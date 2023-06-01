champc

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

HL is growing AUM quickly, driven by private market tailwinds, alongside impressive returns.

Revenue growth and margins are strong (NIM >20%). We expect this to generate accretive returns in the coming years.

Investments held on balance sheet allow investors to partake directly in PE investments.

Company description

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is an investment firm that specializes in direct and fund-of-fund investments. They offer a range of services tailored to individual clients, including separate accounts, specialized strategies, advisory relationships, and reporting and analytics solutions.

Share price

HL's share price consistently gained throughout the decade, reaching a peak in late 2021. Subsequently, the share price has noticeably corrected, reflecting a change in market conditions and the scope for reduced performance in the near term.

Financial analysis

Hamilton Lane financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is HL's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue

HL has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 16%, representing a period of impressive growth for the business. As an asset manager (AM), HL generates its income through 2 primary sources. Firstly, AM/advisory fees, which are the cost of utilizing HL's services. This is usually as a % of AUM/AUA. Finally, Incentive fees (Carried interest, etc.), which are contractual "bonuses" due for an overperformance in returns.

HL currently has c.$857bn in AUM/AUA, which has grown at a CAGR of 19% since 2005. This figure is slightly deceptive, however, as the vast majority of it is AUA, which is very different from AUM. HL describes Advisory as "Typically larger clients with wide-ranging mandates which include technology driven reporting, monitoring and analytics services and consulting services".

AUM (Hamilton Lane)

AUM is substantially more lucrative, with c.85% of revenue from this segment. The advisory business represents an opportunity for cross-selling opportunities but has shown itself to be more volatile relative to AUM, with a (6)% decline YoY relative to AUM's gain of 5%.

Revenue (Hamilton Lane)

HL's primary service is customized separate accounts, which are tailored investment services to clients. Further, the company has a wide range of specialized funds, with a focus on new launches in the coming years.

AUM / AUA (Hamilton Lane)

The growth area for HL is in Specialized funds, with Fee-Earning Assets Under Management more than doubling in the last 4 years. This has contributed to a general upward trend in average fees across the last 4 years, although the degree of change is not material. This is a reflection of the highly competitive nature of asset management. For this reason, the primary growth driver for HL will continue to be increasing AUM through outperformance and new customer wins.

Fees (Hamilton Lane)

Commercial consideration

The wider private asset market has seen impressive growth in recent years, with our expectation for this to continue. There are several factors driving this which are worth exploring further.

Institutional investors, seeking higher returns and diversification, are increasingly allocating capital to alternative investments. This is a reflection of the impressive risk-adjusted returns alternative AMs have generated in the last decade. This has contributed to changing preferences by institutional investors and pressures from asset owners for exposure. As a private market specialist, HL is positioned well to exploit this growth, as the capabilities required are more concentrated compared to public-market investing.

The following graph illustrates this, with AUM growth at an increasing rate YoY, as fueled by the demand for exposure.

Private market growth (S&P Global)

Furthermore, Private markets are continuing to grow globally, with emerging markets, such as Asia and Latin America, experiencing significant growth in private equity and venture capital investments. This is a reflection of the development of domestic markets and economies, improving global sentiment/confidence in regions to the level required to attract investment. LatAm is a great example of this, experiencing a substantial increase in inward investment in the last few years.

ESG considerations have gained prominence in the investment industry, partially out of necessity, with institutional investors increasingly pressured to invest in ESG-compliant assets. For this reason, the demand for ESG funds / investment strategies is high, especially given the expertise required to adequately assess a company's ESG contributions. We expect growth to continue in the coming years as the requirement to invest in ESG assets continues to increase. HL is growing its ESG capabilities, as are many of its competitors, but with a strong brand and track record for private investing, we believe the company is positioned well.

We are also seeing higher interest from Institutional investors in non-traditional funds/investment structures, such as co-investments, secondaries, and direct investment opportunities. This is part of an overarching exploration of complex and non-traditional asset classes as a means of perfecting asset allocation, risk minimization, and scope for outperformance. HL's growth from these funds has outperformed the firm as a whole, with a greater proportion of fees coming from these products.

Economic considerations

Economic conditions are critical for investing.

Firstly, consumers drive businesses, and growing businesses drive AUM growth. With high inflation and elevated rates, we are seeing economic growth grind to a halt in many Western nations. Importantly, consumer spending is softening. For this reason, many businesses are facing slowing growth / declining margins, contributing to reduced valuations.

Secondly, rising rates mean an increase in the cost of capital. This contributes to a decline in business valuations as their future cash flows are discounted at a higher rate. Further, the cost to finance a deal increases, as private markets generally utilize leverage. Both factors contribute to reduced deal-making and deal-making at lower values.

From an AMs perspective, this means:

Reduced inflows, as alternative yields are higher.

Declining valuations as assets are marked-to-market lower (contributing to reduced fees and inflows).

Higher outflows as investors consider alternatives / turn defensive.

For this reason, FY23 remains uncertain as Western nations continue to combat inflation with the use of rates. The US looks like the best place to succeed in the coming 12 months.

Margin

HL's margins are very good. It has consistently achieved an EBITDA-M >40%, and in the last 4 years, a NIM >20%.

This is a reflection of the lucrative nature of private markets, impressive levels of incentive fees earned in recent years, as well as impressive cost controls. During bull periods, the scope for margin improvement is high as a large degree of the company's cost base is fixed / quasi-fixed (Salaries, bonuses ratcheted on outperformance). The opposite is true during a slowdown, although not necessarily to the same degree (before accounting for fair value movements in assets) due to the impressive margins from fees.

Balance sheet

HL also holds investments directly on its balance sheet, valued at an estimated $588m at Mar23. Of this, c.$398m is an investment in HL's own funds, with a further c.$198m in technology-related and other investments. This does create a degree of concentration risk in the capabilities of fund managers but we like this approach. In our assessment of attractive asset managers, we place a lot of value on having direct investments on balance sheet, as it allows shareholders (and not just management) to benefit more greatly (Beyond AM fees) from the success of the business.

Investments (Hamilton Lane)

HL is conservatively financed, with an ND/EBITDA ratio of 0.8x. Given the risks around the volatility of investment valuations, we expect HL to remain so. Unnecessary risks are not required in order to generate superior returns, although it should be said that scope is available to increase this to invest, especially once rates decline.

One major concern we note is that HL has been consistently issuing shares in recent years, contributing to a substantial increase in diluted shares in the last few years. This has the potential to reduce shareholder returns.

Valuation

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

HL is trading at 16.6x LTM EBITDA and 22.3x LTM earnings. This is a discount to its historical average, implying earnings growth has exceeded price action.

Two comparable, but much larger alternatives to HL are KKR (KKR) and Blackstone (BX). These two are trading at 14x and 19x NTM earnings, respectively. NTM is required as BX's LTM multiple is >100x and KKR is loss-making. This immediately reflects an advantage of HL, in that it is less exposed to fair value movements, contributing to reduced volatility.

Our view is that a business with the current growth trajectory of HLs, in conjunction with its high profitability should be trading at earnings multiple of mid-to-high 20s. For this reason, we see upside in its current price.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Weakening economic conditions / a recession will almost certainly cause negative price action across investments.

Further dilution of shares.

Final thoughts

Hamilton Lane is a high-quality asset manager, specializing in the growing private investment space. It has developed deep expertise and has a strong track record, allowing the business to grow AUM at >10%, which we expect to continue.

With high profitability and no material pullback in financials despite the weakening financial performance, we consider this a good investment.