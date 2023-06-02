Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reset And Regenerate: Themes After The Fed Conference (Video)

Jun. 02, 2023 5:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)CTRA, NVDA, QQQ, SMH, XLE, XOM, SPY, DIA, IVV
Jennifer Warren
Summary

  • The forces of tech disruption and the energy transition dominate my investment portfolio.
  • The AI day of last week reflects a market resetting itself post-pandemic - that shock that keeps on giving.
  • The energy transition is looking more nuanced than even six months ago.
  • From a Richmond Federal Reserve conference, I share my learnings.
  • Legacy energy systems do not vanish that easily, and infrastructure assets are long-lived.
Blurred motion of blue ocean wave crashing in golden light

Philip Thurston/E+ via Getty Images

After attending the Richmond Federal Reserve conference, with the Dallas and Atlanta Fed districts, Michael Hopkins and I download key findings that lend themselves to investment themes. Topics covered include the macroeconomy, tech-enabled disruption and the energy transition. The districts of the conference included the

Jennifer Warren
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Lately, she is working on market making in an impact area, trying to match capital to beneficial projects. With partners, she works from the ground-up through to a final end game, with some projects that are enduring or long-lived.Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, clean and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus—all interrelated in various ways. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.Recent interview:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wednesday-may-10-montana-world-affairs-council/id1511606812?i=1000612517083

