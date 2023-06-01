Hamilton Lane: Private Markets Are Winning
Summary
- Hamilton Lane is a high-quality asset manager specializing in the growing private investment space, with strong revenue growth and impressive margins.
- HLNE is well-positioned to exploit growth in alternative investments, ESG funds, and non-traditional funds, despite potential economic challenges.
- HLNE's current valuation offers upside potential, but risks include weakening economic conditions and further dilution of shares.
- HLNE holds investments in its funds on the balance sheet, allowing investors to partake in private market investments.
Investment thesis
Our current investment thesis is:
- HL is growing AUM quickly, driven by private market tailwinds, alongside impressive returns.
- Revenue growth and margins are strong (NIM >20%). We expect this to generate accretive returns in the coming years.
- Investments held on balance sheet allow investors to partake directly in PE investments.
Company description
Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is an investment firm that specializes in direct and fund-of-fund investments. They offer a range of services tailored to individual clients, including separate accounts, specialized strategies, advisory relationships, and reporting and analytics solutions.
Share price
HL's share price consistently gained throughout the decade, reaching a peak in late 2021. Subsequently, the share price has noticeably corrected, reflecting a change in market conditions and the scope for reduced performance in the near term.
Financial analysis
Presented above is HL's financial performance for the last decade.
Revenue
HL has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 16%, representing a period of impressive growth for the business. As an asset manager (AM), HL generates its income through 2 primary sources. Firstly, AM/advisory fees, which are the cost of utilizing HL's services. This is usually as a % of AUM/AUA. Finally, Incentive fees (Carried interest, etc.), which are contractual "bonuses" due for an overperformance in returns.
HL currently has c.$857bn in AUM/AUA, which has grown at a CAGR of 19% since 2005. This figure is slightly deceptive, however, as the vast majority of it is AUA, which is very different from AUM. HL describes Advisory as "Typically larger clients with wide-ranging mandates which include technology driven reporting, monitoring and analytics services and consulting services".
AUM is substantially more lucrative, with c.85% of revenue from this segment. The advisory business represents an opportunity for cross-selling opportunities but has shown itself to be more volatile relative to AUM, with a (6)% decline YoY relative to AUM's gain of 5%.
HL's primary service is customized separate accounts, which are tailored investment services to clients. Further, the company has a wide range of specialized funds, with a focus on new launches in the coming years.
The growth area for HL is in Specialized funds, with Fee-Earning Assets Under Management more than doubling in the last 4 years. This has contributed to a general upward trend in average fees across the last 4 years, although the degree of change is not material. This is a reflection of the highly competitive nature of asset management. For this reason, the primary growth driver for HL will continue to be increasing AUM through outperformance and new customer wins.
Commercial consideration
The wider private asset market has seen impressive growth in recent years, with our expectation for this to continue. There are several factors driving this which are worth exploring further.
Institutional investors, seeking higher returns and diversification, are increasingly allocating capital to alternative investments. This is a reflection of the impressive risk-adjusted returns alternative AMs have generated in the last decade. This has contributed to changing preferences by institutional investors and pressures from asset owners for exposure. As a private market specialist, HL is positioned well to exploit this growth, as the capabilities required are more concentrated compared to public-market investing.
The following graph illustrates this, with AUM growth at an increasing rate YoY, as fueled by the demand for exposure.
Furthermore, Private markets are continuing to grow globally, with emerging markets, such as Asia and Latin America, experiencing significant growth in private equity and venture capital investments. This is a reflection of the development of domestic markets and economies, improving global sentiment/confidence in regions to the level required to attract investment. LatAm is a great example of this, experiencing a substantial increase in inward investment in the last few years.
ESG considerations have gained prominence in the investment industry, partially out of necessity, with institutional investors increasingly pressured to invest in ESG-compliant assets. For this reason, the demand for ESG funds / investment strategies is high, especially given the expertise required to adequately assess a company's ESG contributions. We expect growth to continue in the coming years as the requirement to invest in ESG assets continues to increase. HL is growing its ESG capabilities, as are many of its competitors, but with a strong brand and track record for private investing, we believe the company is positioned well.
We are also seeing higher interest from Institutional investors in non-traditional funds/investment structures, such as co-investments, secondaries, and direct investment opportunities. This is part of an overarching exploration of complex and non-traditional asset classes as a means of perfecting asset allocation, risk minimization, and scope for outperformance. HL's growth from these funds has outperformed the firm as a whole, with a greater proportion of fees coming from these products.
Economic considerations
Economic conditions are critical for investing.
Firstly, consumers drive businesses, and growing businesses drive AUM growth. With high inflation and elevated rates, we are seeing economic growth grind to a halt in many Western nations. Importantly, consumer spending is softening. For this reason, many businesses are facing slowing growth / declining margins, contributing to reduced valuations.
Secondly, rising rates mean an increase in the cost of capital. This contributes to a decline in business valuations as their future cash flows are discounted at a higher rate. Further, the cost to finance a deal increases, as private markets generally utilize leverage. Both factors contribute to reduced deal-making and deal-making at lower values.
From an AMs perspective, this means:
- Reduced inflows, as alternative yields are higher.
- Declining valuations as assets are marked-to-market lower (contributing to reduced fees and inflows).
- Higher outflows as investors consider alternatives / turn defensive.
For this reason, FY23 remains uncertain as Western nations continue to combat inflation with the use of rates. The US looks like the best place to succeed in the coming 12 months.
Margin
HL's margins are very good. It has consistently achieved an EBITDA-M >40%, and in the last 4 years, a NIM >20%.
This is a reflection of the lucrative nature of private markets, impressive levels of incentive fees earned in recent years, as well as impressive cost controls. During bull periods, the scope for margin improvement is high as a large degree of the company's cost base is fixed / quasi-fixed (Salaries, bonuses ratcheted on outperformance). The opposite is true during a slowdown, although not necessarily to the same degree (before accounting for fair value movements in assets) due to the impressive margins from fees.
Balance sheet
HL also holds investments directly on its balance sheet, valued at an estimated $588m at Mar23. Of this, c.$398m is an investment in HL's own funds, with a further c.$198m in technology-related and other investments. This does create a degree of concentration risk in the capabilities of fund managers but we like this approach. In our assessment of attractive asset managers, we place a lot of value on having direct investments on balance sheet, as it allows shareholders (and not just management) to benefit more greatly (Beyond AM fees) from the success of the business.
HL is conservatively financed, with an ND/EBITDA ratio of 0.8x. Given the risks around the volatility of investment valuations, we expect HL to remain so. Unnecessary risks are not required in order to generate superior returns, although it should be said that scope is available to increase this to invest, especially once rates decline.
One major concern we note is that HL has been consistently issuing shares in recent years, contributing to a substantial increase in diluted shares in the last few years. This has the potential to reduce shareholder returns.
Valuation
HL is trading at 16.6x LTM EBITDA and 22.3x LTM earnings. This is a discount to its historical average, implying earnings growth has exceeded price action.
Two comparable, but much larger alternatives to HL are KKR (KKR) and Blackstone (BX). These two are trading at 14x and 19x NTM earnings, respectively. NTM is required as BX's LTM multiple is >100x and KKR is loss-making. This immediately reflects an advantage of HL, in that it is less exposed to fair value movements, contributing to reduced volatility.
Our view is that a business with the current growth trajectory of HLs, in conjunction with its high profitability should be trading at earnings multiple of mid-to-high 20s. For this reason, we see upside in its current price.
Key risks with our thesis
The risks to our current thesis are:
- Weakening economic conditions / a recession will almost certainly cause negative price action across investments.
- Further dilution of shares.
Final thoughts
Hamilton Lane is a high-quality asset manager, specializing in the growing private investment space. It has developed deep expertise and has a strong track record, allowing the business to grow AUM at >10%, which we expect to continue.
With high profitability and no material pullback in financials despite the weakening financial performance, we consider this a good investment.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KKR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.