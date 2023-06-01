Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
'Skip Or Flip' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Summary

  • Two Federal Open Market Committee members have argued against a hike in June, with the effective Fed Funds rate at 5.08%. This is historically when the Fed stops hiking, as the rate is above the rate of inflation.
  • Inflation is expected to fall significantly in May, June, and July due to the base effects of owners' equivalent rents and the twelve-month lag on leases. European inflation is also cooling.
  • The market responded positively to the comments, and the odds of a June hike immediately flipped.
Fed Rate Hike Headline

Nick Timiraos via WSJ

The biggest news out on Wednesday was two FOMC members making their case for no hike in June. This language and timing are no accident. After 500bps of 10 consecutive hikes the effective Fed Funds rate is

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.35K Followers
Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

