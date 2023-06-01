Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Terns Pharmaceuticals: Upcoming Obesity Data Is One Of Many Catalysts Coming Up

Jun. 01, 2023 6:47 PM ETTerns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN)
Edward Zhang
Summary

  • Terns Pharmaceuticals has a promising pipeline with potential best-in-class therapies for obesity and NASH.
  • Upcoming data readouts for TERN-601 and TERN-501 could unlock value, with positive outcomes expected for both binary events.
  • Terns is well-financed with cash runway into 2026, and I believe now is the ideal time to build a position.

Woman on scales measure weight. Female dieting checking BMI weight loss.

Brastock Images/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Mounjaro, Semaglutide and other new GLP-1 based weight loss drugs have encountered no issue selling off the shelves or making headlines. And the NASH field, once a minefield for drug development, has attracted investor buzz

Terns' outline of what makes their pipeline special

Terns' Corporate Presentation - March

Depicts TERN-501 and resmetirom's dose-dependent effects on SHBG levels among NASH patients.

TERN-501 and resmetirom comparison: SHBG levels at day 15 (Terns Corporate Presentation - March)

Terns' trial design for DUET; they are evaluating a FxR agonist and ThB agonist. The trial will be 16 weeks in total, with a four week follow up period.

The design of Terns' phase 2a 'DUET' trial (Terns Corporate Presentation - March)

Edward Zhang
Colgate ‘24

