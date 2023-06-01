Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 3:05 PM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Pahl - Vice President, Investor Relations

Haviv Ilan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Lizardi - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Stacy Rasgon

Good, awesome, thank you. Good morning everyone. Thank you for coming. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I'm Bernstein's senior analyst. I cover the U.S. Semiconductor and Semiconductor capital equipment space and it is my great pleasure to have our guest today, Haviv Ilan, the President and CEO of Texas Instruments.

'

Before I start, I want to mention if you have questions you'd like to ask during the presentation, on the inner cover of your program there is a QR code to our Q&A form, it's call pigeon hole and you could submit questions there and we will leave time at the end to ask those.

So you know, TI, Texas Instruments, quite like, they sort of like to joke that they are boring and they kind of like it that way, although I think it's not easy to look boring. If you dig in I think you'll find they are anything but. And more recently I'd say things have gotten a bit more exciting as they are embarking on a new CapEx and investment plans stirred things up a little bit versus the prior years. But I think the long-term implications of that move might be very different from the near-term implications, and as always they'll continue to run things like they do, like they usually run the company like owners and they mean it.

Tell us all about that as well as many other things? It's my great pleasure to welcome Haviv. So thank you so much for [indiscernible].

