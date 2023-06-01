Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 7:54 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Hamer - Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Pasquale Romano - Chief Executive Officer

Rex Jackson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabe Daoud - Cowen

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

James West - Evercore ISI

Morgan Reid - Bank of America

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Alexander Potter - Piper Sandler

Shreyas Patil - Wolfe Research

Brett Castelli - Morningstar

Itay Michaeli - Citi

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, my name is Lisa, and I'll be your conference operator for today's call. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ChargePoint First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participant lines have been placed on a listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Hamer, ChargePoint's Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Patrick, please go ahead.

Patrick Hamer

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ChargePoint's first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of our website at investors.chargePoint.com.

With me on today's call are Pasquale Romano, our Chief Executive Officer and Rex Jackson, our Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon we issued our press release announcing results for the quarter ended April 30th, 2023, which can also be found on our website.

We'd like to remind you that during the conference call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including our outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. These

