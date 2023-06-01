Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

May And YTD 2023 Asset Class Performance

Jun. 01, 2023 7:40 PM ETAGG, DVY, QQQ, UNG, USO, XLB, XLE, XLK, XLP, XLU
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.6K Followers

Summary

  • May 2023 is now behind us, and below is a look at how various asset classes performed during the month using US-listed exchange-traded products as proxies.
  • May was a month of divergence where Tech/AI soared, and the rest of the market fell.
  • Outside the US, we saw pullbacks in most areas of the world other than Brazil, India, and Japan. China, Hong Kong, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, and the UK all fell more than 5.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

May 2023 is now behind us, and below is a look at how various asset classes performed during the month using US-listed exchange-traded products as proxies. We also include YTD and YoY total returns.

May was a month

Asset class performance May 2023

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.6K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.