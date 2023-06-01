Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Monthly Newsletter - May 2023

Jun. 01, 2023 9:57 PM ET
Summary

  • As wealth managers, one of our jobs is to make sure that each of our clients has enough money to maintain a dignified and comfortable lifestyle, no matter how long they might live.
  • Heavy expenses for personal health care at the end of life are a wild card that can throw otherwise well-thought-out plans into disarray.
  • If we need to assure a flow of retirement income for twenty or thirty years, we are going to need some of the capital gains that only ownership of stocks can provide.

Marketing and communication plan concept with person using a laptop on a table

ipuwadol/iStock via Getty Images

The long term is getting longer

When my great-grandfather was born in Belarus around 1850, life expectancy in most of Europe was about 35 years. Almost 40% of all children died before their 5th

David Baskin & Barry Schwartz are the lead Portfolio Managers at Baskin Financial Services in Toronto, Canada. David and Barry appear frequently on national television and radio and are quoted widely in the press.

