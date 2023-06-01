Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Management presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 5:53 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Management presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Priest - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Nikhil Devnani

Good morning everybody. Thank you for joining. My name is Nikhil Devnani, I'm Bernstein's U.S. midcap internet analyst, and it's a pleasure to have Steve Priest, eBay’s CFO with me on stage today.

Steve took over as CFO in June of 2021, and it's been obviously a very dynamic ecommerce environment for the last couple of years, but through that time, eBay has been able to generate pretty steady EPS and free cash flow, and I'm sure we'll get into the financial flexibility of the model in today's discussion.

But Steve, thank you so much for being here. Welcome back to SDC.

Steve Priest

Thanks, Nikhil. It's great to be back here in New York. I love New York. It's a great city to be, and good morning, everyone. It's good to see you here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nikhil Devnani

Just a quick programming note. If you would like to submit questions, you can do so via the QR code on your agendas, and you can also vote on other questions that have been submitted. And with that, let's get started.

Steve, eBay has gone through several changes over the years recently, new leadership, product development, even some M&A and of course COVID has created opportunities and challenges. You know, but COVID aside, the marketplace has been on this tech led re-imagination as Jamie talks about it. So what from your perspective have been some of the biggest kind of changes at eBay?

Steve Priest

I think the pivot as we sorts of went through for the non-new-in-season. And going back to the core

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.