Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 3:27 PM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nitza McKee - Investor Relations

Sam Sato - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dave Loretta - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ethan Saghi - BTIG

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Peter McGoldrick - Stifel

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Duluth Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Nitza McKee. Please go ahead.

Nitza McKee

Thank you, and welcome to today’s call to discuss Duluth Trading’s first quarter financial results. Our earnings release, which was issued this morning, is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.duluthtrading.com under Press Releases. I am here today with Sam Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Loretta, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On today’s call, management will provide prepared remarks and then we will open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the comments on today’s call will include forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as estimate, anticipate, expect and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings as applicable. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events.

And with that, I’ll turn the call

