Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Introduction

A big part of my macro thesis is poor consumer health. Unfortunately, this is currently turning into reality as a number of retailers and consumer-focused companies report terrible numbers and/or comment on expected weakness down the road.

One of these companies is Dollar General (NYSE:DG), the nation's largest discount store operator.

While its numbers weren't *that* bad, Dollar General commented on expected weakness and gave poor guidance. The company blamed poor consumer sentiment and issues related to shrinkage (theft), which are doing a number on retailers in an already poor operating environment.

In this article, I'll walk you through the numbers and comments and add my own view.

So, let's get to it!

What Happened To DG?

Dollar General had its worst day ever. Shares briefly fell more than 21% as investors are currently selling everything that might be prone to a weakening consumer in the next few quarters.

Bloomberg

To quote Bloomberg:

The deteriorating outlook underscores the worsening picture for Dollar General’s customer base of lower-income shoppers, who like many US consumers are shifting their spending to basic goods and cutting back on discretionary purchases. Rival discount chain Dollar Tree Inc. cut its own profit outlook last week, and bigger retailers such as Target Corp. have warned of weakening sales trends.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as consumer sentiment numbers have been telling us that we need to expect terrible numbers.

While the University of Michigan consumer confidence has bounced off its lows, it is still at depressed levels, comparable to what the economy had to deal with during the Great Financial Crisis.

University of Michigan

This is confirmed by a lot of other numbers, including access to credit. In March, roughly 60% of households said that it was harder to get access to credit cards and loans.

Wall Street Journal

And, as if that isn't bad enough, weakness is widespread. Last month, I tweeted a report from CNBC, which showed that:

61% of adults are living paycheck to paycheck.

49% of people making more than $100K are living paycheck to paycheck.

CNBC

In other words, it's a tough environment for a wide variety of retailers, except the ones with exposure to the 1% and stores with secular tailwinds like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW), although these two aren't immune to the cyclical carnage that's going on.

How Bad Is It?

In the first fiscal quarter of 2023, DG reported $9.3 billion in revenue, which was 6.7% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and just $120 million below expectations. GAAP EPS came in at $2.234, $0.05 lower than expected.

So far, these numbers aren't great. However, they also aren't that bad.

In its first quarter, the company noted 4.3% growth in same-store sales in the consumables category. Unfortunately, this growth was partially offset by an 8.5% decline in combined non-consumable categories due to customers shifting their spending away from discretionary goods. This is typical during recessions.

The company attributed softer-than-expected sales to the deterioration in the macroeconomic environment. Factors contributing to this included lower tax refunds, reductions in SNAP benefits, and unfavorable weather conditions in March and April.

According to the company, the reduced tax refunds caught customers off-guard and worsened inflationary pressures.

Due to these headwinds impacting top-line performance and an increasingly challenging shrink environment (yes, theft is an increasing problem on top of everything else), Dollar General revised its outlook for the year.

While positive comp sales were observed in the first three weeks of the second quarter and recent market share gains, the company acknowledged sales performance below initial financial guidance.

However, Dollar General saw an encouraging uptick as its measures began to take hold. The company emphasized its commitment to supporting its customers, who are facing increasing financial strain, and outlined specific actions to provide more affordable solutions and lower prices, which isn't great for margins.

Data by YCharts

According to the company:

The macroeconomic environment is more challenging than the Company had previously anticipated, which the Company believes is having a significant impact on customers’ spending levels and behaviors.

This is its updated outlook:

Net sales growth in the range of approximately 3.5% to 5.0% , compared to its previous expectation of 5.5% to 6% , both of which include an anticipated negative impact of approximately two percentage points due to lapping the fiscal 2022 53 rd week.

, compared to its , both of which include an anticipated negative impact of approximately two percentage points due to lapping the fiscal 2022 53 week. Same-store sales growth in the range of approximately 1.0% to 2.0% , compared to its previous expectation of 3.0% to 3.5%.

, compared to its Diluted EPS in the range of an approximate 8% decline to flat, compared to its previous expectation of growth of approximately 4% to 6%, both of which include an anticipated negative impact of approximately four percentage points due to lapping the fiscal 2022 53rd week.

This elevated uncertainty and the likelihood of tremendous pressure on margins caused investors to sell DG shares as if there were no tomorrow.

Bloomberg

In light of these developments, the company plans to focus on inventory management and anticipates more normalized growth rates in the second half of the year.

Related to this, the company introduced its strategic framework called DG Forward, focusing on execution and innovation. The framework emphasizes four key areas:

focusing on rural customers,

extending the reach through new formats and customer segments,

strengthening the operating model, supply chain, and IT foundation, and

prioritizing investments in people for growth and development.

Dollar General plans to serve underserved rural communities, improve execution, and create opportunities for its employees.

Adding to that, Dollar General continues to focus on providing value to customers through its NCI offering and popshelf format. The company plans to open more popshelf stores and expand the number of cooler doors to enhance its perishables offering.

DG Fresh, the company's internal supply chain initiative, has delivered cost savings, and Dollar General plans to expand its fresh produce and health assortment offerings. The company aims to increase access to health and wellness-related items, particularly in rural areas.

Valuation

DG is trading at roughly 11.8x NTM EBITDA. This valuation is fair, but not attractive enough for me to catch this falling knife.

Data by YCharts

While the massive stock price plunge has priced in a lot of weakness, I'm not making the case to jump in. I prefer to buy beaten-down consumer stocks with more pricing power - like Home Depot.

Although I would make the case that Dollar General is one of the best discount consumer stocks on the market, we need a much healthier economic environment. This company needs lower rates and improving consumer health to benefit from its growth initiatives.

I also believe that the market is still too bullish when it comes to longer-term inflationary risks. I do not expect that consumer sentiment will rebound anytime soon.

Hence, I give DG a hold rating.

However, I will revisit DG soon, as I am looking to potentially make it a part of my portfolio in the not-too-distant future.

Takeaway

Dollar General, the largest discount store in the nation, experienced its worst day ever as investors worried about a weakening consumer market. The company reported decent numbers but issued poor guidance, attributing the challenges to poor consumer sentiment and shrinkage issues.

The economic environment remains challenging, with lower-income shoppers cutting back on discretionary purchases. Consumer sentiment indicators and access to credit reflect the tough conditions.

Dollar General revised its outlook for the year, expecting slower sales growth and a decline in earnings.

Despite its efforts to support customers and implement cost-saving measures, investors remain skeptical. The market's optimism about long-term inflation risks and a rebound in consumer sentiment seems premature.

Given the current economic climate, it's advisable to hold off on investing in Dollar General and similar consumer stocks - at least for the time being.