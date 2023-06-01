Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VTV Poised To Outperform VUG

Summary

  • Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF may currently be a better choice than Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares due to imbalances that may correct.
  • Value stocks can outperform growth stocks in periods of economic recovery and rising interest rates, while growth stocks do better in periods of economic growth and low interest rates.
  • VUG is too concentrated in a few large capitalization growth stocks, which may make VTV a more attractive option for investors.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

At this moment, Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) may be a better choice than Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG). If you are like many people, you may find this hard to

10 Year Comparison VUG vs. VTV

10 Year Comparison VUG vs. VTV (YCharts)

1979 to 2017 Value vs Growth

1979 to 2017 Value vs Growth (anchorcapital.com)

Value vs Growth 1928 to 2017

Value vs Growth 1928 to 2017 (anchorcapital.com)

VUG Top 3 Holdings

VUG Top 3 Holdings (SeekingAlpha.com)

VUG Holdings Chart

VUG Holdings Chart (Seeking Alpha Data)

VTV Holdings Chart

VTV Holdings Chart (Seeking Alpha Data)

Compound Growth of $10,000

Compound Growth of $10,000 (Original)

This article was written by

Financial ProfessionalI have a special interest in preferred stocks, deep value and trading strategies. Occassionally, I write about ETFs and retirement.Click the "Follow" button if you are interested in seeing my outsider's view of investing. As an accountant, I see things a little differently than others.Some might say I am a 'jack of all trades' (and a master of none), but I think my experience is unique.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

