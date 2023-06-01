May AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Pullback In Fixed-Income Exposure
Summary
- Individual investors' exposure to fixed income retreated in May from a 26-month high in April, with bond and bond fund allocations decreasing by 0.9 percentage points to 14.8%.
- Stock and stock fund allocations increased by 0.9 percentage points to 65.2%, remaining above their historical average for the 36th consecutive month.
- Cash allocations saw a small increase of 0.1 percentage points to 20.0%, staying below their historical average for the sixth consecutive month.
Individual investors' exposure to fixed income pulled back in May, retreating from its 26-month high set in April 2023. The May AAII Asset Allocation Survey also shows slightly higher equity allocations and a small change in cash allocations.
Stock and stock fund allocations increased by 0.9 percentage points to 65.2%. The increase keeps stock and stock fund allocations above their historical average of 61.5% for the 36th consecutive month.
Bond and bond fund allocations decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 14.8%. May was the 27th consecutive month with fixed-income allocations below their historical average of 16.0%.
Cash allocations increased by a modest 0.1 percentage points to 20.0%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the sixth consecutive month.
Pessimism in the weekly AAII Sentiment Survey pulled back from unusually high levels during the second half of May. Large-cap stocks-particularly large-cap growth-fared well during May. The gains in equity were not widespread, however, as mid-cap, small-cap and value stocks all declined.
May AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:
- Stocks and Stock Funds: 65.2%, up 0.9 percentage points.
- Bonds and Bond Funds: 14.8%, down 0.9 percentage points.
- Cash: 20.0%, up 0.1 percentage points.
May AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:
- Stocks: 33.6%, up 3.1 percentage points.
- Stock Funds: 31.6%, down 2.3 percentage points.
- Bonds: 4.3%, down 0.6 percentage points.
- Bond Funds: 10.6%, down 0.3 percentage points.
Historical averages:
- Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%.
- Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%.
- Cash: 22.5%.
The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash. The survey and its results are available online at: https://www.aaii.com/investor-surveys.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.