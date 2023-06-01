Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 10:05 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Clark - Vice President, Investor Relations

Tomer Weingarten - Chief Executive Officer

David Bernhardt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Lory Luo - Scotiabank

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Gray Powell - BTIG

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Raymond McDonough - Guggenheim

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the SentinelOne First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elissa, and I will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Doug Clark, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Clark, you may proceed.

Douglas Clark

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SentinelOne's Earnings Call for the First Quarter and Fiscal Year '24 ended April 30. With us today are Tomer Weingarten, CEO; and Dave Bernhardt, CFO. Our press release and the shareholder letter were issued earlier today and are posted on our Investor Relations section of our website.

This call is being broadcast live via webcast, and an audio replay will be made available on our website after the call concludes. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year '24 as well as long-term financial targets.

We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on the factors currently known to us and that our actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file from time to time with

