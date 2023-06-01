Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Income Portfolio: The Market Is Us

Jun. 01, 2023 5:18 PM ETARCC, BST, CCAP, CCD, CGO, EOS, ETO, EVT, GOF, HTD, JEPI, JEPQ, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, QYLD, RQI, RVT, RYLD, SPE, USOI, UTF, UTG, XFLT, XYLD3 Comments
Summary

  • The market is composed of the intelligence and emotions of its participants, millions of people whose judgments and assessments guide its prices.
  • Right now, the market is dominated by the expectation of a recession, and any data is read in its anticipation or confirmation.
  • The CEFs and ETFs in my portfolio have on the whole gone down in recent months, and in some cases more than the market average.
  • My strategy leads me to accept periods in which the performance of my titles may be negative, and only partly offset by dividend flows.
  • In this article, I have decided to analyze the Total Return of my titles for the last ten years, broken down year by year.

Il lutto di Cristo nella Cappella degli Scrovegni

Giotto, “Lamentation over the Dead Christ”.

Manakin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Giotto’s Frescoes in Padua

Padua is a beautiful and relaxing city in the Po Valley, just a few kilometers from Venice, crisscrossed by numerous waterways and dotted with porticoes just

BST

BST (Morningstar)

CCD

CCD (Morningstar)

CGO

CGO (Morningstar)

EOS

EOS (Morningstar)

ETO

ETO (Morningstar)

EVT

EVT (Morningstar)

GOF

GOF (Morningstar)

HTD

HTD (Morningstar)

PCN

PCN (Morningstar)

PDI

PDI (Morningstar)

PDT

PDT (Morningstar)

PTY

PTY (Morningstar)

RQI

RQI (Morningstar)

RVT

RVT (Morningstar)

SPE

SPE (Morningstar)

UTF

UTF (Morningstar)

UTG

UTG (Morningstar)

XFLT

XFLT (Morningstar)

JEPI

JEPI (Morningstar)

JEPQ

JEPQ (Morningstar)

QYLD

QYLD (Morningstar)

RYLD

RYLD (Morningstar)

XYLD

XYLD (Morningstar)

USOI

USOI (Morningstar)

ARCC

ARCC (YCharts)

CCAP

CCAP (YCharts)

This article was written by

Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
3.18K Followers
I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST,CCD,CGO,EOS,ETO,EVT,GOF,HTD,PCN,PDI,PDT,PTY,RQI,SPE,UTF,UTG,JEPI,JEPQ,QYLD,RYLD,XYLD,ARCC,CCAP,RVT,USOI,XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

