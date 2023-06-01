Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 8:47 PM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)
Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 1, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Luecke - Bernstein

Brendan Luecke

Good morning. My name is Brendan Luecke, and I'm the multi-industrials analyst at Bernstein. I'm joined today by David Gitlin, CEO and Chairman of Carrier. Dave has led Carrier since 2019 through the firm separation from UTC and an ongoing portfolio transformation. It's a very exciting time for Carrier. Thank you so much for joining us this year.

David Gitlin

Thank you.

Brendan Luecke

I believe you've got some opening comments?

David Gitlin

I do. Thanks, Brendan. Well, thank you, Brendan. Thanks to Bernstein for having us. A few quick updates before we get into the Q&A. We have three priorities right now at Carrier, best-in-class execution on the core business, successfully closing and integrating with Viessmann Climate Solutions and successfully completing the business exits of fire and security and commercial refrigeration.

On the core business, the team continues to execute well. Aftermarket sales were up in the high teens in the first quarter. We expect a pickup in price/cost benefits starting in Q2 and target another year of strong productivity, which helps fund growth investments. In addition, the integration of Toshiba, TCC acquisition is going very well with cost synergies and financial performance running ahead of expectations.

In terms of Viessmann, I just returned from two days in Germany, and I could not be more excited about this combination, which is undoubtedly revolutionary. The more we see, the more we like. We knew from all of our research studying the company over a period of time, and we've studied the market that Viessmann was the best positioned company in the fastest-growing market globally in our space.

