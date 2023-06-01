Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alternatives To Equities For The 60-40 Portfolio

Jun. 01, 2023 4:54 PM ETSVIX, SVXY
Vittorio Manente profile picture
Vittorio Manente
Summary

  • The traditional 60-40 portfolio allocation has too much drawdown.
  • Short volatility products could replace the equity part.
  • A combination of bonds and short volatility products reduces the drawdown and improves the consistency of the returns.
  • It is recommended not to exceed 7.5 to 10% as maximum allocation to the short volatility position.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

When we think about retirement and growing our retirement saving account, what we want is an investment vehicle that delivers steady returns with a drawdown as small as possible. Traditionally, we are advised to invest in a combination of stocks and

VBINX performance

Generated by the author

Efficient frontier portfolio return

Generated by the author

PnL from T-Bill investing

Generated by the author

VIX Futures Term Structure

VIX Central

Short volatility trade

Generated by the author

Portfolio comparison 60-40 vs. bonds & volatility

Generated by the author

This article was written by

Vittorio Manente is a program manager and strategy analyst for the last 16 years within the automotive and Oil&Gas sectors. Vittorio became passionate about finance in summer 2011 when he saw opportunities to profit after a market meltdown. Not satisfied by the performances of financial products available for retail investors, he decided to create his own. In 2017 Vittorio launched NEXT-alpha, a quantitative macro strategy to deliver consistent returns independently on the market direction. NEXT-alpha invests in uncorrelated assets and uses a variety of statistical techniques to take investment decisions. In 2019 Vittorio started Alpha Growth Capital, with the mission of helping people to generate additional source of income while they deal with their daily duties. Vittorio enjoys writing articles that might span from simple topics such as personal finance to more advanced ones such as financial engineering modeling.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

