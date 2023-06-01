Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 3:45 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Taiclet - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jesus Malave - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harned - Bernstein Research

Douglas Harned

[Starts Abruptly] aerospace and defense analyst. And it's great to again have with us, Chairman and CEO of Lockheed Martin, Jim Taiclet, and then Jay Malave, Lockheed Martin CFO. I think you have maybe a couple things sure to open with here.

James Taiclet

The obligatory comments, but great. Good morning, everyone. Great to see everyone. Just as a reminder that this discussion will have forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those discussed herein. Just information on our risk factors included in our 10-Q and 10-K filings. So I think we're ready to go, Doug.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Douglas Harned

Great. Well, Jim, just to start out with, maybe you can tell us just how you're thinking about Lockheed Martin right now and what you see as the two or three biggest opportunities ahead?

James Taiclet

Sure, Doug. And one lens to look through is the Ukraine conflict and what lessons I think that our customer base, both in the US and among our allies, are taking away from that, and then how that presents opportunities for our company to try to be a pathfinder to solve some of those issues.

So the first thing I think the learning came out was that our production system is insufficiently framed to ramp up production quickly when we need it as an industry and as an enterprise, including the government and the military services. So that's one observation. The utilization rates, especially with guided munitions, is way higher than

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.