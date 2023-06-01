Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Power Up Your Portfolio With Generac, Shares On Sale

Jun. 01, 2023 4:44 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)1 Comment
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Experts predict a near-average hurricane season for 2023, which can impact businesses such as Generac, a leading designer and manufacturer of standby and portable generators.
  • GNRC has beaten earnings expectations in 11 of the last 12 quarters and is expected to be free cash flow positive this year.
  • Despite its high volatility, GNRC's valuation is attractive given robust trends beyond this year, and the stock has historically outperformed the S&P 500 starting in early June.
  • I outline key price levels to watch.

Top view of Hurricane Alex, Atlantic Hurricane, Sprawls across the Gulf of Mexico. Aerial view of circular white clouds in motion. Storm, Tornado, Typhoon. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

Summer isn’t officially here, but the Atlantic hurricane season is. June 1 through November 30 is when weather enthusiasts like me stay abreast of the goings on across the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea, and the “Main Development Region” of the Atlantic

A Near-Normal 2023 Hurricane Season Expected

Generac: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

GNRC: A Depressed Valuation Relative To History, But Not Dirt Cheap

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

GNRC: A High-Volatility Industrials Stock, Solid EPS Beat Rate History

GNRC: Shares Stabilizing, Monitoring the Q2 Low For Support, $140 Resistance

GNRC: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through October

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

