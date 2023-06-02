All 133 Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Yield

herkisi

Prepare For Phase 3 Of The Debt Ceiling Crisis

Believe it or not, once the debt ceiling is raised, that's not the end of the crisis. While the economy won't crash as it did in the Pandemic, the mother of all money supply contractions could then begin right away.

Almost $800 billion in effective money printing has been helping levitate the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND), particularly artificial intelligence ("AI") stocks, and been hiding the fact that the economy is weakening and we're likely headed for recession within a few weeks.

For context, that level of money printing is more than the Pandemic, when the Fed printed $120 billion per month.

When the Treasury starts selling bonds at a record rate of $1.5 trillion by the end of the year and $550 billion in June alone, it will act like Pandemic money printing...times four, in the reverse direction.

That will likely act to slow the economy, just as the Fed wants, and could trigger the final phase of the 2022-23 bear market.

S&P Bear Market Scenarios

Earnings Decline Historical Trough P/E Of 14 (13 to 15 range) Decline From Current Level Peak Decline From Record Highs 0% (blue-chip consensus, mildest recession in history) 3224 23.3% -33.1% 5% (Morgan Stanley) 3063 27.2% -36.4% 10% 2902 31.0% -39.8% 13% 2805 33.3% -41.8% 15% 2741 34.8% -43.1% 20% 2579 38.7% -46.5% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool.)

This is a base-case 23% market decline from here, with Morgan Stanley expecting a 27% decline.

Let High-Yield Aristocrats Be Your Port In This Economic Storm

Dividend aristocrats by definition, have been raising their dividends every year since at least 1998 through:

three recessions

two economic crises

inflation as high as 9.1%

interest rates as high as 6.5%.

There are no more dependable dividend stocks in the world than aristocrats, champions, and kings.

aristocrat: S&P companies with 25+ year streaks

champion: any company with a 25+ year streak

king: any company with a 50+ year streak.

Wide Moat Research

Aristocrats are so famous for their dependable dividends that investors tend not to panic sell, resulting in roughly half the bear market declines of the S&P 500.

And high-yield aristocrats? They pay you generous, safe, and steadily growing income while you wait for the bear market to end and the new bull market to begin.

This Is Why Bear Markets Are Worth It

Charlie Bilello

In part one of this series, we take a look at all the aristocrats sorted by highest to lowest yield.

In part two, I'll show you how to build the ultimate high-yield aristocrat portfolio perfect for what's coming next for the economy.

Note that TDS is the lowest-quality aristocrat with the least safe dividend.

DO NOT BUY TDS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Fundamental Summary

Safety score: 91%

Severe recession dividend cut risk: 1.64%

Credit rating: BBB+ stable (4.34% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 42 years (since 1981)

Quality: 92% 13/13 Ultra SWAN

Yield: 2.8% vs. 1.7% S&P

Discount to fair value: 8% vs. -8% S&P

Growth consensus: 8.1% vs. 8.5% S&P

Long-term total return consensus: 10.9% vs. 10.2% S&P.

Bottom Line: High-Yield Aristocrats Are A Great Way To Stay Safe And Sane In Crazy Times

If you're feeling frustrated by 2023's market you're not alone.

At the end of 2022 the economist consensus was that the recession would begin in January and be over by June.

Now the data says the recessions start in the 2nd half, between July and November.

The narratives change by the month, sometimes by the day.

January: soft landing

February: no landing (blowout jobs report, rates headed to 5.75%)

March: Hard landing (banking crisis)

April: soft landing

May: hard landing (banking crisis round 2)

June: Time will tell.

Charlie Bilello

Timing the economy or the stock market is a fool's errand.

Michael Batnick

Even the greatest trader in history can't time the bottom of a bear market.

And the rest of us?

JPMorgan Asset Management

We're even worse at it.

Even a decade of money printing and record-low rates inflating a stock market bubble can't help the average investor become a better market timer.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Buying and holding a 60/40 would have significantly outperformed the average investor whose market timing skills leave much to be desired, to say the least.

The main purpose of the stock market is to make fools of as many men as possible." - Bernard Baruch

And this is where high-yield aristocrats come in. Imagine being paid a safe and dependable 5%, 6%, or even 7% or more just to sit back and let the fools run around like chickens with their heads cut off.

What is the Fed going to do next? It doesn't matter; your dividends are still safe and growing.

When does the recession start? Is there going to be a recession at all? It doesn't matter; your dividends are still safe and growing.

Where is the final bear market bottom? Did we have it in October 2022, or is the real pain just around the corner? It doesn't matter; your dividends are still safe and growing.

Generous, safe, and growing dividends are the ultimate way to take charge of your financial destiny.

They are a great way to stay safe and sane in insane times.

To maintain your sanity when everyone else is losing theirs.

CNBC

Leave the stock trading to "professionals" like Cathie Wood, who sold 1 million shares of NVDA in January and missed out on a 100% rally.

When you own high-yield dividend aristocrats, you don't have to pray for luck from the market gods; you make your own luck.

In part two of this series, I'll show you how to build the ultimate high-yield aristocrat portfolio perfect for what's coming next for the economy.