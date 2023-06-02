All 133 Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Yield
Summary
- The debt ceiling is likely to be raised this weekend.
- The biggest effects on the stock market will likely begin on June 5th, when the government begins $2.2 trillion in reverse money printing.
- High-yield dividend aristocrats can provide a safe and dependable income during uncertain economic times, with a focus on companies with long dividend growth streaks and strong credit ratings.
- This article ranks all dividend aristocrats by yield, summarizing their most important fundamentals.
- Part 2 of this series will show how to build the ultimate high-yield aristocrat sleep-well-at-night portfolio for what's coming next for the economy.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, May 31st.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Prepare For Phase 3 Of The Debt Ceiling Crisis
Believe it or not, once the debt ceiling is raised, that's not the end of the crisis. While the economy won't crash as it did in the Pandemic, the mother of all money supply contractions could then begin right away.
Almost $800 billion in effective money printing has been helping levitate the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND), particularly artificial intelligence ("AI") stocks, and been hiding the fact that the economy is weakening and we're likely headed for recession within a few weeks.
For context, that level of money printing is more than the Pandemic, when the Fed printed $120 billion per month.
When the Treasury starts selling bonds at a record rate of $1.5 trillion by the end of the year and $550 billion in June alone, it will act like Pandemic money printing...times four, in the reverse direction.
That will likely act to slow the economy, just as the Fed wants, and could trigger the final phase of the 2022-23 bear market.
S&P Bear Market Scenarios
|Earnings Decline
|Historical Trough P/E Of 14 (13 to 15 range)
|Decline From Current Level
|Peak Decline From Record Highs
|0% (blue-chip consensus, mildest recession in history)
|3224
|23.3%
|-33.1%
|5% (Morgan Stanley)
|3063
|27.2%
|-36.4%
|10%
|2902
|31.0%
|-39.8%
|13%
|2805
|33.3%
|-41.8%
|15%
|2741
|34.8%
|-43.1%
|20%
|2579
|38.7%
|-46.5%
(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool.)
This is a base-case 23% market decline from here, with Morgan Stanley expecting a 27% decline.
Let High-Yield Aristocrats Be Your Port In This Economic Storm
Dividend aristocrats by definition, have been raising their dividends every year since at least 1998 through:
- three recessions
- two economic crises
- inflation as high as 9.1%
- interest rates as high as 6.5%.
There are no more dependable dividend stocks in the world than aristocrats, champions, and kings.
- aristocrat: S&P companies with 25+ year streaks
- champion: any company with a 25+ year streak
- king: any company with a 50+ year streak.
Aristocrats are so famous for their dependable dividends that investors tend not to panic sell, resulting in roughly half the bear market declines of the S&P 500.
And high-yield aristocrats? They pay you generous, safe, and steadily growing income while you wait for the bear market to end and the new bull market to begin.
This Is Why Bear Markets Are Worth It
In part one of this series, we take a look at all the aristocrats sorted by highest to lowest yield.
In part two, I'll show you how to build the ultimate high-yield aristocrat portfolio perfect for what's coming next for the economy.
Note that TDS is the lowest-quality aristocrat with the least safe dividend.
DO NOT BUY TDS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
Fundamental Summary
- Safety score: 91%
- Severe recession dividend cut risk: 1.64%
- Credit rating: BBB+ stable (4.34% 30-year bankruptcy risk)
- Dividend Growth Streak: 42 years (since 1981)
- Quality: 92% 13/13 Ultra SWAN
- Yield: 2.8% vs. 1.7% S&P
- Discount to fair value: 8% vs. -8% S&P
- Growth consensus: 8.1% vs. 8.5% S&P
- Long-term total return consensus: 10.9% vs. 10.2% S&P.
Bottom Line: High-Yield Aristocrats Are A Great Way To Stay Safe And Sane In Crazy Times
If you're feeling frustrated by 2023's market you're not alone.
At the end of 2022 the economist consensus was that the recession would begin in January and be over by June.
Now the data says the recessions start in the 2nd half, between July and November.
The narratives change by the month, sometimes by the day.
- January: soft landing
- February: no landing (blowout jobs report, rates headed to 5.75%)
- March: Hard landing (banking crisis)
- April: soft landing
- May: hard landing (banking crisis round 2)
- June: Time will tell.
Timing the economy or the stock market is a fool's errand.
Even the greatest trader in history can't time the bottom of a bear market.
And the rest of us?
We're even worse at it.
Even a decade of money printing and record-low rates inflating a stock market bubble can't help the average investor become a better market timer.
Buying and holding a 60/40 would have significantly outperformed the average investor whose market timing skills leave much to be desired, to say the least.
The main purpose of the stock market is to make fools of as many men as possible." - Bernard Baruch
And this is where high-yield aristocrats come in. Imagine being paid a safe and dependable 5%, 6%, or even 7% or more just to sit back and let the fools run around like chickens with their heads cut off.
What is the Fed going to do next? It doesn't matter; your dividends are still safe and growing.
When does the recession start? Is there going to be a recession at all? It doesn't matter; your dividends are still safe and growing.
Where is the final bear market bottom? Did we have it in October 2022, or is the real pain just around the corner? It doesn't matter; your dividends are still safe and growing.
Generous, safe, and growing dividends are the ultimate way to take charge of your financial destiny.
They are a great way to stay safe and sane in insane times.
To maintain your sanity when everyone else is losing theirs.
Leave the stock trading to "professionals" like Cathie Wood, who sold 1 million shares of NVDA in January and missed out on a 100% rally.
When you own high-yield dividend aristocrats, you don't have to pray for luck from the market gods; you make your own luck.
In part two of this series, I'll show you how to build the ultimate high-yield aristocrat portfolio perfect for what's coming next for the economy.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
- my $2.5 million family hedge fund
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I own dozens of aristocrats via ETFs.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.