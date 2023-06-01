Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
This Decade Is Different: Low Rates Are Gone And Commodities Are Coming Back

Jun. 01, 2023 4:33 PM ETAM, AR, QQQ, TELL, XLE4 Comments
Summary

  • The current market cycle resembles the inflationary commodity cycles of the 1970s and 1999-2011, suggesting commodities will outperform stocks.
  • Energy and commodity sectors are cheap and poised for a rally, while growth stocks may underperform due to inflation and rising interest rates.
  • Investing in natural gas and energy companies like Antero Resources, Antero Midstream, and Tellurian Inc. could offer significant returns in the current environment.

Stagflation concerns - Stagnant economy, unemployment, high energy prices and rising inflation.

Torsten Asmus

US markets are digesting the unwinding of three massive bubbles in stocks, bonds, and real estate. These asset classes have enjoyed consistently high returns due to four decades of declining interest rates, shrinking inflation, a technology revolution, and relative world peace. Today, those tailwinds are

CRBI vs. S&P 500 ratio chart

Inflationary and Deflationary Cycles (Yahoo.finance.com)

QQQ vs XLE performance comparison

High Growth vs Energy ETF Comparison (Yahoo.finance and IGA Research)

how LNG stops coal CO2 emissions

LNG to stop decarbonization (EQT Corporation March 2023 Investor Presentation)

number of US Natural gas rigs

US Natural Gas Rig count (Ycharts)

chart of natural gas rigs

Natural Gas prices (Macrotrends.net)

chart of AR AM and TELL

AR, AM, and TELL Charts (Yahoo.finance and IGA Research)

Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TELL, AR, , AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

