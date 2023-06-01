TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Introduction

The Invesco S&P 500® ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) is a financial product that offers you exposure to 100 constituents of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) that exhibit both low volatility and low-interest rate risk.

Given that all of The Lead-Lag Report’s proprietary inter-market signals switched to risk-on mode this week, it may be ironic to plump for low-vol defensive product such as XRLV, but I have my reasons. Here’s why I think XRLV may work well.

Why XRLV?

If you’ve followed my commentary across various investor portals in recent months, I’ve urged investors to not get too complacent with their positioning, even if I can understand why some of them may have decided to unclip their seat belts. Volatility in the markets this year has been relatively subdued; currently, the CBOE VIX is trading at 17.7x (below the long-term average of 19.5x), and on a YTD basis, the gauge is down by almost 20%. In a recent Twitter Spaces discussion, I and my guests have explored how low volatility conditions can catch a lot of participants off guard.

Those who’ve followed my work over the years may well remember that back in 2020 I won the NAAIM Founders Award for a whitepaper that posited how one could use the VIX as a guidepost in rotating between sectors and generating alpha. In that paper, we argue that long-term alpha could be generated if investors rotated into defensive sectors during periods of low volatility and cyclical sectors during high volatility. Given where the VIX is currently, it would make sense to pursue defensive sectors at this juncture. In that regard, XRLV would make a tasty proposition as its top 3 sectors (accounting for two-thirds of the total portfolio) are consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare.

These sectors may not currently have the wind in their sails, but as posited on Twitter, one shouldn’t dismiss the potential of a defensive comeback, particularly when market internals and the breadth look rather iffy.

I am disturbed to note that market participants are getting overly fixated on the benchmark's performance, which in turn is being held up by just a handful of mega-cap tech names (buoyed largely by the AI hype). If you’re curious to get better insight into my skepticism, you may consider reading my latest Substack post where I lay down the risks associated with market manias.

Besides, if you go through the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report, you'd come across a retweet pointing out how buoyant retail investors have been, paying scant regard to the valuations of these mega-cap names.

All in all, as flagged in a post on The Lead-Lag Report Instagram profile, the broader markets are extremely top-heavy, with the top 5 now accounting for a quarter of the total index. Because of the momentum witnessed in the top-heavy benchmark, investors can get seduced into this space, while paying scant regard to the inevitable concentration risk they’re carrying. Inevitably, when things turn south, you could have a nasty fall.

In fact, Bob Lang, the person credited with coining the term “FAANG” had recently joined Lead-Lag Live for a chat, and he expressed his concerns that the job market could turn south by September or October, and this time round, the Fed wouldn’t be there to save the markets.

Beyond the top 5 theme, it’s also worth considering that the current run is largely being driven by the broad tech sector. Worryingly, the tech sector’s ratio as a function of the S&P500 is now at levels seen before the dot-com crash. A good healthy bull market typically has 4-5 sectors supporting it, but this current move feels very uni-dimensional. As flagged in a tweet, I believe we are in a broad bear market and a highly speculative bull market.

Basically, during times like this, a product such as XRLV could help you mitigate some of the risks that could come with an accident. Firstly, its sensitivity to the benchmark is relatively low at 0.63x. Then it’s also one of those products that could generate superior excess returns (of over 1x) when faced with ample downside deviation. Finally, valuations too are quite reasonable when juxtaposed against the broader markets. As per YCharts, XRLV trades at 17.5 forward P/E, 10% cheaper than the corresponding multiple of the S&P500.

Risks

As part of Invesco S&P 500® ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF’s portfolio construction exercise, stocks that fare poorly in rising-rate environments are first discarded; the volatility screener comes into play only in the next stage. Well, coming back to the interest rate sensitivity quotient, it is important to note that Invesco dumps stocks that have fared poorly when the 10-year U.S. treasury rate (US10Y) is rising. If you’ve followed my writings in recent months, you’d note that I’ve been talking up the prospect of a short squeeze in Treasuries particularly as hedge funds in aggregate have the largest ever short position in this asset class.

If Treasuries start exhibiting their traditional defensive qualities and more participants jump onto this bandwagon, things could very well spiral into a massive short squeeze, with 10-year yields going the other way. If this happens, Invesco S&P 500® ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF may be poorly positioned, as some of the names it discarded on account of an adverse relationship with rising yields could start flourishing.