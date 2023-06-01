Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Active Vs. Passive Revisited: 6 Observations

Jun. 01, 2023 4:40 PM ET
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.03K Followers

Summary

  • I have six observations detailed below that help guide my approach to the active vs. passive question.
  • Active analysis hinges on reasonable forecasts of ex-ante alpha and active risk both in terms of optimizing alpha and strategic asset allocation.
  • Non-market cap indexing may help identify market inefficiencies.

Passive versus Active messages, Lifestyle change conceptual image

stanciuc

Two institutional managers I know - one at a Fortune 500 defined benefit pension fund and another at a municipal pension fund and later an endowment - believe in going all-in on active management. To them, a 100% active allocation is not only okay but

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.03K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.