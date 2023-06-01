Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 9:41 PM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.86K Followers

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call June 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Hughes - VP, IR

Mike Rosenbaum - CEO

Jeff Cooper - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Kevin Kumar - Goldman Sachs

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Rishi Jaluria - RBC

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Joe Vruwink - Robert W. Baird

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Parker Lane - Stifel

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Guidewire's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Alex Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Hughes, you may now begin.

Alex Hughes

Thanks, Comal. I'm Alex Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations. With me today is Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Cooper, Chief Financial Officer. A complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued today as well as in our related Form 8-K furnished to the SEC, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call. Statements made on this call include forward-looking ones regarding our financial results, products, customer demand, operations, the impact of local, national and geopolitical events on our business and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are based on management's current expectations as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views of any subsequent date.

Please refer to the press release and risk factors and documents

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.