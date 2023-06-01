Juan Jose Napuri

Q1 Results

Pan American Silver released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~3.89 million ounces of silver and ~122,700 ounces of gold, a material decline from the year-ago period. While these results look disappointing from a headline standpoint, it's important to note that this was to be expected with Morococha and Manantial Espejo moving into care & maintenance (affecting silver production), and La Colorada continuing to be impacted by lower mining rates in the high-grade deep eastern Candelaria Zone. However, as discussed by the company, the new shaft ventilation project should be commissioned by Q1 2024, setting the asset up for a better year in 2024 with higher grades, as mining activities won't be restricted in this high-grade zone.

During Q1 2023, La Colorada processed ~180,000 tonnes vs. ~138,400 tonnes in the year-ago period, but grades were down sharply as mining was focused in lower-grade areas (silver grade of 269 grams per tonne vs. 350 grams per tonne).

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at Pan American's mine-by-mine performance, we can see that the Yamana assets acquired (El Penon - Chile, Minera Florida - Chile, Jacobina - Brazil, Cerro Morro - Argentina) did not contribute in the quarter, but I have shown how they would look in past periods if they were part of the portfolio. Fortunately, these assets will begin contributing starting in Q2 with the acquisition having closed on March 31st. As for Pan American's legacy assets, gold-equivalent ounce production was down at Manantial Espejo (moved into care & maintenance), La Arena (leach sequence timing and lower gold grades), Morococha (care & maintenance) and Dolores (7-day suspension, leach sequencing), offset by higher production at Timmins (34,500 ounces vs. 31,800 ounces), Shahuindo (~38,900 GEOs vs. ~34,3000 GEOs), and San Vicente (~725,000 ounces of silver vs. ~476,000 ounces).

GEOs = gold-equivalent ounces at 75 to 1 gold/silver ratio.

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As for the company's financial results, Pan American reported an 11% decline in revenue to $390.3 million. This was impacted by lower sales volumes, lower realized metals prices, and a $3.8 million increase in negative settlement adjustments on open concentration shipments. Meanwhile, cash flow slipped to $51.3 million vs. $68.8 million, impacted by inflationary pressures, transaction costs related to the Yamana acquisition, and higher care and maintenance costs with Morococha moving into care and maintenance. Pan American called out higher diesel, cyanide, and steel prices regarding inflationary pressures, and while one-fourth of Mexican Peso exposure was hedged, the strength in the Peso didn't help from an operating cost standpoint.

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Revenue & Realized Metals Prices (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

These results may not inspire a ton of confidence, and ~$50 million in quarterly operating cash flow for a company with a multi-billion dollar market cap doesn't scream value. However, it's important to note that the company is on the eve of a transformation after acquiring Yamana's assets at a very attractive price (because of being able to orchestrate a joint transaction where AEM paid a premium for the other half of Malartic and 100% of Wasamac), and if we look at Yamana's results, the company generated ~$460 million in revenue in Q4 2022 even in a period of weaker metals prices. Hence, Yamana's assets will more than double Pan American's revenue, provide meaningful diversification (11 mines vs. seven), and offer margin expansion with Yamana's portfolio being much lower cost. In fact, while Pan American's Q1 2022 AIS3 all-in sustaining costs [AISC] came in at $14.13/oz (silver segment) and $1,196/oz (gold segment), Yamana brings two phenomenal assets to the table: Jacobina and El Penon.

These two assets produced ~195,400 GEOs at $793/oz AISC and ~216,500 GEOs at $1,012/oz, respectively, or on a combined basis, they would make up one ~412,000-ounce operation with sub $925/oz all-in sustaining costs. And while Minera Florida and Cerro Moro are higher-cost, their costs are relatively in line with Pan American's cost profile, meaning that on balance Yamana's South American portfolio will help to improve Pan American's cost profile. And while this might not be reflected in FY2023 guidance ($15.00/oz silver AISC, $1,350/oz gold at midpoint), costs will improve in 2024 with a full year of Yamana contribution, with AISC likely to settle below $1,150/oz, and silver AISC likely to come in closer to $13.50/oz, both slightly below the industry average.

Yamana Growth Opportunities (Yamana Investor Day)

Plus, while El Penon and Jacobina are two of the lower-cost assets in the sector with costs 20%-40% below the industry average last year, both assets will grow output meaningfully, with Jacobina working on Phase 3 (10,000 tonnes per day vs. 8,500 tonnes per day by H2 2023), pushing production closer to 230,000 ounces per annum. Longer-term, Yamana noted it saw the potential to deliver a Phase 4 Expansion at Jacobina to ~15,000 tonnes per day "within five years" from its Q1-2022 Investor Day, suggesting by 2028 this asset could be a 320,000-ounce producer, and I would expect this to translate to sub $775/oz AISC long-term even with a lower grade profile. Hence, Jacobina will grow to be a larger portion of Pan American's portfolio at costs significantly below its average, helping to drag down consolidated costs slightly.

Meanwhile, at Cerro Moro, Yamana was working on a modest capex expansion (sub $50 million), which would increase production by ~50,000 GEOs, giving this asset more competitive unit costs. The plan is to start with a modest expansion to 1,500 tonnes per day, increasing to 2,200 tonnes per day later this decade. Finally, at El Penon, there is the possibility to return to previous production levels (250,000+ GEOs per annum) with the discovery of the South Deeps vein system. Finally, and while I think this is a 2032 or later opportunity, Jacobina sits on a massive 150-kilometer greenstone belt with its paleoplacer gold deposits similar to the Witwatersrand (South Africa) and Tarkwaian System in Ghana, which can host multiple mines (evidenced by Iduapriem and Tarkwa being monster mines sitting next door to each other in the Tarkwaian example). So, I wouldn't rule out a Jacobina Norte Mine longer-term to the north of the current mining area (shown below).

Jacobina Land Package (Jacobina TR)

Lastly, and while Pan American isn't getting any value for this asset, the MARA Project (56.25% ownership) with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is a monster project that was acquired in the Yamana acquisition, with some of the highest copper-equivalent grades combined with the lowest capital intensity per ounce of M&I copper-equivalent production. This asset is expected to produce ~310 million attributable copper-equivalent pounds in its first 10 years at sub $1.80/lb all-in sustaining costs (inflation-adjusted with 25% increase for $1.44/lb estimates in recent study), which on a gold-equivalent basis at $3.50/lb would translate to ~580,000 GEOs for Yamana. This is a major project with capex of ~$3.0 billion (adjusted for inflationary pressures), but is manageable when shared with a well-financed operator like Glencore. Plus, Pan American could look at reducing its stake in the asset to focus on its own assets and reduce its upfront capex commitment, or even selling the project entirely.

MARA Project Comparisons (Yamana Investor Day)

Based on an estimated attributable NPV (8%) of ~$1.34 billion (adjusted for inflationary pressures), this is equivalent to US$3.70 in per share value for Pan American. And even if Pan American were to sell this asset at a discount to raise cash of just $900 million to help it develop the large La Colorada Skarn Project, this would still be a huge win for shareholders. So, regardless of how this asset plays out, it is hidden value within Pan American's portfolio that the market isn't giving the company any credit for at these prices. Finally, trying to guess when Escobal might come online is impossible, but this massive Guatemalan asset would add another ~20 million ounces per annum in silver production.

A restart of Escobal would significantly increase Pan American's silver weighting and add considerable cash flow with industry-leading AISC (Escobal's AISC on a by-product basis was sub $6.00 in Q1 2016, and even with inflationary pressures would likely be sub $10.00/oz today). Hence, while Pan American may be a ~1.05 million ounce gold producer and ~36 million ounce silver producer in 2024 with a full year of Yamana asset contribution or have a GEO production profile of 1.50 million ounces, there is room to grow to 2.40+ million GEOs per annum with the Jacobina Expansions (+120,000 GEOs), Cerro Moro Expansion (+50,000 GEOs), MARA (+580,000 GEOs), Escobal (~270,000 GEOs), and that doesn't even include La Colorada Skarn (scale to be determined), La Arena Sulphides (+400,000 GEOs), and or expansions at Minera Florida (+40,000 GEOs) and potentially El Penon (+40,000 GEOs).

Valuation

Based on ~365 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$14.90, Pan American Silver trades at a market cap of ~$5.44 billion. This figure compares favorably to an estimated net asset value of US$7.26 billion, and what I believe to be a fair value of ~$8.57 billion on a P/NAV basis using a 1.20x P/NAV multiple, which points to a fair value of US$23.50 per share. Plus, even before the transformative Yamana acquisition that has added low-cost and long-life assets with organic growth potential, Pan American has historically traded at 1.40x P/NAV or higher with a premium for its silver exposure. So, with this representing a stronger and more diversified portfolio (11 mines across 7 countries) partially offset by slightly less silver exposure (~24% of revenue), I would argue that a P/NAV multiple of 1.20x is arguably on the conservative side.

A 5% discount rate is used for all producing assets, with Escobal and MARA (56.25% ownership) at 8% discount rates. La Arena Sulphides has been valued at $100 million to be conservative given that it's a longer-dated opportunity.

In fact, even if we place zero value on two massive development/past-producing assets which I have valued at 8% discount rates to be conservative, Pan American's fair value comes in at $5.18 billion using a 1.0x P/NAV multiple or ~$6.49 billion at a 1.20x P/NAV multiple. Hence, even under brutally conservative assumptions that the market values MARA at zero compared to an estimated NPV (8%) of ~$1.34 billion, and Escobal at zero, which assumes it never comes back online and just collects dust in Guatemala, the stock still trades below an estimated fair value of $6.49 billion [US$17.80] at a 1.20x P/NAV multiple. Plus, if we look at PAAS from a cash flow standpoint, the stock is even cheaper.

Pan American Silver - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

As shown in the chart above, Pan American Silver has traded at a historical cash flow multiple of ~13.6 on a 10-year average basis, and I would argue that it could easily trade at a premium to this figure with it being one of the few mid-cap producers offering meaningful silver exposure with adequate diversification and limited exposure to Mexico (less than 20% of net asset value). However, even if we're ultra-conservative and use a 15% discount to this multiple (11.5 vs. 13.6), despite Pan American having a stronger and more diversified portfolio with two phenomenal assets added to the portfolio (El Penon, Jacobina), and using FY2024 cash flow per share estimates of $2.50, we arrive at a fair value of US$28.75. And if we use a blended valuation of 70% assigned to fair value (P/NAV basis) and 30% using FY2024 cash flow estimates (11.5x multiple), this would translate to a fair value for the stock of US$25.10.

Finally, from a free cash flow standpoint, Pan American should generate upwards of $560 million in free cash flow at an $1,850/oz gold price and $22.50/oz silver price assumption next year. This leaves the stock trading just shy of a 9% forward free cash flow yield on an enterprise value basis, a dirt-cheap valuation for a diversified precious metals miner, and especially one with significant silver exposure (35+ million ounces of annual production in FY2024 even without Escobal). To put this valuation in comparison, Hecla (HL) trades at a ~4% forward free cash flow yield and Gatos Silver (GATO) trades at an ~8% forward free cash flow yield but with the latter being a single-asset producer that lacks scale with all its eggs in one unfavorable basket, Mexico.

To summarize, no matter how you slice it (cash flow, P/NAV, blended basis) and despite using conservative multiples, Pan American is now the most attractively valued it's been in years. And while Pan American may not deserve a premium multiple like Hecla, given that Hecla is a Tier-1 jurisdiction producer with industry-leading margins. However, even at a 6.5% free cash flow yield (15.4x free cash flow), Pan American's fair value would come in at ~$8.6 billion [US$23.60]. So, while I rarely ever invest in silver producers which should be clear from my portfolio positions as I'm unwilling to pay a 50% premium (~1.50x P/NAV vs. ~1.0x P/NAV on average) relative to gold producers for what are lower-quality companies with weaker management in most cases, Pan American is finally on the sale rack and a silver producer offering a large margin of safety.

Jurisdictional Risk

Last, it's worth addressing the risks, and some investors understandably may not want exposure to Mexico after the mining reforms we've seen recently. However, it's important to note that I see this affecting developers more than producers, which could lead to investors using higher discount rates to value these developers, reducing fair value for these names. I would argue that developers should already be valued at 8% discount rates because of their higher risks relative to producers. However, when it comes to developers in less favorable jurisdictions like Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Bolivia, the DRC and others, a 10% discount rate might be more appropriate. Fortunately, producers should not be affected, with the major impact being sentiment towards these stocks because of the downgrade of Mexico as a jurisdiction in terms of investment attractiveness rather than actual operations.

La Colorada Skarn (Company Presentation)

Given these developments in Mexico, I am less keen on owning single-asset producers in Mexico unless I am getting a significant margin of safety. However, as noted, Pan American Silver now has less exposure to Mexico on a production and net asset value standpoint, and while its mega project La Colorada Skarn is a development project, it's directly below the current underground workings at La Colorada. Hence, I would not expect any issue from a permitting standpoint, which was reiterated in the Q1 Conference Call. So, while investors certainly have the option of avoiding Mexico even if they want precious metals exposure, it's a lot harder to avoid Mexico if one wants silver exposure given that this is a major silver-producing region, and Pan American has barely 20% exposure to Mexico, making it one of the few ways to get silver exposure without the high weighting to Mexico.

Pan American Silver - Jurisdictional Profile (Company Website)

Some investors might argue that Hecla offers silver without the need to expose one's self to Mexico, and this is a valid point. However, I would much rather take ~20% silver exposure at a ~9% forward free cash flow yield than no silver exposure to Mexico (Hecla), but pay twice the free cash flow multiple. Obviously, everyone has a different risk profile, and while I think that argument holds true when the alternative is buying miners with very lumpy silver exposure to Mexico like First Majestic (AG), Endeavour Silver (EXK), or Fresnillo. However, Pan American is arguably the #2 option from a jurisdictional standpoint in the $1.0+ billion market cap silver space, with only two Tier-1 jurisdictions (Chile, Canada), but high diversification and limited exposure to Mexico.

Coeur Mining (CDE) and Americas Gold & Silver (USAS) are two other options for silver exposure to producers with a Tier-1 jurisdiction tilt. However, these two companies are so poorly run with a continued decline in per share metrics that I wouldn't touch them with a ten-foot pole.

Summary

While I was briefly long Pan American Silver earlier this year after buying at US$14.50, I sold my position above US$17.50 for a quick profit as there was an open gap below and the stock looked like it might need more time to consolidate before a successful breakout of its multi-year downtrend line. Since then, the gap in the chart was filled, the Yamana deal has closed, we have higher metals prices, and we're barely two months away from the first quarter (Q2 2023) with the Yamana combined operations which should finally help investors to recognize the immense value of this portfolio from a cash flow generation standpoint. So, with the stock trading at a deep discount to fair value and remaining out of favor, I would view any pullbacks below US$15.10 as buying opportunities.