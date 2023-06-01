eBay Inc. (EBAY) Management presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Transcript

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Management presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Priest - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Nikhil Devnani

Good morning everybody. Thank you for joining. My name is Nikhil Devnani, I'm Bernstein's U.S. midcap internet analyst, and it's a pleasure to have Steve Priest, eBay’s CFO with me on stage today.

Steve took over as CFO in June of 2021, and it's been obviously a very dynamic ecommerce environment for the last couple of years, but through that time, eBay has been able to generate pretty steady EPS and free cash flow, and I'm sure we'll get into the financial flexibility of the model in today's discussion.

But Steve, thank you so much for being here. Welcome back to SDC.

Steve Priest

Thanks, Nikhil. It's great to be back here in New York. I love New York. It's a great city to be, and good morning, everyone. It's good to see you here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nikhil Devnani

Just a quick programming note. If you would like to submit questions, you can do so via the QR code on your agendas, and you can also vote on other questions that have been submitted. And with that, let's get started.

Steve, eBay has gone through several changes over the years recently, new leadership, product development, even some M&A and of course COVID has created opportunities and challenges. You know, but COVID aside, the marketplace has been on this tech led re-imagination as Jamie talks about it. So what from your perspective have been some of the biggest kind of changes at eBay?

Steve Priest

I think the pivot as we sorts of went through for the non-new-in-season. And going back to the core that eBay is all about. We saw that as a great opportunity for us to focus on that TAM to sort of drive momentum in the business.

I think the biggest thing for me that has worked over the last two years has been really linked in hard on the focused category playbook, which has all been about building trust with consumers. When you think about started with watches and sneakers and handbags and trading cards and most recently such a driven significant growth in parts and accessories and the momentum that we're seeing there. And we've gone category-by-category, country-by-country in terms of rolling that out. The other thing I would say is the say-do ratios are really been taken by that at eBay.

When we talked about migrating payments over to eBay, building our own payments platform, driving over $2 billion of revenue over $0.5 billion of OI, it was a little bit of a show me story and executed flawlessly. We've gone through the same process with ads, where we've put commitments out there and we’re well on track.

So I think what I've seen in the last two years is a team that's really stepping up. And then the final thing I would say is really about the speed of innovation. We've brought some great talent into the company, a lot of the investors that I speak to talk about the size and scale of eBay, and the speed at which we're executing, and I'm really pleased with what we've done over the last couple of years and we're on the right path.

Nikhil Devnani

And as you look ahead, what are like the top strategic priorities that you have, and Jamie has over the next 12 to 18 months?

Steve Priest

It's straight in-line with what we laid out. We shared with the investors in March last year, our medium term vision and the execution that we needed over the next couple of years. We're myopically focused on that. We're executing well. Again, it's about driving the focused category playbook, to build trust on the platform with a focus on driving mid-single digit growth on a sustainable basis, on a GMV basis. It's about driving the monetization of platform through payments and ads and additional services. And it's really about maintaining the robust nature of the financial model, which as you've said, it's -- as we've navigated these turbulent times in this macro environment is incredibly resilient model. And we'll -- as we continue to execute towards the strategies, it's one that has very, very strong financial architecture.

Nikhil Devnani

And I think, eBay is still one of the top shopping destinations in the world, but it's also a very competitive market, and arguably increasingly competitive, not just omni-channel retailers picking up [steam] (ph) and in e-com, but also you look at some international businesses coming out of China, scaling now. And so that market share has been under some pressure. I mean, where do you see kind of the competitive landscape today? Where do you see it going, and how does eBay fit into that as you look five to ten years?

Steve Priest

Yes. I mean, competition has been a common theme for us. We're 28 years old. We've been dealing with that over many decades. It never to be competition remains pretty significant, but we're leaning in hard. I think about the verticalization of eBay’s platform, the investment we're making in focused categories this year's size and scale of eBay, where we've got $1.8 billion listings, and the opportunity for customers to shop across channels within eBay is a competitive advantage for us.

We also have the fuel. If you think about in this competitive environment, we have the fuel to invest. We're monetizing the platform effectively and it's enabling us to drive incremental trust for customers and ensures that we compete effectively. And I think about focused categories, that grew the rest of the platform by eight points last quarter. And P&A specifically is growing at market levels of growth. And so, despite a competitive environment, we're executing well and I'm pleased with the results that we see.

Nikhil Devnani

Just maybe near-term a little bit before we get into some of the longer term strategic initiatives, elephant in the room is obviously macro, you've talked about it at length, and it does remain challenging. It's been a headwind to growth in recent periods, but maybe some signs that it's stabilizing a bit, at least as you look at your international business feels like there's some sense of that. So, I guess what trends are you seeing across your marketplace? How would you characterize, how the eBay shopper is behaving today?

Steve Priest

There's a couple of dynamics that plays, as you take a step back and you split it between international and the U.S. If you think about the awful events around this time last year, first quarter last year with the trust in the Ukraine. The key European markets became more challenged more quickly, if you think about the impact on energy prices, consumer sentiment, inflationary pressures, etcetera.

At the same time last year, we were seeing continued challenges with regards to trade flows, particularly from the Far East with some of the COVID lockdowns going forward in supply chain challenges. And so, on an international basis, you're lapping through some of that, where this time last year is a little bit more onerous. The U.S. was a little bit later to start to see some of those impacts. I remember calling out in October, about some of the challenges you were starting to see. So, you've definitely got that lapping impact.

I think, as I've said publicly, I would describe it as choppy. It's very, very difficult to predict. You speak to a lot of commentators out there. Obviously, the debt saving issue all being well in the U.S. is behind us following yesterday, but we are continuing to see a very choppy macro environment. We have purposely just guided the quarter out. We've given some directional color for the backend of the year for our planning assumptions, because there's a tremendous amount of uncertainty out there.

The one thing I would say about eBay, we've been very, very disciplined about how we're working through the macro environment and planning effectively. And we'll take a balanced approach to taking cost out in the short-term in terms of driving operational efficiencies to provide the capacity for us to invest for medium and long-term because we believe that's the right thing to do.

Nikhil Devnani

And so, it sounds like at least international can start to be -- the gap between the U.S. international business maybe starts to narrow, and that starts to contribute a little bit to overall kind of GMV.

Steve Priest

We don't forecast the different geographies. Obviously, we report those as we go through them. I think again, the dynamics I've described are really a function of some of the lapping dynamics. Again, as we go further through the year, it's not clear where the economic environment will go, but the key thing for us is that, we're planning effectively to meet whatever outcome comes, and we'll be in good shape to weather the storm.

Nikhil Devnani

And, while it obviously helps to be in a probably faster growing e-com industry overall, to some degree on at least on a relative basis, you benefit from this trade dynamic because you sell products that are secondhand or refurbished. Can you talk a little bit about that, because you did see some good engagement in some of those verticals in the last quarter?

Steve Priest

That's right. I mean, as I stand back and think about eBay, the size and scale of the platform think, ballpark $75 billion of GMV, across the 190 countries, we will ebb and flow based on the macro environment. But the one thing to your point is with the focus on non-new-in-season, with the focus on a tightening of the about from a discretionary income and spending power standpoint. There is an opportunity for us to help those value seekers that come to eBay to look for those hard-to-get products or looking for value.

Certainly on the re-furb side, we called out that during Cyber Five last November was highest sort of sales through that period of time, and in the first quarter, we saw healthy double-digit growth in re-furb, our customers are looking to get pre-loved items whether it's their thought process around ESG matters and the impact on the environment, but also those discernible shop are looking for value. So, I think we're well placed, regarding the strategy that we're adopting for non-new-in-season.

Nikhil Devnani

And is there been an improvement as the macros evolved, or is it just been a consistent factor?

Steve Priest

Again, as we -- we'll get buffeted around by the macro environment we're operating in. But what I would say is a focused category where we're leaning into re-furb, building trust on the platform, thinking about things like 30-day, many back guarantee, sort of no questions asked, two year warranties on some of these most of electronic items that are re-furb.

It builds a level of trust with the customer where they're looking for value, and looking to come forward, and that's a great example of where, we're seeing traction on the platform and building trust that customers love.

Nikhil Devnani

And has there been any kind of trickle-down effect on the supply side of things? I think we are focus a lot on demand trends, but there's a lot of excess inventory in retail right now. Has that translated to more listings on the platform as well?

Steve Priest

I mean, we look at the listings on the platform, it remains very robust. As our last quarter we call that, we've got 1.8 billion listings across the platform. So, that's why customers love coming to eBay, because of the wide selection that we have. The other thing that we are purposely leaning into is, at the eBay International Shipping program that opens up the aperture, for buyers and sellers who are taking friction out of the seller experience. So, it's easy as to sell something from San Francisco to Seattle as it, from San Francisco to Sydney as it is from San Francisco to Seattle, through some of the initiatives that we're taking forward. So robust supply and continue to provide a better opportunity for sellers to execute on the platform.

Nikhil Devnani

And if we just double-click on kind of your guidance for the second quarter, you've pointed to, declining year-on-year between 5% and 2% on an organic constant currency basis. There’s still some pressure, but improvement last year I think it was down around 11% constant currency. Is it predominantly like the lapping of comps, that's the factor or any other things would point out as being the helpers there in terms of that directional improvement?

Steve Priest

I mean, the guide is really a function of two things. One, the macro environment. No, there are three things. One, is the lapping dynamic that we talked about. Two, is the macro environment that we're operating in. And thirdly, it's about execution of the playbook that we've put out there and the traction that we get it. And I'm really, really pleased the teams are executing well, and we're driving momentum on the platform.

Nikhil Devnani

And as we look out kind of beyond Q2, I know you haven't provided official guidance like you mentioned, you did offer a bit of a framework or at least the internal plan, which was that, sequentially things should look potentially like they did last year. So, just as a first question on that, when you look at last year, I mean, you were fighting reopen a little bit, your focused category efforts are scaling this year. Is there some conservatism to that outlook, would you say, or would you not characterize it that way?

Steve Priest

We wanted to provide some color, because I don't know, you don't know, I'm sure people in this room don't know what's going to happen in the macro environment. But what was key for us is that we shared with investors, how we are planning for the business, for the back half of this year. We will remain nimble. You've seen us do that over the last couple of years and we'll continue to be very thoughtful about the architecture that we have for eBay, leaning in in the short-term to drive operational efficiencies and we will continue to invest for medium and long-term momentum in our business, and the color we gave out in the second half was just really to give the investor community a sense of the color of how we're planning our business.

Nikhil Devnani

And I think that kind of the second conclusion for me, when looking at that color was, it's not hard to get to positive growth again, so you're feeling good about, the ability to kind of return to positive and go from there?

Steve Priest

I'm feeling good about the momentum were seeing. I'm feeling good about the traction we’re seeing on the commitments we made for the medium-term aspirations, that we laid out at Investor Day because we're executing. So, I'm feeling good about the underlying traction, of where we're going. Where we land in the short to medium-term, will really be a function of macro environment and just the duration of the current challenges and the severity of them, will define ultimately where the numbers lay out.

Nikhil Devnani

Maybe that's a good segue then to the medium-term the focus vertical strategy is kind of core to that growth thesis maybe for those in the room that might be less familiar. Can you just kind of step back and take stock of what the focus vertical strategy is? And where eBay kind of stands on that journey right now?

Steve Priest

Great questions. So, if I stand back from eBay, let's just thinking [Incredible], thinking about its still $75 billion to $80 billion of GMV. The thesis says half of the platform of what we sell is touched by focused categories. Well, what does that mean? It means that we deliver the products that customers want on the platform and build trust across eBay, give us some examples of that. In luxury, it's authentication. If I go on and buy a watch or a handbag or sneaker or trading card, I know what I'm getting and it's authentic. So, we drive authentication.

If I want to buy a car part on the platform, I can trust the car part is going to fit my car. And so we talk about fitment and we've built the tech and made sure that we stand behind the fitment guarantee on the platform. If I'm buying a refurbished product like a re-furb vacuum cleaner or TV, there is two year warranty. So, I know that if I buy a re-furb product and take it home, it's going to work or alternatively I've got a warranty that is a backstop. So it's all about building trust on the platform. We're going category-by-category country-by-country. The thesis is we'll touch 50% of the GMV on the platform and the 50% that we touch through the focused categories will grow at market rates of growth. The rest, the other 50% would be flattish.

And so in an environment where normalized e-commerce growth is like high-single-digits, think around us a 9%, 10% zone, do the math, half the platform grown at 9% to 10%, half the platform being flat, due to mid-single-digit GMV growth. For us, that momentum in terms of the architecture is what changes the investor perception and the paradigm of eBay, and it really drives a very, very healthy ecosystem. The execution in payments and ads, again, we laid out very specific targets, to $300 million of incremental payments revenue. We talked about 2% ads rate penetration, across the platform of GMV and $2 billion of ads revenue in 2025. That helps fuel the investments in the business.

And ultimately, it's about driving topline growth on GMV, and the earnings power that comes from that growth and also obviously the revenue benefits of the ancillary initiatives that we have around the platform. Another thesis that we laid out in quite some detail just over a year ago, we're executing well. As I've mentioned, ads and payments are getting great penetration. Focused category is going well on a category and a country basis. In fact, yesterday, we rolled out street-wear, a complementary focused category to sneakers. It's great from sort of Gen Z standpoint in terms of bringing younger, just discernible buyers onto the platform.

Some great brands and products that have come onto the platform. So I'm really happy about the progress that we're making there.

Nikhil Devnani

Just related question from the audience that's come in around reconciling the improvement in execution, kind of the faster velocity around product shipment with the aggregate trend in kind of GMV and buyers being kind of below 2019. I mean, what's your take on how to reconcile those two things.

Steve Priest

It's a function of macro. I mean, we obviously went through the pandemic we've come out the other side of that. The business is in a much healthier place that it was coming into the pandemic. In fact, we were shrinking in 2019. As we left 2019 and came out of the final quarter of 2019, the GMV was shrinking like single digits. The planning assumptions coming into 2020 that continued shrinking of eBay and so we're in a much, much healthier place now than we were coming out of 2019. And the ultimate top line numbers are really a function of the macro environment.

The other thing I would say is that we've gone through the last few years and simplified the business. We are myopically focused on the core. We created tremendous shareholder value by looking at the assets that we held at eBay, we went through significant divestitures with regards to StubHub, the classifieds business, the career business, to really focus on the core of eBay in terms of our investments and then ultimately any of the acquisitions that we've done more recently are focused on building the core. And so again, I think that will continue to give us some competitive advantages we go forward.

Nikhil Devnani

And a year ago we talked about, focused category coverage being around 20%. Today, it's around 25%. So imply some acceleration needed to get to 50% by the end of next year. I guess, how do you feel about how quickly the strategy is ramping and the success you've seen in it so far, would you characterize it? Have there been challenges along the way with rolling it out?

Steve Priest

We've been very thoughtful as we roll it out to make sure that we've got the right products. We've built the right tech. We've built the right full funnel marketing perspective, whether that through owned and or paid marketing spend on the category by category basis. You're right at the end of 2022, we're at 25% coverage, 28% percent in big three markets. We've seen modest improvement in those numbers since then, as I just mentioned, we rolled out a street wear yesterday. You'll see this going chunks as we go forward and we bring certain countries on board, then we'll build them in. Thing for us, we've also continued to invest in categories that we've already defined as focused category. So parts and accessories is a good example of this. We've seen great customer reaction to guaranteed fit in the U.S. where we backstopping financially. If the part doesn't physically fit the car, we're rolling that out in Europe in the summer. So we're driving the business forward, we're driving better penetration in the categories across the platform. And again, like some of the other items, the absolute timing of getting to that 50% will be influenced by the macro environment and where the investment dollars come from. But we're on track with the investments we're making and the penetration with the business.

Nikhil Devnani

Is that because the macro environment influences kind of the reinvestment capacity, or does it change how you think about categories that are worth kind of working on it?

Steve Priest

Yeah. I think what I would say is that the financial architecture that I mentioned earlier is gets fueled by a lot of the top line growth that goes forward. And also the dynamics of where we invest and where we cover this, parts and accessories is a good example of this. People are buying less new cars at the moment and people are retaining the cars that they have. And so we thought that as an opportunity to lean in more in parts and accessories and drive greater traction in that category versus jumping to the next one. And so that we are balanced in terms of investing in the categories that we see an opportunity with and also getting to the new categories when we get to them. At the end of the day, it's all about again driving the sort of top line GMV growth and fueling earnings power for our shareholders.

Nikhil Devnani

And so the focus verticals grew, I think, at a low single digit pace in Q1. I think as you look at some of the positive contributors to that, you mentioned auto re-furb as well. In the past, it's been sneakers. How much of this comes down to the strength of the category in a given period versus the focus vertical strategy kicking in. And I guess in other words, is what have you seen from a market share perspective in these focused categories since you've kind of worked on them?

Steve Priest

Yeah, there's definite improvements in our traction from a market share standpoint where we have invested in the categories and have gone forward. The best proof point of this, we've got five mega categories on eBay. We've got parts and accessories, home and garden collectibles, fashion and electronics. They're all over $10 billion categories. So the biggest one that we've lent in today is parts and accessories.

We talked about this from our perspective, been at market rates of growth last quarter because of the traction we're getting, the investments we've made and the levels of trust that we've built on the platform.

Other categories for example, think about luxury. At the end of the fourth quarter, we talked about double-digit CAGR of growth in those categories that we'd lent into on a CAGR basis since 2019.

So we are seeing growth in the focused categories and ultimately, as we've said, in aggregate, focused category GMV grew year-over-year, eight points faster than the rest of the platform, which is another proof point that the strategy is clearly working and we're getting the fruits of our labors as we go forward. And so for me and it's interesting talking to a number of investors post last earnings call. We do continue to be a show me story as we're going through it. There are the execution that we're seeing, the proof points on parts and accessories for example. The thing we talked about with regard to re-furb earlier in the conversation. These are the proof points that investors are starting to see from eBay and realize that the thesis is coming to life.

Nikhil Devnani

And in some of the earlier categories like the sneakers and watches, are you still seeing durability of growth there? Are those verticals still growing?

Steve Priest

We haven't specifically talked about a specific category in a specific quarter and broken that down for competitive reasons, but the direction as I mentioned looks where sneakers is a part of. We saw that over the period from 2019 through the end of 2022, we saw a double digit CAGR in terms of growth going forward. So it's clear that we're seeing durability in the focused categories that we've invested in. And customers are coming back to eBay on irrespective given the macro environment that we're operating in.

Nikhil Devnani

And how long does it take to kind of jump start a vertical or category, with something like auto parts, when did you start investing in it, from a product development standpoint, but then also presumably brand awareness and marketing tied to it. How long does that ramp take to come to fruition?

Steve Priest

I think fair story with parts and accessories, we've probably been at it for about 18 months or so now. It depends on the category. I mean street wear will be a fast follower to sneakers for example. We've recognized what customers are looking for, we've recognized what works from a full funnel marketing standpoint. We can use that as a fast follower. We look at another major category on our platform to understand what it is customers are looking for, to build the tag, to sort of get traction, might take a little longer. So there isn't a sort of generic. It takes this amount of time. It depends on the category in terms on customer base. The other thing, it depends on [Technical Difficulty] often when we roll stuff out in the U.S. we'll do a fast follow in other markets and drive authentication, for example, in Germany or UK or Australia off the back of the U.S. I think again we end up having fast followers, but it depends on the category. It depends on where we're sitting in terms of the competitive environment. But whenever we do it, we want to make sure we do the right levels of investment and deliver a product that customers love.

Nikhil Devnani

And you talked about trust, obviously, being a core component of it through some form of, I guess, of authentication or making sure consumers know what they're buying effectively depending on the category. Are there other gaps that the team is working at as well? I don't know if it's in search or payments or however you want to take it. But besides the trust component, what else underlying this, like, helps you kind of get to a more steady level of growth?

Steve Priest

Yeah. I'm really pleased with the talent that we have attracted to eBay, particularly over the last 12 to 18 months. There's been some sort of some dislocation in the employment environment in the valley, and we've attracted some really great talent to eBay. Things like search and really looking at SEO under the hood and bringing that talent in has been a great I think first. The thing I'm because that touches the whole platform, it's not just about one specific category. So we're building trust a whole across the platform. Think about ads, for example, and making sure that sellers have gotten eyeballs on their products. Think about payment services. We're now driving things like bio effects on the platform. So if you're U.S. seller listing an item in U.S. dollars and the buyers sitting in the UK once they pay in Sterling, eBay’s is now providing the services for those customers to do what they want to do. And that's another great example of something that we've done.

The thing I'm most excited about is the AI and lot that we have an opportunity to really drive eBay. If you think about a platform that's got 1.8 billion listings and number of images per listing. Time is 28 years of history. We have an incredible level of bespoke information with commercial data sitting behind those images. Our ability to use plugins to improve the listing flow for sellers to enable buyers to find those unique items that they've been looking for. I think there's a huge potential unlock for us to take AI and take eBay to the next level and we talked extensively about this in the last quarter's earnings call and you should expect to hear more of us over the forthcoming months about what we're going to do to deploy that at eBay and really continue to delight our customers with some really magical experiences.

Nikhil Devnani

I think within AI, the focus is on this wave of generative AI right now. Is partnership the way forward for eBay in that sense?

Steve Priest

I mean, we we've always been a company that we'll look at various items whether it's like Build By Partner. We have enjoyed really great partnerships as we've gone through last few years. I think about someone like Aidan that we've partnered with extensively to build the payments platform and take that through. And so we'll continue to look at opportunities for us to build some of the capabilities in house, embrace partnerships. But ultimately to delight our customers and drive shareholder value.

Nikhil Devnani

And recently, one of these kind of the initiatives to help has been around the international shipping effort. Just talking about the strategic objective there. And then also how you think about the adoption of the service over time, like, what's if you dream the dream a little bit on where it gets to in terms of penetration of sellers, what's the outlook?

Steve Priest

I touched on it slightly earlier, if you're seller sitting in San Francisco and you're selling a pair of sneakers and you've got a buyer in Seattle you'll look through that lens and say there wouldn't be too much friction to undertake that transaction. If the buyer is sitting in Sydney, you think about the paperwork, you think about the duties, you think about the risk of return. And if you're a seller, it's like, do I want to embark upon that? And so when we stand back and think about the 1.8 billion listings on eBay and having that level of inventory.

About a fifth 20% of our GMV is generated through cross border trade. And so if you can open the aperture up, and drive more listings in front of more buyers on an international basis, then you can increase conversion. The buyers are happy because they got their eyes on more product. Sellers are happy because they get greater levels of conversion and eBay benefits from that because of the monetization of the product.

If I think about our big three markets its only about less than 50% of the inventory is open for international trade. And so, eBay International shipping we've taken the friction out of that process and opening things up for sellers. So the seller that's sitting in San Francisco isn't worried about shipping into Sydney, they ship it to Chicago. That's it. The friction's taken out and everything else is dealt with. The beauty for eBay is that we're using third parties. We're not building distribution centers. We're not building fixed cost entities. We're keeping it variable. We are now the principal. We get the benefits of scale in terms of the revenue opportunities and negotiations associated with that. We have the benefits of the cost side.

And so strategically, we see this as a great opportunity for eBay to open the aperture. And obviously from a financial infrastructure and earnings growth, it's a great opportunity through us. And we've talked about eBay international shipping, generating positive OI by the end of 2023. And we see this as another opportunity because of the size and scale of the platform. And we're really excited about the opportunities this will provide for us.

Nikhil Devnani

And we've talked about the focused verticals and the ambition to cover 50% of GMV. How do you keep the rest of the GMV the remaining 50%, that goal of keeping it flattish. What's the strategy there and how comfortable are you with that?

Steve Priest

Well I just talked about, why general trust on the platform. A tremendous amount of buyers that come to eBay cross category shop. That's one of the beauties of our platform. You come on to buy a pair of sneakers, you end up buying some other item, hard to find item that you hadn't anticipated going there. You started a trading card buyer will sell and you end up sort of finding a watch that you were looking for and you'd go into different category.

And so by building trust across the platform, by building seller tools through payments and ads and international shipping. And so making those investments across the platform, you get the halo effect, the drives this cross category shopping and builds the levels of trust on the platform. And we're certainly starting to see that traction.

Nikhil Devnani

And kind of tangential to the GMV story is the active buyer trends. You talked about some positive momentum last quarter on new and activated buyers. eBay is not new. So can you talk a little bit about where these new buyers are coming from and the opportunities that you still see to kind of grow the audience for eBay?

Steve Priest

Buyers they were lagging indicator when we disclose this publicly, it's on the trading 12 months basis, we obviously look at it internally on a shorter time horizon. But the point that kills making is that we talked for the last three quarters about new and reactivated buyers, only the buyer is brand new to the platform what was on eBay for a period of time and then left and hadn't been back for a year and now come back again. We have seen positive year-over-year growth on the last three quarters of these new and reactivated buyers, which basically says people are coming back.

Last quarter, we saw a year-over-year increase in new buyers. These are people that have never been to eBay before and are starting to shop on eBay. And so while it's a lagging indicator, it's very, very encouraging because it goes back to the investments we're making and building trust on the platform and getting a share of voice. Whether it's through parts accessories, where it's through collectibles that people just came, you know what? I'm going to give eBay a try. And that's why we're not only focused on our buyers, but also our enthusiast’s buyers, the 16 million enthusiast’s buyers who generated about 70% of the GMV on eBay. They are coming back and shopping again because the levels of trust that we've built on the platform. And so I'm encouraged by what we're seeing from the buyer metrics and we'll continue to assess them. But it's an interesting elements of trust that we've seen.

Germany, 1 of our key markets, we have seen, we've recently lent into Germany on the C2C side. We've talked about this publicly. We've seen an unlock with new and reactive buyers that haven't shopped on the platform for many years. And again, it's this level of trust, it's this level of opportunity where we're seeing people coming back to the platform.

Nikhil Devnani

And in terms of the buyer acquisition strategy or the marketing strategy, can you talk about how that maybe has changed versus prior years? Because in the past, you know, we've seen buyers acquired for short periods of time, but this feels like it's you're going about it the right way so to speak. So, just talk about how marketing might have changed and the philosophy around it has changed.

Steve Priest

Yeah. Looking in the way back time is I suppose the marketing was focused on two ways. One was master brand advertising that hadn't got any direct linked to specific categories on the platform or couponing. Which was great from a short term ROI standpoint, but you had a lot of one in them buyers who had a coupon come into the platform, bought something and left. We've pivoted, that doesn't help you from a longer term sustainability standpoint. So we've pivoted and we drive full funnel marketing on a category by category basis.

So, take about parts and accessories for example. We are looking at entities like MPR from a radio standpoint here in New York, where we're a big part of the car shows. We're using social media influences. We look at paid, owned and earned media each of these categories as we go forward and have a complete full funnel approach.

It means that eBay is getting into the consideration set. When a buyer is sitting there going, I have a choice of platforms or a choice of retailers that I could look at is eBay into the mix. And then once they because of the share of voice, eBay gets into the mix then they come onto the platform. And because we're doing it on a category by category basis and we're building that level of visibility, it has the halo effect. And so I'm really pleased with what we're seeing on this, we've been very, very disciplined about doing it. And the benefit is of eBay, where you've got 80% of the traffic comes organic. 10% of it comes from free search and 10% is paid search. We have a great model and we're leaning into as I say the full funnel marketing approach, which is after sort of medium and long term sustainable growth.

Nikhil Devnani

And maybe sticking with the theme of reinvestment broadly. I think investors kind of got used to a low 30% margin profile for the business. In the short term you've guided to something in the range of 26% to 27% for Q2. There's some mix impact there, some M&A as well. At a recent conference you mentioned, you're so committed to the long term. I want to clarify is that commitment to the low 30% margin that you talked about at Investor Day or just a broader notion of margin expansion from where the business sits today.

Steve Priest

When we put those numbers out, it's a function of leverage as well because obviously as we talked earlier at the very start of the conversation. The architecture that we laid out is a function of the leverage of the GMV that we went forward but also a disciplined approach to looking at the P&L. So the margin trajectory that we've laid out is predicated on the GMV growth is predicated on execution of the structural cost program, which is taking dollars out of the business in terms of driving the operational efficiency and continue to invest as we go forward. It also is a function of the execution of adds in payments that again continues to create the fuel for the business. And so again, a lot of this comes from the sort of top line GMV growth, which is a key component part of the architecture around the financial model.

Nikhil Devnani

And is there a margin threshold that you hold yourself to or maybe I guess the actions in kind of international shipping would suggest that if it's EPS accretive and profitable and beneficial for GMV, you kind of pursue it. Like, do you think about the margin as a threshold or more so just the profit dollars and the free cash dollars?

Steve Priest

It's ultimately as an investor. I want to see the profit dollars go up as an investor. It's all about driving bottom line earnings for the enterprise. And so, you look through the lens of eBay international shipping, as you said, because we're the principal, not the agent, the economics initially are broadly the same before we get the scale out of it, but it has a dilution impact on margin because you're recognizing both the revenue and cost. This was and is the right thing to do for the business because it drives shareholder value. And so when I wake up every morning, that's what I think about. And so we will make the decisions with that firmly in mind.

Nikhil Devnani

And you mentioned advertising a couple times as a monetization lever, the targets you guys talked about was getting to about $2 billion in revenue from advertising by 2025. How are you feeling about that trajectory? And even when you look at the penetration right off that, I think it's between, you know, 2.5% to 3% potentially. Is that end state for eBay, or is that just an intermediate kind of hurdle?

Steve Priest

We're making tremendous progress in advertising. We laid the medium term targets out just over a year ago. The last three quarters, advertising revenue has outpaced GMV growth by over 30 percentage points each of those quarters on a year-over-year basis. The advertising revenue as a whole, it's growing at 20% year-over-year. So I'm really, really pleased with the levels of execution that we're seeing from teams, promoted listing standard, which is the main product that we've had for a number of years. We really leaning in and monetizing that, we're changing the algorithms, we're getting much more relevant associated with it. And we've got these three more nascent products promoted listing in advance, which is our cost-per-click product, promoted listings expressed, which is the option product and then off eBay advertising where there's an opportunity to really expand the denominator is a third product.

And so we're getting attraction from the team in terms of driving this forward, and we've got runway ahead of us in terms of these more nascent products and monetizing them. So I feel good about where we've seen them again. It's that do a right share, right? And we've gone out there we said the same thing with payments and where we're executed. We said the same thing with ads and the teams are executing in line with the expectations that we had.

Nikhil Devnani

Maybe just switching gears to capital allocation. You've been a steady share buyback story, as well as a dividend story. You'd already return about, I think, 140% of your free cash flow to investors. How do we think about the pace of capital return from here? And there's a question in the audience. As well about how you think about the ad of interstake and potentially freeing that up over time?

Steve Priest

We've been in good stewards of capital. We went through the divestitures over the last few years. We turned a tremendous amount back to shareholders. Our first priority is to invest in the business. We've talked about the build by partner framework. The reason that is because we see the best accretive growth for shareholders is through the core business. That's why we went through the divestitures we focused on the core and the build by a partner framework is the first port of call.

The benefits of the financial architecture we have at eBay is our ability to do both. I invest in the business and return capital to shareholders. You're right over the last 15 months, we've returned 140% of our cash flow and $4 billion. And we laid that architecture out at the investor event between 2022 and 2024, we would return 125%. Our commitment and we talk about this publicly is to offset dilution. And beyond that, we'll continue to be opportunistic as we go forward. And you're sort of seeing us sort of go through that process. And nothing has changed from that standpoint.

In terms of the investments that we have, again, we'll be opportunistic and look through the lens of driving further shareholder value. The out of interstate we did – we have a 33% stake in Adevinta. Again, I think the team did a really great job monetizing that asset in terms of the proceeds that we received through that sale to a couple of entities. There are restrictions on that holding of that entity through Q3 of this year. And as everything else, we'll continue to be thoughtful and disciplined about our approach to that. And make sure that we look through the lens of driving medium to long term shareholder value as a result of what we do with that asset.

Nikhil Devnani

And you've also been fairly active on the M&A front with some bolt on deals, feels like a lot of it has been around underlying technology to supplement the core. So I guess how's the integration of that been going? And how do you think about appetite for further such M&A going forward?

Steve Priest

Yeah. I like the approach we've taken with this. And as a leadership team, we've been very thoughtful about where we have been inclusive and you're right we've been more active than we've been historically. But it's all around the core. So we went through the divestitures, we focused on the core and now the acquisitions that we've gone through have been to drive a pace of -- a greater pace of execution and speed or obviously to drive more monetization. So Sneaker Con was a great example of this, authentication with sneakers. We then went through and we purchased KnownOrigin which is our ability to drive the physical meets digital and drive that forward, parts and accessories with myFitment.

Again just make sure that we have the right talent and the right tech to sort of drive greater visibility of myFitment across the platform, TCG player complements our trading card business incredibly well. And that's similar. And then more recently last week, we went in and executed or announced an acquisition of Certilogo, which is a QR code on fashion items. And by having that, you can track what happens to that. Clothing item through its life. And then obviously, the resell benefits of that on eBay. So everything we are learning into has got that thought process in mind of is it relevant to a focused category? Can it help the platform? Can it help us drive sustainable growth? And so I feel good about those acquisitions that we've made. And they're compliant into your point either category or tech on the platform or looking at a future opportunity that's relevant to the core marketplace.

Nikhil Devnani

And just a question here from the audience around the tech led re-imagination. From the outside, maybe hasn't necessarily performed in line with initial expectations. I guess, have there been any major lessons learned along the way or initial kind of changes made or changes made to the initial plans?

Steve Priest

Yeah. We'll never bet a thousand, and we always sort of think about each category as we go in and we take the learning’s from them about where did we launch it, what friction did we have? We do sort of [thickened] (ph) the post investment appraisal, how could we tell about this next time around. I have been pleased with the traction we've seen. We've seen market share gains in the categories that we've lent into. We've seen incremental growth in focused categories versus the rest of the platform. But when you're moving $75 billion to $80 billion GMV business, it takes some time. And we've been doing this through a very challenged macro environment. And so we're always learning but also at the end of the day, it's about delighting the customer, building trust on their platform and driving long term sustainable growth.

Nikhil Devnani

And maybe Steve, this is a good segue to my final question here, which is ever do you kind of use the word balanced many times, what does balance mean to you in the CFO seat? What does it mean to Jamie? And what should investors expect from you?

Steve Priest

Yeah. I really enjoy working with Jamie and the rest of the leadership team. Because we are very thoughtful as a group about ultimately shareholders' money, shareholders own eBay, and I want to make sure that we're balanced in our approach to investments and how we go to take things forward. We have a fantastic opportunity ahead of us. The teams are acting with urgency. They have a high level of accountability around execution. And when I talk about balance, it's really about being thoughtful about, where do we lean in? Where do we invest? Where do we make some bets? Why do we make educated risks? But with the mind of the shareholder at the forefront of mind all the time and whether it's about balancing resources in the business or whether it's balancing capital allocation. You're right. I use that word a lot, but hopefully you'd expect me to do that as a CFO.

Nikhil Devnani

Great. Well, with that, I think we're right at time. So, Steve, thank you so much and thanks everybody for joining as well. We'll leave it there.

Steve Priest

Thank you, sir. Thanks for having me this afternoon.