The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 4:43 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call June 1, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Miguel Patricio - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Alexia Howard

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Alexia Howard with Bernstein covering the U.S. food sector. And it's my very great pleasure to be joined by Miguel Patricio, the CEO of Kraft Heinz since 2019.

I think it's no understatement to say that Kraft Heinz was kind of in free fall when Miguel took the helm after. And after six years or so of upheaval, the company is bouncing back and proving very resilient, particularly during the pandemic, the recent supply chain disruptions, and most recently, the very hefty inflation that we're experiencing right now. I'm particularly struck by the company's AGILE@SCALE initiatives that are enabling the company to respond more rapidly to opportunities in a dynamic environment as well as partnering with external best of breed companies like NotCo and Microsoft to turbocharge capabilities where needed.

With that, I'll hand it over to Miguel to provide some opening remarks. And for anybody in the audience, if you have questions, please type them into the Pigeonhole, and we'll weave those into the conversation. Thank you so much for being here.

Miguel Patricio

Thank you, Alexia, and thank you all for being here with us.

Last year, I was here with you. And the conversation was about how Kraft Heinz was four years ago that we were worse in class and how we felt that we were, like, on a hole and had to get out of the hole. And that -- last year, I told you, we're no longer in that hole. We left the hole. We are proud of the journey. We are -- we feel we are a good company, and we evolved immensely during these years.

