SAS AB (publ) (SASDQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (publ) (OTC:SASDQ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call June 1, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Klaus Landelius - Investor Relations

Anko Van der Werff - President and CEO

Erno Hilden - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Pedersen - Sydbank

Achal Kumar - HSBC

Kurt Hofmann - Air Transport World

Operator

Welcome to the SAS Q2 2023 Report Presentation. For the first part of the conference call, participants will be in listen only mode [Operator Instructions]. Now I will hand the conference over to Klaus Landelius at Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Klaus Landelius

Good morning. And welcome to Scandinavian Airlines Q2 2023 presentation. It will be presented to you by President and CEO, Mr. Anko Van der Werff together with our Chief Financial Officer, Erno Hilden. Before we start, I would like to highlight that the information being given to you in this presentation today is summary and should not be considered as advise or recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to purchasing or selling securities. Forward-looking statements presented to you today by Anko and Erno do not guarantee future results or developments as the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For further information, please read our financial and annula reports online. And with that, I will hand over to you, Anko to start the presentation.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you very much, Klaus. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thank you for joining us today. My name is Anko Van der Werff and I am the President and CEO of Scandinavian Airlines. I will start with a brief review of the quarter on Slide 2. We saw a continued positive trend for passenger demand during the second quarter for 5.4 million passengers flew with SAS, which is a year on year increase of 36%. Our ramp up is on track. Compared to Q2 last year, our RPKs increased by almost 40%, 39% to be precise, and capacity with 25%. We are increasing our capacity for the summer and autumn with new destinations and added frequencies. We have added another 10 routes for the upcoming summer and autumn in addition to the 20 new routes announced during the first quarter. We have also already inaugurated and announced several other new direct intercontinental routes starting this summer and autumn, and I will get back to this later. Our EBT amounted to a negative SEK1.4 billion this quarter, which represents a year on year improvement of SEK143 million. Cost reductions remain a key priority across the business. But it is important to remember that SAS FORWARD is designed as a multiyear program, which will go on until 2026. Many of the cost efficiencies of the SAS FORWARD plan are ramping up over time and some have been implemented but cannot be recognized in our financial results until post emergence from Chapter 11. And this includes for example, the cost savings resulting from the fleet restructuring.

We continued to make steady progress with our transformation plan SAS FORWARD and our Chapter 11 process in the United States. During the quarter we took the important next step in the SAS FORWARD plan by starting the equity solicitation process. We are now running a competitive and broad solicitation process to secure the capital that will help drive our airline forward and facilitates our emergence from the Chapter 11 process, and I will explain our progress further in detail. We have entered into new sale and leaseback agreements with 10 new Airbus A320 new aircraft with ACG, Aviation Capital Group, scheduled to be delivered through the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. And this means that we are securing competitive financing for our renewed fleet of modern and fuel efficient aircraft. We have also made some important progress in our work towards fossil free aviation during the quarter, and I will get back to that later on as well. Finally, I would like to mention the ruling by the general court of the EU on May the 10th, which notes the EU Commission's previous decision to approve the participation of the Swedish and Danish states in the recapitalization of SAS in 2020. Let me be clear, first of all, that the ruling has no immediate effect on our operations and we also have not seen any impact on our commercial performance. Furthermore, it does not change our expectations of obtaining approval from the EU Commission for the various measures taken since 2020, including the Danish and the Swedish states participation in the ongoing chapter 11 process. We are progressing as planned in that chapter 11 process and will revert on these issues when there is further information to share.

Then moving on to passenger demand on Slide 3. As you can see in the chart to the right, passenger volumes increased with 36% to Q2 of last year and we are pleased to see that the overall underlying demand for travel was healthy during the quarter despite economic uncertainties in society as a whole. We continue to ramp up our capacity as part of our strategy to strengthen the offering for Scandinavian travelers. During the quarter, we added another 10 routes for the upcoming summer and autumn and we also added frequencies to popular destinations. I'm especially pleased that we are resuming traffic to Haneda, Tokyo three times a week starting in June, and that we're bringing back a direct route from Copenhagen to Bangkok as well starting this autumn. I know that this is something that many of our customers have been asking for. And after the quarter ended, we also announced that SAS is returning to Africa for the first time in decades. Starting in November, we will offer weekly flights to Agadir and Morocco from both Stockholm and Copenhagen. Another highlight during the quarter was the inauguration of three new routes from New York -- or two New York and US from Gothenburg, Aalborg and the new route from Copenhagen to JFK.

We go to Slide 4, operational performance. Our load factor increased by 7.4 percentage points versus last year to almost 75%. In terms of regularity and punctuality, our numbers for Q2 have decreased compared to last year. Our regularity is generally highly impacted by external events around or outside of our control. The chart to the right illustrates this very clearly. Our regularity development during April was impacted by several strikes, as well as heavy snowfall in Oslo causing sharp and temporary drops in our regularity. Overall, more than 50% or 50% of our cancellations in the month of April were on three specific days that were caused by events outside of our control. Now, I will hand over to Erno who will take you through the financials. Erno, please?

Erno Hilden

Thank you, Anko. And very good morning to you all also on my behalf. I will cover some key areas and then detail highlights for the financials for the second quarter. And after that Anko will come back again and give us an update on the progression and the next steps for SAS FORWARD, together with some comments on the current outlook for the future periods. On Slide number 6, we have the quarterly revenue and operating cost performance compared to previous financial year. And as you already know, for us, the second quarter is seasonally significantly stronger than the winter traffic during Q1. But it is still substantially below the summer traffic volumes during the third and fourth quarter of the financial year. As Anko pointed out, we have continued significant growth in our traffic and with the passenger revenues during the second quarter. Overall, our revenues grew by some 27% and reached SEK9 billion. The increased level of activity naturally also means that our variable production costs have been growing. Overall, our capacity in available seat kilometers grew by 25% and the number of passenger carried increased by 36% compared to Q2 '22. Our ramp up back to pre-pandemic levels is still ongoing. Our capacity for the second quarter was approximately 78% of the [ASKs] we operated back in 2019, which is almost recent comparable period before the significant slowdown of our traffic due to the pandemic.

Having a capacity level of 78% compared to pre-pandemic volumes means that we still need to continue efforts to ramp up our traffic to maximize the asset utilization and labor productivity to reach the full benefit from the cost initiatives at the new CBAs, both obviously very necessary to reach competitive unit cost levels in all areas. We have been making steady progress with our transformation plan SAS FORWARD targeting to reduce our annual costs by SEK7.5 billion by financial year '26, and we are on track with the program. Unfortunately, in Q2, we are still experiencing headwinds from historically high jet fuel prices and the very weak exchange rates of our accounting currency, the Swedish krona. I will share some more details about the impact with the following slides. Our operating income or EBIT for the second quarter was negative at approximately SEK1 billion and earnings before tax or EBT negative at SEK1.4 billion. We obviously are not satisfied with the negative result but we are on track and maintaining our financial projection from April this year. I will walk you through the main drivers and development in the following slides. So let's jump onto the next slide and start with our revenue development.

Here on Slide 7, we have the revenue development during the quarter. And as Anko pointed out, we continue with solid demand trend during the quarter combined with solid growth in traffic. For Q2, our scheduled capacity in ASKs grew by 26.8% and our demand in RPKs by 41.6. This means that our scheduled passenger load factor or PLF continued to improve with an 8 percentage point increase from Q2 last year and landed at 73.7%. This means that there's obviously still room for improvement, but we saw a solid gain from last year's level and actually exceeded the 2018 and 2019 levels. The growth in total traffic including the charges was similarly strong. Our capacity in ASKs grew by 25.2% and the demand in RPKs by 39%, bringing the overall passenger load factor up to 74.3%. The growth in traffic and improving load factor naturally gave us a healthy boost in revenues with total revenue for Q2 increasing by 27% up to SEK9 billion and adjusted for currency by 25.6% from previous year's level.

Looking deeper into the scheduled traffic capacity development, we can see we were growing proportionally the most in the intercontinental traffic where capacity increased by 31.7% in ASKs and the demand in RPKs by 72.1%. In Europe and intra-Scandinavia traffic and then domestic traffic, the capacity growth was 28.3% and 16% respectively. The RPK growth in these sectors was at 33.9% and 20.8%, signaling solid demand also in these markets.The biggest contribution to our revenue growth came from increased capacity, representing some SEK1.3 billion of the increase compared to previous year. The overall PLF improvement of 7.4 percentage points translates to approximately SEK717 million of additional revenue. Our scheduled passenger yields were nominally very close to previous year's level, but adjusted for currency, there was a very slight decline of less than 1%. The passenger unit revenue or PASK increased nominally by some 12% and by 11% adjusted for currency. During the second quarter, we saw softening in our cargo revenues compared to previous year with an overall currency adjusted decline of SEK160 million. We consider this to be a signal of normalization of the cargo market from the unusually strong demand environment during the pandemic and not a severe downturn in performance as such.

In other traffic revenue, we were SEK145 million below previous year's level for the second quarter, once again adjusted for currency. This is due to having an unusually high level of unused tickets and vouchers recognized as revenue in the previous year. Despite being below previous year's level for the other traffic revenue category for the quarter, our ancillary revenue development was still strong during the second quarter. The overall effect from capacity growth and improving load factors, combined with some negative development with cargo and other traffic revenue led to a modest nominal overall growth of unit revenue or RASK for scheduled traffic of 2.5% and 1.4% adjusted for currency. The positive currency impact for the second quarter in revenue was a modest SEK85 million. Overall, we are satisfied with the passenger revenue development for the second quarter with the continuing growth and solid gains in passenger load factors. But as the comparisons are stronger than during most of last year, we are not witnessing quite as big gains against previous year's quarters as during most of financial year '22.

And let's move over to the next slide, please. Here on Slide number 8, we have the earnings before tax or EBT development during Q2. Last year, our loss for the period was at SEK1.6 billion, driven by very low production volumes compared to this year. The EBT for Q2 this year was at minus SEK1.4 billion. So we have a slight improvement from previous year. So let's walk through the main drivers behind it. And as you can see from this chart, we had an overall positive impact of SEK360 million from foreign currency rates for Q2. However, the impact is split between having a negative impact of SEK290 million in our operating income and then a positive impact of SEK653 million in the net financial items. And this is mostly from the revaluation of the dollar denominated aircraft lease liability. As I mentioned before, many of our variable operating expenses have grown in line with the increased production. Our biggest individual cost line jet fuel costs increased by SEK746 million or 44.6% during the quarter. The increase was mainly driven by increased volume, representing SEK511 million of the cost increase then with currency impact representing SEK180 million and the emission rights with SEK106 million. During the second quarter, we had a lower average fuel price than during Q2 '22, which brought us a positive impact of some SEK200 million. The average price during the quarter was still historically at a very high level. And at the end of Q2, as through previous quarters, we remain unhedged for fuel. Our second biggest cost line, personnel costs, increased by SEK180 million or 10.3% during the second quarter. This was driven by continuing ramp-up of traffic.

Our average number of full time equivalent employees increased from approximately 6,900 to 7,900, up by 15%. We are already seeing some gains in our 12 month rolling crew productivity and aircraft utilization between 5% to 6%, and we expect to see continuing further gains as we move closer and reach the pre-pandemic levels of production. Our other costs developed in line with targets and our currency adjusted unit cost or CASK excluding fuel, reduced by 1.7%. As with aircraft utilization and labor productivity, we expect to see further achievements as we increase the production volumes. And the incremental savings from our transformation program, SAS FORWARD, for the quarter were SEK336 million year-on-year. Further gains will follow as we proceed with the implementation of our cost savings initiatives. The currency adjusted net financial items were down, meaning the additional -- meaning additional net cost with SEK319 million for the second quarter, and this was driven by the DIP loan costs as interest and fees. Nominally the net financial items were up by SEK366 million, driven by the positive exchange rate differences compared to Q2 '22.

And then moving over to the next slide, Slide number 5. On this slide, we have the development with our liquidity position during the second quarter. At the end of Q2, our liquidity position was at SEK5.6 billion. Our operating cash flow for the period, including changes in working capital was positive with SEK2.49 billion compared to a negative SEK1.7 billion during the first quarter of the financial year. The development is following our regular seasonality pattern, but also underlining the continuing healthy booking trend towards the summer. We had positive development with our working capital, driven by the strong increase of unearned transportation revenue or UTR, but this was slightly countered by the growth of sales receivables from our charter business, which is also picking up pace towards the summer. In Q2, we continued our fleet renewal program according to our plan. We took delivery of four further Airbus 320neo aircrafts, which bring us class leading performance with fuel efficiency and sustainability. We are already one of the biggest operators for this type in the region. All these aircrafts were fully funded by competitive sale and leaseback contract and as a net impact we had no material outflow from investing activities for the second quarter.

During Q2, we also entered into new sale and leaseback agreements with one of the leading aircraft lessors, Aviation Capital Group or ACG, for 10 further new Airbus 320neo aircraft to be delivered by the first quarter of financial year '24. For financing activities, we had a negative outflow of SEK2.47 billion, consisting mostly of repayment of borrowings in planned quantities and the amortization of lease liabilities. During Q2, we renewed the emission funding we raised last year. But due to the growth in traffic, we now have less free emission rights to use. So we have somewhat come down in capacity for this funding. And as we have commented earlier, we see no near term need for additional liquidity through the second tranche of the DIP term loan, which is a very expensive form of funding and we are currently working on other opportunities to supplement our liquidity position at a lower all in cost than in the early -- than a near term utilization of the second tranche of the DIP term loan.

And then moving on to the next Slide, number 10. On the left, we have our current debt maturity profile. The majority of this year's forecasted outflow is the repayment of the DIP loan covering SEK3.6 billion out of the total of SEK4.2 billion. Our plan, as is customary in Chapter 11 processes, is to refinance the DIP funding in the equity raise process. For the equity raise, our target is to raise no less than SEK9.5 billion of new common equity to complement the targeted reduction or conversion of SEK20 billion of debt into equity. As a contingency, the DIP loan itself can also be extended in line with the terms and conditions of the contract. But on this chart, the drawn first tranche is shown to mature this year without any extensions. Also included in the maturity profile on this slide for the years '24 until '27, we are showing the term loans from Norway maturing in '24 and then the loans from Denmark and Sweden maturing in '27. And as we have communicated before, we have received confirmations from Sweden, Denmark and Norway for their willingness to engage in the debt-to-equity conversions for their respective loans to the company subject to material progress being made with SAS FORWARD plan and all the necessary approvals being received. On the right hand side of this chart or slide, we have the scheduled aircraft deliveries for the future periods. And this year, after the second quarter, we are still expecting to take delivery of six additional aircraft consisting of three further A320neo's and three E195 regional aircrafts that are to be delivered for SAS Link. On the hedging front, we currently have no hedges for fuel. And for foreign currencies, our policy is to hedge between 40% and 80% of our exposure. And at the end of the quarter, we have hedged some 45% of our anticipated US dollar cash flow deficit for the next 12 months. And in terms of the Norwegian kroner, which is our largest surplus currency, we have hedged at 40% for the next 12 months.

And with this, I now hand over to you, Anko, again, to take us through the progression with SAS FORWARD.

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. Perfect. Thank you, Erno. Moving on to a brief status update on SAS FORWARD and Chapter 11. Let's move to Slide 12, please. As you know, we launched our transformation plan last year with the overall objective to take us back to competitiveness and profitability. The plan consists of the three key elements illustrated on the slide here, which we've gone through before. The first pillar is that reduced cost structure, SEK7.5 billion by fiscal year 2026. And we are continuing to make steady progress in reaching that target. The second pillar is the restructuring of our balance sheet. All in all, we're looking at reducing or converting SEK20 billion of debt into equity. We have already received the internal support from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, to do so by converting their hybrids and unsecured loans into equity conditional to all other stakeholders participating in SAS FORWARD. The third pillar is the aim to raise new equity of at least SEK9.5 billion, a process that we have now started following court approval on May 15th. We are running a competitive broad solid station process to secure the best available terms and conditions for new capital. The deadline for potential investors to present final bids takes place in the second half of August, approximately 13 weeks from -- a few weeks ago from May 15th. This is a milestone on our journey towards improved financial strength, secured long term competitiveness and our ambition to fortify our position as Scandinavia's leading airline. Given the substantial debt equity conversions or reductions anticipated combined with the need for substantial new capital we currently expect that there will be only modest recovery for general unsecured creditors and little or no recovery for subordinated unsecured creditors upon emergence from the Chapter 11 process. Further, there is currently an expectation that there will be no or very little value for existing shareholders of SAS AB at the end of our restructuring proceedings.

Turning to Slide 13. Let me mention a few words on the important progress we are making in our work towards fossil free aviation. Being a leading airline and sustainability is key in our strategy moving forward. And by involving and teaming up with our customers, we can reduce emissions and enable more large scale production of sustainable aviation fuels. And we have entered two new partnerships during the quarter. In February, the Danish company, DSV, became the next company to join our corporate sustainability program, meaning that DSV will buy sustainable aviation fuel for all its corporate travel with SAS for 2023. And in late April, we then further signed an agreement with Sundsvall Municipality, which makes it the first municipality in Sweden to only purchase biofuel tickets for all business travel flights for its employees. We hope that these partnerships will inspire other organizations to reduce their air travel emissions and contribute to the transition towards sustainable aviation. We also launched two ticket types that include biofuel during the quarter. This means that Go Smart or Plus Pro travelers on domestic, Scandinavian and European flights can purchase tickets with 50% sustainable aviation fuel included lowering their CO2 emissions of their SAS trip. And we are happy to again have been voted the most sustainable company in the aviation industry in Sweden according to the extensive brand survey Sustainable Brand Index. And last but not least, we announced yesterday we are excited to open up four seat reservations for our first commercial electric flights, which we expect to take place around 2028. And we really do this to manifest our strong belief in the development of electric aviation as a viable option to low and zero emission aviation.

Turning to Slide 14. I would like to mention a very special collaboration that we are immensely proud of and that I was able to visit and see with my own eyes last month, which is parts of the EU civil protection mechanism through a long-standing agreement with the Norwegian Armed Forces and Director of Health, we have converted a regular Boeing 737 aircraft into a hospital evacuation aircraft. And since the invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022, we have assisted in evacuating well over 1,000 wounded and critically ill patients, flying them from an evacuation center in Poland to hospitals across Europe. And I saw with my own eyes again, the power of flights where we really believe that this demonstrates the importance of aviation as a whole. Slide 15. Moving on to a different topic worth highlighting in April, SAS has redesigned app won a prestigious Webby Award, an international award honoring excellence in the Internet. Our new award winning app offers a range of new features, including a simplified booking process, travel recommendations, real time flight updates and easy access to boarding passes, and the award serves as a validation of our dedication to provide exceptional digital solutions to our customers and at the same time, providing further ancillary opportunities for our passengers.

Slide 16, outlook. We'll keep it short so that we have [some time] for questions. We are entering the busy summer season with [Technical Difficulty] through a large number of new routes and frequencies and we continue to make progress with our SAS FORWARD and our Chapter 11 process. The equity solicitation process will run over the summer and the deadline for presenting final bids by potential investors takes place in second half of August. We're also engaging with our different stakeholders and working towards building consensus for the plan of reorganization. And we still target to complete the Chapter 11 process in the latter part of the second half of 2023. I believe this has been mentioned before, but we announced new financial projections during the quarter, which reflect improved long term expectations for passenger demand as well as faster capacity rebound, and you can read more about those financial projections in the reports. To summarize, we are executing on our plan. We're seeing progress together with our partners and stakeholders. We are building the future SAS. And let me close off by thanking certainly all our colleagues around the business for their contributions and their dedication again over the last few months and certainly going into the summer season. It is fantastic to see their dedication. Yesterday was the International Day of flight attendants, last week was the mechanics, and we really truly appreciate all the support we are getting from our SAS colleagues. And with that, I would like to open up for questions, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank.

Jacob Pedersen

I have a couple of questions. First of all, with the ATC issues at the Copenhagen Airport, how does that affect you and what measures are you taking in the operation to reduce the impact of this?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes, perfect or not perfect because clearly, of course, we have been affected, Jacob, as you know. Yes, I think that is one of the reasons why we also highlighted that operational performance. When you see on that slide, we have, right, I believe it was 20 days out of the 30 days where we are really at, call it, 99.5%, of regularity. Really, ATC in Copenhagen is, of course, an increasingly difficult component for us to deal with. Important to realize, I've said it this morning in some of the press interviews, we are the collateral damage there, right? We are, of course, the victim because we don't have a seat at the table. We are not the ones negotiating. But of course, the impact is ours. Now to come back specifically to your question, we have the delays, we have cancellations. We sometimes therefore, have crew that go out of hours and we have aircraft that are maybe in the wrong position to start up the next day, that is very complex for us. And of course, first and foremost, our passengers, right? So we have passengers that we then have to put in hotels that we have hotel cost for. We have stay on the wait packages, if you like, right, food, drinks, hotel, et cetera. So all of that is very complex for us to deal with.

Jacob Pedersen

And any measures you can take to reduce the impact of this?

Anko Van der Werff

Well, not really and not really a short notice, right, that is the complexity of this. You cannot really change your schedules for the next few weeks. We also don't know how long this is going to last. And again, that's why I'm using, I think, a strong language, collateral damage and victims, because we hope, of course, that this is solved very, very soon and that we really will have a very smooth summer season. But yes, taking out capacity, for instance, and moving that to other airports, of course, we have discussed that. And of course, if you would know that this is going to take -- I don't know, but let's say this is taking up to a year then you could really change your entire flow system, right? But being our most important hub, being our main airports, it is very clear that, yes, that is very costly for us.

Jacob Pedersen

Yes. I have to ask about this as well. I am in need of better understanding of the process regarding the stay date at the EU Court of Justice ruling on this stay date back from 2020. Do you expect this verdict will end up with you repaying the stay date of SEK7.5 billion or what different paths are there, can you shed any light on this?

Anko Van der Werff

So no, we don't expect to do that. And I think we can break it down into the following elements. First of all, let me reiterate that we have seen absolutely zero impact operationally, commercially, sales, et cetera, on or because of that ruling, right, and there is nothing impacted there either. So that at least is very static, very stable, right? Then why do we say that we don't expect anything also for or why doesn't it affect the process? The equity solicitation process and the entire restructuring process that we're going through at the moment always had the regulatory approval towards the end of it, right? We have been very clear about that, that once you raise that equity, of course, you will still need to get regulatory approval. That regulatory approval also was always including the final approvals or the approvals for the rolled up 2020 stay date that was received because the intention is to convert that debt into equity, right? So we always said that, that was needed anyway. Now the investors that we're dealing with -- potential investors that we're dealing with, they understand that, right? These are professional parties. They understand that, that would require regulatory approval towards the end of the process any way. So that's why we're saying there will not be an impact, we're following the course, we're staying absolutely on course of the process that we're in. More on that, right, call it, towards the end of August when we have completed our equity solicitation process.

Jacob Pedersen

So no repayment and any other modifications to this stay date, that could make it legit, so to speak, a selloff of slots creating some kind of exit plan for the Danish state sounds, yes, not very realistic because the Danish state wants to expand its ownership. Any thoughts on this?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. So like you say yourself, I don't think it's -- any of those drastic measures, we don't see them at all being on the table or being realistic. Let's be clear there. Yes, we will have to do and I think that's primarily up to the states, right? Because they're, of course, the members of the European Commission or the European Union, not us, but the European Commission with the states will have to come up with something that satisfies the court, right? And that is, in our case, specifically a step-up mechanism. Now we know that we're not the only airline in this spot but we have seen, of course, that this ruling was also against other airlines. In our case, it's one element. It is that step-up mechanism and we are, of course, trying to work with the states on how we could come up with a different solution for that.

Jacob Pedersen

Last question from me regarding the yield, your yields are practically unchanged in an environment where our competitors are increasing yields quite dramatically. One of the dynamics behind this is you trying to gain market share, or is it simply a question of intercontinental flights not being that bigger part of your mix?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes, I think it's a combination of some of those things. I think it's very much also when we come at this is, of course, comparing to last year, look, 7.5% load factor points up, right, to 7.5% or 7.5 percentage points higher. So that already is quite significant. We didn't ramp down as much last winter, this winter, right? So we have -- yes, what was it, about 30% more capacity to fill. And we feel that at the same yields, I do think that, that is actually quite positive in that sense, right, 30% more capacity, 36% more passengers that came in at the same yields. So I would see that as positive. Then there is that network composition. Indeed, there is more long haul, there is more EU South. There is, of course, more leisure relatively speaking, to what we had also in 2019 still versus that corporate. So all of that combined. But again, 30% more passengers at the same yield, I don't think that is bad news.

Operator

The next question comes from Achal Kumar from HSBC.

Achal Kumar

So first of all, just wanted to understand about the competitive landscape for SAS. I mean, Ryanair has already been very loud and clear that they are going to increase capacity in Sweden. And so what's the position at the moment and how are you planning to capture the lost grounds for SAS? If you could please help your thoughts on that.

Anko Van der Werff

So look, competitive landscape for us is, of course, really a mixed bag because it is in the domestic market, it's in regional and it's also long haul, right? So you have definitely seen us address some of the long haul. We have expanded, I think, quite rapidly in fact, to the United States, we are already bigger than we were in 2019. So that really is positive, and we do continue to see positive developments there. On the regional to South Europe, for instance, into leisure destinations, we've also added, I think, in hindsight, probably for the quarter, we could even have done more on that and taking a further diversification of our network probably, and it's something definitely that we are evaluating and see how much more we could do there. But I think there is still, even if already also to South Europe, we are bigger than 2019 looks like maybe we could do even more. And then, of course, you get to -- people trying to backfill. I think there is an element of certain airlines that were bigger pre-pandemic. I also see that Norwegian, same as us, was bigger in 2019, and some of that is trying to be backfilled by the likes of Ryanair and others in this part of the world. And there, yes, we do believe that with 7.5 billion people on our loyalty databases with, of course, our corporate contracts, with the frequency pluses that we're having, we are having a very solid position. And we do think that by ramping up again in 2024 to the level that we were in 2019, we will get back to those levels as well.

Achal Kumar

In terms of corporate traffic, I mean, have you captured the lost grounds or you're still behind? I mean, Norwegian has been saying that they have got the corporate market share and because of the uncertainties at SAS and that's obvious. But now, of course, you're growing rapidly. So how do you see the recovery in the cost in terms of corporate traffic? And have you started discussing or renegotiating the corporate context, have you seen the corporates coming back to you for agreement renewals? So what is the status there?

Anko Van der Werff

So let's split it. So, I think indeed, on renewals and new contracts, we're actually quite satisfied. We also won a very big one with the Swedish state, that's one of the biggest ones in the region that you can really win. And there, we are exclusive to a large chunk of that traffic. So that was really good. What is overall still true is that leisure is still leading the way, right? I think we have said it, I see many airlines pointing to it. And that seems to be, I think, also within quarters a bit more pronounced again, right? So that would be maybe a more seasonal shift between, call it, the traditional IATA seasons but also in a month like April when you have Easter that there is potentially more still to be analyzed further, but there is maybe even more need for leisure and somewhat more right in your network. I mean, in your network to then pivot even a bit more to leisure and somewhat less to corporate. Overall, leisure is still leading the way. On the corporate contracts and renewals, we are really not concerned.

Achal Kumar

But in terms of percentage, I mean, if you need to put up a number, what percentage do you think the corporate travel has recorded for SAS as compared to 2019?

Anko Van der Werff

Well, we are not really guiding towards any numbers there. But I would say that there is a good probably -- yes, a spread between leisure and business, I would still say that there is probably about a 10 percentage points. But to what extent that is back, yes, let me keep that to ourselves.

Achal Kumar

The next question, I wanted to understand if you could please help or could you please update the status of your agreements with different unions as of now?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes, pretty much all of it closed. We don't have any open agreements. And that also is, of course, good news for summer stability. But Jacob earlier asked about air traffic control issues. That is, once again, I want to be very clear outside of our control, right? That is, of course, not an SAS group but all of our union agreements are closed for the time being.

Achal Kumar

And in terms of aircraft basis, what will be your strategy? I mean previously, of course, you had a strategy to have bases outside Scandi. So now would that strategy still -- I mean would you continue with that strategy or you're just reviewing the strategy at the moment. So what will be the strategy in terms of aircraft basing?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. Reviewing some of it, including the long hauls, right? We had also some long haul where I believe that we have really come to a conclusion that, that will not make a lot of sense, for instance, that Asian base given the limited line to Asia because of Russian airspace closure. And in Europe, we are definitely reviewing. I think for the time being very much focused on ramping up within Scandinavian basis, right, and making sure that we have, of course, the base is fully staffed here also to deal with that ramp up for next year. And then I think we should tackle that discussion again about basis elsewhere. We have at least, and that will certainly not change, very important for us, that very relevant London base with SAS Connect, right, that is the strong hauls and that will definitely stay.

Achal Kumar

Anko, you just talked about Asia, which is definitely a very interesting point. And given that Russian air space, of course, the flight length has increased for all the European carrier and that's where the challenge is because there is a potential for European carrier to lose business to the Chinese carrier. And you just mentioned that you're increasing capacity to Bangkok and Haneda. So how do you see that? I mean are these routes still profitable because the yield is high or what is the status exactly? And how do you think you'll be able to compete with the Chinese carrier who will have direct access to Russian airspace and hence, they'll have much shorter flight length?

Anko Van der Werff

So I think that will -- or that could be indeed some distorted competition, if you like, right, that I think is the risk that all of us are running, but we know what we have for the right cause, right? So it is Russian aerospace is closed for us, and I don't see that ending anytime soon. So we, of course, adhere to that. I think, yes, yields are still elevated, right? It's something that we're seeing certainly still on China. We are going back in now through Japan. So we're looking forward to seeing how that performs this summer. And then going back into Bangkok as of, call it, winter season, right, end of October which be also three weekly frequencies. And yes, then I think that will be our winter program, right, three frequencies to Haneda, three to Shanghai and three to Bangkok. So limited from what it was before but still at least some footprint.

Achal Kumar

In terms of fuel hedging, what will be your hedging policy now? I mean, would you follow a previous hedging policy or do you have any change to that given that the fuel prices so volatile now? I mean, they're kind of declining. So what is their policies -- fuel hedging policies going forward?

Anko Van der Werff

So our hedging policy is staying intact. So we are just obviously monitoring the market very closely and considering very carefully what is the right time to start building up the hedge position again, but there have been no changes to the policy.

Achal Kumar

Finally. My last question is about the aircraft. So in the chart, you mentioned of these aircraft. So I just want to understand, I mean, all these aircrafts are for growth or these are for the replacement, some of these are for replacements, how should we look at it?

Anko Van der Werff

It will be a mix between growth and replacing the older generation of aircrafts. We have no specific number to you, but I assume a majority of that will be used to -- for us to replace the existing older generation aircraft and then the additional part will be for growth.

Operator

The next question comes from Kurt Hofmann from Air Transport World.

Kurt Hofmann

I have a few fleet questions, if you don't mind. I'll keep it short. Regarding the supply chain difficulties as we all know. Do you have problems with your maintenance, for example, like other airlines have that you don't have all your aircrafts in the air? And then I would like to ask you also regarding the A321 LR operations across Atlantic and so on, which other ideas you would have with these aircraft and how so far you're satisfied with it?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes, supply chain, look, again, everything in the industry is in much better shape than it was last year, but there are issues. But, I mean, it's still clearly not back to 2019, that clearly is the case for Boeing with the MAX. Airbus hasn't ramped up either fully and ride spare parts, et cetera, everything there as well. So there is still issues but it is in much better shape than we were last year. So all of that is really much better. The LRs you've seen us launch at least a few routes, Aalborg-New York, Gothenburg-New York, right? It's very interesting to see how they will perform this summer. And I think when it comes to the LR as a whole we still have more ideas than planes in a way, right? There is really that aircraft could go to a lot of places for us, but we really launched it only last summer and last summer was, of course, a very weird come towards the end of the summer, we really did think it was starting to perform very well for us. This summer, we have to see it again. It's on new routes, they always, right, take a bit of time to ramp up, there's no problem there. But we really wanted to give that aircraft also the time to prove itself. But yes, if and when it does, we have a lot of ideas to deploy that aircraft.

Kurt Hofmann

So also a possibility for new routes, I can imagine?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes, exactly because, right, I think it is really a good aircraft in terms of size for us, right? These are smaller countries that we deal with, right, Sweden being the biggest at general SEK11 million, but in various cities. So starting new routes with the widebody, yes, that is, of course, a massive capital investment. And so to do that with the LR makes a lot of sense, right? There's a lot of secondary cities, there's a lot of places that would still require either direct service to places where we currently only fly from the hubs or you go to the hubs and then you add more frequencies and you also test new destinations, right, from the hub. So again, with the LR, we have more ideas than planes, but we still need to make sure the aircraft works first.

Kurt Hofmann

Currently, we've seen very strong ticket fares actually all over Europe. So that means the demand is strong and passengers are willing to travel. Do you think this will change maybe next year that passengers may be less travel and the ticket price will go down and what that means for airline like yours?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes, I'm not sure about that. Our long term view is that at least for the time being, we don't see a trend change, right? And of course, volumes are different, right, June, July, August, of course, there's far more volume than, for instance, September, October. But when we look after the summer, we don't see a trend change. And let's go back in time, right, six months when we also spoke here. When we looked at the winter season and we're thinking about inflation and energy pricing and all of that, all of the macroeconomic headwinds that were coming our way to potentially have an impact on passenger demand that did not materialize, right? So we have seen and are continuing to see a very healthy demand environment.

Kurt Hofmann

Final question, maybe I don’t know, but you have a lot of experience in South America. Can you imagine that SAS one day will come back to South America one day?

Anko Van der Werff

Well, look, it’s step-by-step, we have at least now done Asia, right, that we introduced after the pandemic. Actually, we kept on flying Shanghai. We are now reintroducing Africa. I thought for the first time in decades, we're going into Africa. Of course it would only be great if one day we go back to Latin America.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no more questions at this time. So I hand the conference back to the speakers for any closing comments.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you very much. That concludes our session. Thank you also for participating. Thanks for your questions. Of course, I wish all of you a pleasant summer holiday, and I hope to see you on board of one of our aircraft over the next few weeks. Thank you very much.