Alternatives To Equities For The 60-40 Portfolio

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

When we think about retirement and growing our retirement saving account, what we want is an investment vehicle that delivers steady returns with a drawdown as small as possible. Traditionally, we are advised to invest in a combination of stocks and bonds. As these two asset classes are inversely correlated, it is common belief that they offer downside protection during rainy days for the equity market. Is it really the case? The Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBINX), that invests 60% in bonds and 40% in equities, says otherwise. The chart below shows that such a portfolio can experience large drawdowns relative to the annualized return. This is something that we do not really want. First, because it is emotionally intensive to handle a 35% maximum drawdown (not unlikely the portfolio holder might sell low). Second because it will take several years to recover from the drawdown. Let's not get fooled by the idea of equities diversification. When the equity market goes south, equities generally become all correlated, thus offering very little downside protection.

We can think of going one step ahead and using the Efficient Frontier Portfolio to best identify what equities and bond ETFs to include in our account. In this case, we get into a trade-off between relative portfolio volatility (Sharpe ratio) and annualized returns (CAGR). More on how the numbers in the table below were generated in here.

Is there a way out? Can we get steady returns and decent CAGR without day trading?

In my opinion, yes, but we need to rethink the instruments we use.

Short-dated high quality bonds should be still a part of the portfolio. If held to maturity, 1 year lock up period is acceptable and can deliver a steady return with virtually no drawdowns; assuming there is no default on payments. Let's keep in mind that we might have a recency bias. In the last 10-15 years the Treasury Bond yields have been nearly 0% thus many investors have considered them unattractive. If we look at the yields on a larger time horizon, this is not the case. Considering the current economic environment, it will not be unlikely that in the long run, the shorter-term T-bond yields will land in the 3 to 5% territory.

We now need a second component to boost the CAGR without compromising much of the volatility and drawdown of the portfolio. Historically, this second component has been equities. Equities have large drawdowns relative to their CAGR and if we assume that in the next decade the equity market will not trend upwards as during the 2010s because of stickier inflation and tighter economic policies, we then need to look elsewhere.

In my opinion, short volatility products should become the second part of the portfolio. ETPs like SVXY and SVIX derive their value from the front two months VIX futures term structure. The front two months, M1 & M2, naturally decay toward the VIX spot value. This decay and the absolute price movement of the futures are the drivers behind the price variation of SVXY and SVIX. With the few exceptions of the VIX futures spiking as a result of elevated equity market fear, the vast majority of the time, they decay towards the VIX spot value.

Blindly using these products is not advisable. When M1 and M2 are slightly above or below the VIX spot price, these products nose dive. If we have a very simple rule, and we say that we do not use these products when the two VIX futures front months are below the VIX spot value increased by 2.5% then we are better off; see chart. Is it day trading? Not really because we are talking of 2 to 3 trades per month.

The Profit & Loss from shorting volatility might look very volatile at first with a high drawdown, but after a second look, it is not. Let me explain, if a short vol product experiences a drawdown of 60%, it will take a bit more than 1 year to break even given that the annualized return is ca. 51%. In the case of the traditional 60-40 portfolio, after experiencing a drawdown of 36%, it will take 4.7 years given that the CAGR is 7.63%. Do you still think it is volatile?

Let's now put short-term dated bonds and shorting volatility together. For the sake of comparing to VBINX, I have chosen to allocate 14% to the short vol position so that the CAGR of the two approaches is comparable. Despite this, I believe that 7.5 to 10% is the proper allocation because of the better CAGR to maximum Drawdown ratio. For the same CAGR as VBINX, the current approach reduces the drawdown by 4.5 times while nearly doubling the Sharpe ratio.

There is value to consider an alternative to equities to the traditional 60-40 balanced portfolio, in my view. According to the way I see it and what the numbers say, this alternative is called shorting volatility. Replacing equities with short volatility products could potentially result in a lower maximum drawdown and more consistent returns.

In the eventuality you got excited in reading about short volatility products, and you would like to try them out, I feel the obligation to put some warnings. I have briefly summarized the Volatility Shares and ProShares prospectus: "Investing and trading inverse volatility products like SVXY and SVIX is risky. These products are designed for knowledgeable investors who seek to profit from decreases in the expected volatility of the S&P 500 as measured by the prices of VIX futures contracts. These products are intended for short-term use; investors should actively manage and monitor their investments, as frequently as daily. Investing in products like SVIX and SVXY involves significant risks not applicable to other types of investments. You could potentially lose the full principal value of your investment within a single day. Before you decide to purchase any shares, you should consider carefully the risks described in the prospectus of these products, together with all of the other information included in these prospectuses." Even though the article states that it should be expected to perform a few transactions per month, positions should be monitored on a daily basis to achieve similar results as presented in the article.