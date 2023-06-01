Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Conn's, Inc. (CONN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 4:39 PM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Norm Miller - Interim Chief Executive Officer

George Bchara - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Operator

Good morning and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Conn’s, Inc. Conference Call to discuss Earnings for the Fiscal Quarter ended April 30, 2023. My name is Donna and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

The company’s earnings release dated June 1, 2023 was distributed before market opened this morning and can be accessed via the company’s Investor Relations website at ir.conns.com. During today’s call, management will discuss, among other financial performance measures, adjusted retail segment operating loss, adjusted net loss per share and net debt. Please refer to the company’s earnings release that was issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

I must remind you that some of the statements made in this call are forward-looking statements within the meanings of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements represent the company’s present expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The company cautions that such statements are necessarily based on certain assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated today.

Your speakers today are Norm Miller, the company’s Interim CEO; and George Bchara, the company’s CFO. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Miller. Please go ahead.

Norm Miller

Good morning, and welcome to Conn’s first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. I’ll start today’s call with an update on our strategic priorities before turning the call over to George, who will review our financial results in more detail.

