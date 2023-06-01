Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Remy Cointreau SA (REMYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 7:16 PM ETRémy Cointreau SA (REMYF), REMYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.86K Followers

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCPK:REMYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 1:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marie-Amélie de Leusse - Chairman

Eric Vallat - CEO

Luca Marotta - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Mitch Collett - Deutsche Bank

Trevor Stirling - Bernstein

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Remy Cointreau 2022-2023 full-year results call. My name is Laura and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to your host Marie-Amélie de Leusse Chairwoman to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Marie-Amélie de Leusse

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being with us this morning for Remy Cointreau’s Full Year Results. I am here with Eric Vallat, CEO and Luca Marotta, CFO. Full-year ’22, ‘23 has been another year packed with major initiatives in terms of marketing, business operations, and sustainability. For the past three years, the group has started a deep transformation and made some solid progress as you will see in the coming slides. We are proud of what was achieved by the teams across the globe. So first, let me start by thanking all of them for their commitment, agility, creativity, and achievements in a context which remains volatile.

In ’22, ‘23, the group generated 10.1% of organic sales growth led by remarkable growth in APAC and EMEA. In parallel, the US market faced a sharp normalization of consumption as well as a very high base of comparison following two years of exceptional growth. This strong showing reflects steep gains in price mix plus 10.1% in line with the group's value-based strategy and steady volumes.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.