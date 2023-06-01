Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 8:05 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Williams - Head of Investor Relations

Chuck Whitten - Co-Chief Operating Officer

Tom Sweet - Chief Financial Officer

Yvonne McGill - Corporate Controller

Jeff Clarke - Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Operating Officer

Tyler Johnson - Senior Vice President & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

David Vogt - UBS

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Tim Long - Barclays

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for Dell Technologies Inc. I'd like to inform all participants this call is being recorded at the request of Dell Technologies. This broadcast is the copyrighted property of Dell Technologies Inc. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or part without the prior written permission of Dell Technologies is prohibited. Following prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd like to turn the call over to Rob Williams, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Williams, you may begin.

Rob Williams

Thanks everyone for joining us.

With me today are Jeff Clarke, Chuck Whitten, Tom Sweet, Yvonne McGill and Tyler Johnson.

Our earnings materials are available on our IR website and I encourage you to review our materials and presentation, which includes additional content to complement our discussion this afternoon. Guidance will be covered on today's call.

During this call, unless otherwise indicated, all references to financial measures refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, and diluted earnings per share. A reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP

