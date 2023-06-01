Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Money Market Funds And Large-Cap ETFs Are Main Attractors Of Investors' Assets For The Fund-Flows Week

Jun. 01, 2023 10:33 PM ETNVDA, SPY, QQQ, IVV, IWM, AGG, IEF, GOVT, SHV, BIL, MUB, SUB
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in six, redeeming a net $2.1 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, May 31.
  • Equity ETFs witnessed net inflows for the second week in a row, attracting a little less than $7.2 billion for the most recent fund-flows week.
  • For the first week in four, taxable fixed income ETFs experienced net outflows, handing back $957 million this week.
  • Given the continued uncertainty surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling, many investors remained on the sidelines, padding the coffers of money market funds (+$3.8 billion) for the sixth consecutive week.

Stock market abstract financial graph

ivanoel28

Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in six, redeeming a net $2.1 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, May 31. Fund investors were net purchasers of money market funds (+$3.8

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.61K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.