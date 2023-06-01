Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
May AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Pullback In Fixed-Income Exposure

AAII
Summary

  • Individual investors' exposure to fixed income retreated in May from a 26-month high in April, with bond and bond fund allocations decreasing by 0.9 percentage points to 14.8%.
  • Stock and stock fund allocations increased by 0.9 percentage points to 65.2%, remaining above their historical average for the 36th consecutive month.
  • Cash allocations saw a small increase of 0.1 percentage points to 20.0%, staying below their historical average for the sixth consecutive month.

Individual investors' exposure to fixed income pulled back in May, retreating from its 26-month high set in April 2023. The May AAII Asset Allocation Survey also shows slightly higher equity allocations and a small change in cash allocations.

AAII
Charles Rotblut, CFA is the editor of the AAII Journal, the flagship publication of The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Charles provides both insight about individual investor sentiment and market analysis. He is also the author of "Better Good than Lucky: How Savvy Investors Create Fortune with the Risk-Reward Ratio" (W&A Publishing/Trader's Press).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

