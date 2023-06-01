Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: In Search Of A Turnaround

Niki Schranz profile picture
Niki Schranz
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal has faced challenges such as slowing growth, increased competition, and management turmoil, leading to an 80% decline in stock value since 2021.
  • The company's core services are in decline, and a shift in focus to engagement over user growth has raised questions about its growth trajectory.
  • Despite these issues, PayPal remains a strong company with competitive advantages, and a potential turnaround could occur with the right catalyst.
PayPal Experiments With More Traditional Banking Services

Justin Sullivan

For the majority of its existence, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been riding the wave of increasing online payments, with shareholders profiting greatly as the stock seemed to only go one way – up. However, in the recent past, PayPal has struggled, which is more than visible

This article was written by

Niki Schranz profile picture
Niki Schranz
2.5K Followers
I am an individual investor from Europe. My investment decisions are based on fundamental analysis and long-term thinking. My goal is to find and invest in companies with the potential to yield high returns in the long term. I study earnings releases, conference calls, announcements, and basically everything I can find about the stocks I own. When I find the time, I like to write down some of my thoughts. My portfolio (as of December 2022): AAPL, AMZN, CRWD, DDOG, GOOG, MA, MDB, MNDY, NET, NFLX, OKTA, PYPL, SHOP, SNOW, UPST, ZM, ZS. My content is intended to be used and must be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, AAPL, GOOG, NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.