Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Nikola CEO Fireside Chat and Q&A Webcast Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 7:05 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Nikola CEO Fireside Chat and Q&A Webcast Conference Transcript June 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Dhillon Sandhu - Investor Relation

Michael Lohscheller - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Michael Lohscheller

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining me for our Chat and Q&A. I’m Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Nikola Corporation. The purpose of this discussion is to answer any questions you may have related to our upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for June 7th, as well as the business of Nikola.

Before we start, I’d like to take a couple of minutes to talk about the company. We believe that Nikola is on the right side of history. In a world where diesel trucks are starting to be phased out and strong regulations are being passed, we have zero emission Class 8 trucks with battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains and the HYLA hydrogen infrastructure business coming together.

We have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, with the production line that is soon to be capable of building both battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks. We have assembled teams of top engineers, energy experts and assembly, sales, marketing, planning and HR personnel, among many others coming from well-established and industry-leading companies.

We have the experience, we have the product, we have the people. But what we have created is very capital-intensive. Engineering and constructing trucks and creating hydrogen business takes capital, but we also think we can deliver good returns to our shareholders based on the competitive advantages discussed above.

And with more than 4 million Class 8 diesel trucks on the road in North America today, we have a lot of work to do and ground to cover. This is why we are asking you, our stockholders for a VOTE FOR Proposal 2.

