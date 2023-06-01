Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Analog Devices, Inc (ADI) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 9:57 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
137.86K Followers

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call June 1, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vincent Roche - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

Q - Stacy Rasgon

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for coming today. I’m Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor and semi-cap space here at Bernstein. And it’s my honor to introduce our guest, the President and CEO of Analog Devices, Mr. Vincent Roche.

Before I start, I want to mention, if you want to ask a question, then look on the inside cover of your program, there is a QR code. You can scan that. That will take you to our Q&A forum. It’s called pigeon hole and you can put your questions in there and we will leave time for those at the end. So look, of all the companies I cover Analog Devices is one of the most respected. They have got an extremely high-quality franchise in the analog space, particularly as it relates to signal conversion and processing. Over the last 10 plus years, they’ve had a rationalization program of their product portfolio and manufacturing footprint. They are one of a few folks to get out of mobile early enough to actually get paid to do it, and increasingly focused their product offerings on high-value applications. That was many years ago, by the way.

But they focused on high-value applications, whatever the end market, they greatly increasing their presence in new markets, Automotive, which is now very big, health care, if they like, they haven’t been shy to take advantage of inorganic opportunities to boost the franchise and boost the growth potential. And they’re now embarking on a regime of significantly more aggressive capital return. That’s great. I’d say the investment controversy, clearly the near term and we will talk about it. But

