again, we have to get prepared as we talked at the beginning. But to say that we are not counting on that, it's going to be a mistake. Of course, we think it's important. We think it's part of what we hope to do together with the government and we think it's going to put U.S. companies on a level playing field with the rest of the world. I think it's super important.

Stacy Rasgon

I guess if there was ever a time if you had plans to build a lot of capacity in the U.S. now is was the time.

Haviv Ilan

Sometimes you get lucky, yes.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I want to talk about embedded more rather than I want to talk about some specific opportunities within your various end markets. But Embedded has been obviously, clearly, it's -- I wouldn't call it a subscale business but versus analog, it's much smaller. The margins are lower. And I always have a question, is that simply because like if embedded was as big as analog, would the margins be the same? And then there are broader questions the people because I think it's -- maybe it's gotten a little better recently, but embedded over the last several years, and you kind of alluded to it a little bit. It has underperformed. But you're making this massive investment in Lehi which clearly suggests that you believe that, that business is on the mend and the opportunity is strong. So maybe you could talk a little bit about embedded relative to analog and some of those points?

Haviv Ilan

No, we can. And you can go as deep as you want to Stacy. I'll start with the last point you've made. Again, TI, and I've been in the company for 24 years, I know how we look at efficiency and capital allocation very seriously. So we don't wake up one day and say, let's put a $15 billion investment in an embedded -- mainly embedded factory, right?

And to say that we are excited about the business is one thing, but to go and put our dollars where our mouth is, it's different or actually shows, I think, the evidence of our confidence. And I think we've done a lot of work in the last four years. So first, they're analyzing what could have been done better before and it's really what is -- what are the competitive advantages of the company. Can we build it internally? Can we have a broad portfolio? Can we reach many, many customers?

Stacy Rasgon

Maybe this is like what is embedded for the people and the others that may not know?

Haviv Ilan

Okay. So for us, embedded would include microcontrollers real-time control, which is another way to say DSPs, but these are specialized MCUs for specific tasks, mainly motor drives, power conversion, which is an exploding area and our old IP of DSPs is being put together with MCUs or a processor to solve a more specific problem. And it goes by old business, wireless connectivity that we took away phones into the embedded or the analog and…

Stacy Rasgon

You sold the wireless IP that's why you kept the…

Haviv Ilan

Some people call it IoT. We don't like to use that term. For us, it's really wireless connectivity in many, many standards, proprietary and non into the broad market. And then there is our radar business, which is, again, a real-time control business with some DSP is part of embedded and the other two are processors, usually low power. So you won't find us doing big compute, but processors that can run on processors we run even in Lehi and some of them that are more advanced that we'll still use foundry. So that's more or less the six businesses in embedded. And we have started to -- when we took the decision to restructuring in 2019, we said, hey, let's aim, let's not stop anything, but let's bias the investment towards where our strength is.

So can we build it internally? Can it serve multiple markets, multiple customers, multiple end commitments? So it has that diversity and longevity type of characteristics and also taking advantage of our channel that we can touch with many customers. And typically, these are the lower AUP type of ours, because they can be -- they are less specialized. They can be adopted by a large set of customers of R&D teams, and that's what we have been doing in the last several years. To the point that we said, hey, now we have such a big confidence, let's move them from TSMC, UMC into Lehi. And that's part of the execution that we are embarking upon now with already more than, I think, 15 parts have moved in, and we have a long plan moving forward. So at the end of the execution phase, all of these types of parts, think about radar system, real-time control, connectivity, MCUs, they're all going to be run in Lehi.

And yes, so far, so good. You're starting to see the business stabilizing. We are not pleased yet. Our ambitions are higher. And I don't think it can -- it needs to perform very differently than analog. Once you get the cost structure advantage and moving it internally, once you focus on, I'd like to call it, lesser concentration of revenue per socket, that's where you can get the margins. I mean we've learned, the higher the AUP and the higher the volume per socket times AUP, the more competitive the market is, it's hard to maintain margins. I will say that when you serve a $0.25, $0.30 socket, price is not the biggest thing. It's performance of the part. It's the power of the part. It's a feature that - and I think embedded is the thing.

Stacy Rasgon

Are you $0.25 to $0.30 parts higher margin on a percentage basis than like 10 parts?

Haviv Ilan

We don't share that, but we are as excited about the lowest size and even at 5, when you sell a part at $0.05 you can build it for 1, it adds up nicely. And they get less attacked because who cares about a $0.05 part. So they have these characteristics of they're more defendable.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So interesting like the gamut of the stuff that you guys sell, I mean, what's the range in like ASPs and things, I mean it must go from like $0.05 to hundreds of dollars?

Haviv Ilan

It actually goes below $0.03. I can tell you. We make good margin on this. And it goes all the way to tens of dollars, I would say. I don't think we have, oh, yes. On the Aerospace and Defense it can go to 50K, but that's very neatly type of high-speed ADCs and stuff like that.

Stacy Rasgon

What's your average ASP?

Haviv Ilan

$0.35 or $0.40, somewhere in between. Yes. So kind of right now the mix is a little changed, less personal electronics, so it went more to the $0.40, but…

Stacy Rasgon

I mean the entire industry is like $0.40, give or take, if I take – if I include…

Haviv Ilan

Yes, not very different.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay, interesting. I want to ask about some specific areas within end markets. So like within automotive, particularly EVs. So what's the EV play for TI? People don't look at TI specifically. And I would say, like, you was happy to sell like the headlight controller typically as you are anything else. But what is the EV exposure within your auto -- and auto is about what, 20% or 25% of total revenues right now?

Haviv Ilan

25% and growing. Actually it is the fastest-growing business for us in the last 10 years. We have good view on what it can do in the future, as we said before. And EVs for us, it's a big -- it's a large opportunity, hundreds of sockets. This is why you won't hear us talking about one end equipment, even whether it's battery or DC to DC or onboard chargers or traction inverters, we play in all of them in a material way. Because when you look at the board and you open up a box in the automotive market, you'll see the breadth of the parts and actually, the dollar amount that we can sell into a vehicle, is very large. And even on ICE it's hundreds of dollars, on EVs it's probably 2 to 2.5x higher and we do pretty well. So we like our position. We like the breadth of the opportunity, and we are also internally teaching the team to stop talking about specific sockets because that means that your discipline is lacking on the broad opportunity. Because they add up, and you don't want to just put all the efforts on the one, two big sockets rather than the entire board.

Stacy Rasgon

Do you guys still use the term look left, look right?

Haviv Ilan

I don't -- I have not heard that, but we call it what -- the way we heard it, but the way we look at it, don't be blinded by the sporting object because people like to have the big socket, big AUP and forget about the rest, I don't like that.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. And the other areas and all, you have like five -- you talked about like five segments in auto, I can't remember, safety and lighting…

Haviv Ilan

ADAS, infotainment, powertrain, which is a lot of the EV content is body. And again, body is a great area for us as well. I mean think about -- you can see actually body. You think about the lights you can see, think about the ambient lighting, think about the seats and the massages and there's 18 motors in a seat is the record I've seen. And each motor has to be driven, has to be sensed, has to be controlled, has to be powered. The breadth of the opportunity in a vehicle is immense and just on lighting, for example, with tens of dollars per vehicle opportunities. So this is why you see TI, and this is what we've thought in the last 10 years, Automotive has to be broad for us. It has the characteristics of actually industrial and it needs a lot of granularity work, and that's what we have done in the past 10 years, go deeper.

Stacy Rasgon

I think like last year or the year before, you were talking everything in auto do really well except for maybe safety was a little...?

Haviv Ilan

Yes, because safety, if you think about the history, it mainly was like airbags and that's not where you see a lot of content growth. So and it used to be a lot of custom business. But there is a future also in braking systems. They are now -- if you heard about break like wires and stuff like that. So these are opportunities for the future investments. So safety could also be a growing business for us in the future. But this is where we traditionally our custom ASIC business was, and we are going away from that type of business. We wouldn't like to have catalog parts could be a very simple one, kind of general purpose ones, could be very sophisticated ASSPs, and we do the breadth of them, not only specific ones.

Stacy Rasgon

And within industrial, I can't remember, 15 different end markets that you -- at least that you put on the slide in the capital…

Haviv Ilan

Maybe 550 or so end equipment or higher in industrial, 13 sectors. Each sector is end equipment. And by the way, that's the way the industrial customers, they don't think about themselves even in a sector perspective. They think about the end equipment that they make. That's their vertical and you have hundreds of them. So the breadth over there is much higher and the granularity you have to adapt into your machine is much higher, but as we said, we are kind of 15 years into it, so we've learned a lot.

Stacy Rasgon

Is there any way for investors to get a handle on "industrial" I mean it's....?

Haviv Ilan

I can give some, and I know we can go endlessly here, but I can give some anecdotal things. Let's just talk about factory automation because it's an area that is close to my heart and two months ago, we had a chance to go visit our assembly and test factories in Malaysia, in the Philippines, and you start to see these AGVs moving around, these are these auto automated guided vehicles, small robots that kind of carry regs and move inventory from one place to another.

And in our case, in our factories, the return on this is immediate, like in one year, sometimes 18 months you already returned the investment of the robotic arm or the AGV and just save it on labor. So that is something that is accelerating. You see labor is hard to get. There is also inflation. You replace it with machines. So that's an area where we see a great opportunity. It's becoming a very sizable business for the company and I think it's only the beginning of it. And also our investment, I'll just take the AGV, for example, investments in automotive are very applicable to that type of end equipment.

Electrification is a big part of industrial. It's now probably our fastest-growing sector. Even now when industrial has slowed down in the last couple of quarters, that sector did not. It stayed very strong and simply because energy and renewables. And if you just look at the solar energy from the panels to the inverters, to the storage system to the distribution, these are thousands of dollars of opportunity per system when you look for the company and it's very early in the adoption curve, but growing very, very fast. So these are a couple of sectors that are showing the example of industrial, but you have to go really into hundreds of them to see. And each and every one of them is being redesigned into more electronic like system, rather than mechanical or gas based or whatever. So we are excited about that.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So there's a question from the audience, but I was going to ask it anyway, so I'm going to ask it now. Look, every company these days needs to have an AI story. Like what's the TI AI story?

Haviv Ilan

We have an allergy in TI for big words like AI, IoT and 5G and all that, so we usually don't talk about it. But look, the biggest opportunity in terms of the market and it's not new, we've been spending effort on it, and we are expanding our presence there is all these compute they require a lot of apps. And you start to talk about kilowatts, right? So the power opportunity is high. It's growing. It's actually in two areas. First, on the -- to power the server, you have a high-voltage power delivery box, and that's more in our industrial business we call it power delivery sector. And you take energy, you take AC in and you make it into DC for the right consumption nodes. And then you have the processors themselves more and more phases, more inputs of power, and it has to be controlled. It has to be very efficient. And this is where our RFAB2 investment, the new process technologies we put there for power. The Sherman factory and also this dependable capacity because these servers are going to serve some critical mission-critical tasks. That's our story on…

Stacy Rasgon

Do you have the capacity?

Haviv Ilan

We do have a growing road map over there. It's a small part of our business. Enterprise is a small part, but it's growing fast and most of that enterprise business is going into this cloud and enterprise compute and most of it in power. There's also some signal change stuff on monitoring, sensing, measuring and all that and some embedded, but the main opportunity is power. And I think power will grow with data. It will grow exponentially. So that's going to be important and controlling at cost and of our analog processes is going to be important.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I want to ask about competition. So this is a market where you said market share doesn't tend to move around all that much. But how do you differentiate against a player like I guess, like a major scale player like ADI, for example? I also want to ask about China, and I'm going to maybe ask that question separately, but maybe just broad strokes, like what is it about…?

Haviv Ilan

If you don't mind I would like to start with China because I think to the rest of the...

Stacy Rasgon

So I get a lot of concerns from investors about Chinese competition, in particular, especially now. TI has Texas right in the name and…?

Haviv Ilan

Yes. And I think rightfully so, Stacy, in the sense of -- and I've spent many years in China supporting customers and some of them very large, some of them up and coming. And you cannot -- and I'm coming from a culture of moving fast with urgency and aggressively, and that's kind of the way I think I'm wired. And you go to China, you see that these are fast-moving, bold, not fearing to fail customers and also competition. So what we teach internally, and I spend time on it myself, it's part of our culture also. And when we talk about competitiveness, you don't downplay these guys as they just do simple stuff, "commodity" coping. You actually go and adopt them as a competitor. And we run a list of more than 50 competitors in China.

Stacy Rasgon

Local?

Haviv Ilan

Local, that some of them run at a very low single-digit million dollars per quarter, some of them run at hundreds of millions of dollars, and we watch them and we watched them for the last three, four years and you can respect them.

Stacy Rasgon

Only the last three, four years?

Haviv Ilan

Three, four years, that's so because most of them were actually not public before, so it was hard to get data. So of course, there are some known ones, but we look at the span of the customer of the competitor base it's grown tremendously and there is more visibility. And what we do there is teach our businesses to compete, because to me, that's our conditioning room. That's where we get stronger as a competitor because I say to my team, if you go to Shenzhen, and you win a socket on an air conditioner versus a local competitor, is it an OPAMP [ph] or an LDO or DC to DC converter? And you have the costs, the features, the power level that that customer wants, you can win everywhere.

And I think it strengthens your muscle. I think the mistake is and that was sometimes the mistake we've done in the past was, we are big, we have the scale, they could not compete. And that's a very dangerous assumption to make. Now having said that, we do have some competitive advantages versus them in terms of just think about cost. All these guys are working with foundries, with OSATs. They have margin stacking. We don't. We have a breadth of technology and portfolio that they don't, but you don't want to underestimate them, and that's what we are doing.

What we have learned is that when we do that well over there, we can also reapply that against our traditional competition and that's our plan moving forward. I believe the level of competitiveness has to be higher. And we talk about it internally to the team. China is an opportunity, but it's going to be tougher. And you better not run a tie with a local competitor because you'll lose the socket. So that's where the focus is. I think it's moving well. I think it strengthens the company. It allows us to compete versus each and every competitor, other including our traditional ones.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. A lot of your competitors have been trying to grow – I'd make the argument in general growth for this industry is more important than it was in the past. I think the opportunities of margin expansion that we've seen in the past are probably not there to the same degree that we've seen, which means growth has to be a bigger imperative. You've had competitors that have value who have been taking the inorganic route. You guys have not.

Haviv Ilan

Correct.

Stacy Rasgon

Do you think that's been a mistake?

Haviv Ilan

Short answer is no and to be fair, the national acquisition helped us a great deal because it really helped us get to this broad automotive reach that we did not have before. And I remember, I mean, getting some of these product lines into my signal chain business at a time and learning how you can sell automotive in many more end equipment that we originally envisioned and also the change in automotive to more a catalog business, so that helped a lot. But once we have done that and once we have put our efforts in organic growth for industrial and automotive, I don't see us lacking a big ingredient in that sense. So we like our portfolio. We like where we are. We worked very hard to get them and position ourselves there. And right now, yes, top line is going to be the largest contributor to free cash flow per share growth, and that's where the focus is.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So we've got about 1 minute left. Got a room full of folks here. I will give you your soap box. What's the pitch? Why should investors buy your stock?

Haviv Ilan

Yes. I mean nothing new here. So you can answer it yourself, but I think I focused on a good and important part of the market in analog and embedded. That sort of focus is we worked many, many years to get to that point and we are now well positioned, including early signs of embedded starting to perform.

We are at the right markets. And again, people think TI likes industrial and automotive because they are safe or they have longevity. No, we like them because it will be the fastest-growing market and I think there is more and more evidence that indeed they will. And the position we have built there is strong, 65 going higher percent of our revenue. And if you just run the math, the math of mechanically growing these markets in the same way, the results or the top line future of TI could be very appealing.

You couple that with an efficient manufacturing plan, which is dependable and customers are appreciating that, that could be a decade that in the -- when we execute our plan, I've seen the -- our internal model numbers they are exciting. There is a lot of execution between us and then between us now and then. But I think we control our destiny. So that's the exciting part, and I'm excited about the future.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I think that's a great place to leave awfully with there. Thank you so much Haviv.

Haviv Ilan

Thank you, Stacy. I appreciate it, thanks.

