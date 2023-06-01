Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bitcoin: Liquidity Suggests A Price Drop Is Coming

Jun. 01, 2023 5:03 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)1 Comment
Richard Durant
Summary

  • Bitcoin's performance in 2023 has been strong so far, but declining liquidity may drag the price lower going forward.
  • Both supply and demand valuation approaches suggest that Bitcoin is currently overvalued.
  • The halving could be a tailwind over the next 1-2 years, but this is highly speculative and may be countered by soft demand and tight monetary policy.

3D illustration

Vitalij Sova

From a price perspective, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has performed quite well in 2023, particularly in light of persistent inflation and tight monetary policy. With a halving approaching in the next 12 months, speculation will inevitably shift to the potential price impact, and

Bitcoin Supply Inflation

Figure 1: Bitcoin Supply Inflation (Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

Bitcoin Active Addresses

Figure 2: Bitcoin Active Addresses (Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

"Bitcoin" Search Interest

Figure 3: "Bitcoin" Search Interest (Created by author using data from Google Trends and Blockchain.com)

Bitcoin Price and US Liquidity

Figure 4: Bitcoin Price and US Liquidity (Created by author using data from Blockchain.com and The Federal Reserve)

Bitcoin Price Model

Figure 5: Bitcoin Price Model (Created by author using data from Blockchain.com and The Federal Reserve)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

