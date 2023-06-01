Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seacor Marine Holdings: Business Has Reached An Inflection Point - Buy

Jun. 01, 2023 5:58 PM ETSEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI)
Henrik Alex
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • The leading offshore support services provider reported decent first quarter results with revenues, average day rates, direct vessel profit, and EBITDA reaching new multi-year highs.
  • With average day rates fleet utilization anticipated to improve further, the company should start to generate meaningful free cash flow over the coming quarters.
  • A debt refinancing at improved terms could provide a near-term catalyst for the stock.
  • With a substantial increase in profitability and cash flow generation anticipated over the coming quarters, investors should consider initiating or adding to existing positions in SEACOR Marine Holdings as the ongoing recovery in offshore drilling activity continues to be supported by persistent tailwinds from recent geopolitical events.
  • As shares have retreated by almost 30% from multi-year highs reached earlier this year, I am raising my rating from "Hold" to "Buy" with a price target of $12 based on a 2024 EBITDA/EV multiple of 6x.

Ein OSV verlässt Aberdeen Harbour Überschrift zu den Bohrinseln in der Nordsee

Stephen Wair/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

SEACOR Marine Holdings or "SEACOR" is a leading provider of marine

