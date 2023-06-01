Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 9:47 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.86K Followers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 1, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Jordan - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Vernon - Bernstein

David Vernon

Thank you, everyone, and good afternoon for our next session here at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. My name is David Vernon. I cover transports and airlines. We're joined today by Bob Jordan, Southwest; Tammy Romo, CFO; Ryan Martinez; and Julie. Sorry, I will get that correct, who's going to be taking over the IR team fairly soon here, are also in the audience for questions.

We're going to jump fireside chat. You guys should know the drill by now. If you have questions you want to get them up to me, I do have the other side of your pigeonhole application up here that I can read into and work those questions in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Vernon

So Bob, why don't you kick us off with sort of a state of the business? How are things looking today for Southwest?

Bob Jordan

You bet, and thanks. Thanks for having us. Really appreciate you being here. And as you know, we filed an 8-K this morning that, for the most part, it reiterated our second quarter guidance. We did narrow our RASM guidance just a little bit from down 8% to 11% to down 8% to 10%.

But for the most part, it was just a reiteration of the guidance that we've got out there. But again, thanks for the invite. We're very pleased to be here and tell our story.

I think the bottom line is demand is really strong. So demand in the second quarter continues at what we predicted as we closed out earnings in Q1. So demand is strong. Lead demand, in particular, is

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.