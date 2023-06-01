Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 9:00 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
137.86K Followers

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call June 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ji Yoo - Head, IR

Hock Tan - President and CEO

Kirsten Spears - CFO

Charlie Kawwas - President, Semiconductor Solutions Group

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Harlan Sur - JP Morgan

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Ambrish Srivastava - BMO Capital Markets

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

William Stein - Truist Securities

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Antoine Chkaiban - New Street Research

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho

Operator

Welcome to Broadcom Inc.’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, Head of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc.

Ji Yoo

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone.

Joining me on today’s call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; and Charlie Kawwas, President, Semiconductor Solutions Group.

Broadcom distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closed, describing our financial performance for the second quarter fiscal year 2023. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom’s website at broadcom.com.

This conference call is being webcast live and an audio replay of the call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom’s website. During the prepared comments, Hock and Kirsten will be providing details of our second quarter fiscal year 2023 results, guidance for our third quarter, as well as commentary regarding the business environment. We will take questions after the end of our prepared comments.

Please refer to our press

