Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Express Company (AXP) 2023 Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 3:36 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) 2023 Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call June 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Squeri - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Let's get started. Thanks as everyone filters in here. We're delighted to have Steve Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express, a role he's held since February of 2018. We'll talk about it through the session, but Steve's tenure has been notable for a customer and partner-focused approach, a steady diet of product refreshes and innovations and ultimately leading to a step change in sustainable long-term growth for the company. I hope anyway, if you're going to preannounce stop me now.

Steve has been with American Express for almost 40 years and has worked and led many areas of the company, including creating the global commercial services group, leading the infrastructure of the company, including servicing technology and business support, spearheading business travel and even started and travelers' checks. We've had Amex as an attendee at autonomous conferences really since the inception of our company over 10 years now, always really appreciate your support and your colleagues support over the years. I'm delighted to have you again at this year's SDC. So thank you for coming.

Steve Squeri

My pleasure. I'm going to actually talk to Tom Baltimore, who's on our Board, who owns this hotel. He needs new chairs. I am seeking into this chair, either that or I need to lose weight, one or the other two.

Unidentified Analyst

So you've had great success growing the top line, 25% revenue growth in '22, guidance for 15% to 17% in '23 [ph] and an aspiration of in excess of 10% in '24 and beyond. Maybe to start, when you look at the strategies you have in place, the business segments you're investing in, what are the top 2 or

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.