Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Jefferies Software Conference - (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 4:05 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Jefferies Software Conference Call June 1, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Millham - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brent Thill

Brian Millham is with us, President and CEO of Salesforce, really excited to have you here. Thanks for making the trip, especially after earnings.

Brian Millham

Yeah. No problem. Thanks for the invite. It's great to be here.

Brent Thill

23-year vet of Salesforce was helped really build the company from the ground-up and I was in the Bay, and we're talking about Cal, Berkeley, and but really appreciate your perspective.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brent Thill

And maybe just to kick off, you know, you took on this role I think last year. So maybe just bring everyone up to speed in terms of your role, how you're approaching it, what's kind of new, what's happening as you are now President.

Brian Millham

Yeah, appreciate it. Yeah, took over just about a year ago now in the COO role. But as you said, Brent, I've been at the company now for 24 years and mostly on the sales and operations side of the business over those 24 years, did some work on our customer success team as well, professional services, our support operation globally, all the success motions that we run at our customers.

And since taking over the role, obviously, there's been a lot going on in the organization, and really with a focus of operationalizing some of the efforts that we needed to go execute. One, we want to continue to grow this business and continue to be a fast-growing enterprise software company, but also how do we deliver the efficiencies that we needed to deliver. Pretty well-documented that we took an employee action in the first quarter. We recognize that our hiring

