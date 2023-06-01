J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On June 1st, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced fiscal results that disappointed investors which caused the stock to take a dive, dropping -19% as of noon of the same day. While I agree that the company's results were disappointing, the selling was most likely overdone considering the company's long-term track record.

First, let's talk about the results. The company posted a revenue growth of 6.7% year-over-year but most of this growth came from new store openings (minus a few store closures). The highly anticipated same-store sales growth came at a disappointing 1.6%. In a normal year same store sales growth of 1.6% might be passable but it is not very impressive when it happens in a year with inflation rate was about 6-7% depending on which metric you choose as your most accurate barometer of inflation. This means DG's same store sales were actually down by about 4-5% after inflation. This could mean that customers are cutting back on spending, but one would think that DG would be less affected by this since it mostly sells necessities like groceries and cleaning supplies, and it tends to be low-cost. These types of businesses tend to be very resilient in a recession. If people are cutting their spending on low-cost stores due to inflation and fears of recession, then where are they even taking their money?

The company's guidance for the rest of the year didn't impress much either. The company sees a revenue growth of 3.5% to 5.0%. Of this growth 1-2% is expected to come from same store sales growth and the rest will come from new store openings. While inflation rate is on the decline, it should still remain about 3-4% for the rest of the year which means DG's same-store sales growth rate will continue to be below rate of inflation. Also, the company's previous guidance for same store sales was 3.0-3.5% so we should note that it saw a significant downgrade from the previous guidance.

The company also revised its EPS growth rate significantly. Previously it was looking for EPS growth of 4-6% for this year but now it's actually seeing a decline of up to -8% for its EPS. In fact, the high end of its guidance calls for flat EPS. The company sees higher costs due to continuing inflationary pressures but it probably won't be able to pass all those rising costs to customers so its profitability will suffer in the short period.

The company also said it would cut its capital expenditures from $1.85 billion to about $1.65 billion. Since most of DG's capex comes from opening new stores this could mean that the company will reduce its rate of new store openings.

Even though these results look worrisome, I don't think they justify a haircut of -20% in share price. As a matter of fact, this drop in share price comes on top of a decline that had already been going on since fall. Now the stock is down almost -36% in the last 6 months which provides a buying opportunity for long term investors.

The company's current troubles could have more to do with the state of the economy than its own performance and they could be temporary. When we look at the company's long-term performance, we see that it was able to grow its revenues by 125% and its profits by 144% in the last decade. What is impressive is not only the rate of growth but also consistency of it.

Apart from its growth, another thing that has remained relatively consistent over the years is the company's profitability. Despite being known as a low-cost store, the company has been able to maintain healthy profits with gross profits around 30-32% and operating profits around 9-10% year after year. If these margins start falling, it might be time to start getting worried, but I don't think we are anywhere near there.

In the last 5 years, Dollar General had better revenue growth than most of its main competitors. In fact, it had double the growth rate of Dollar Tree (DLTR) and more than double the growth rate of Walmart (WMT). I don't think one bad quarter or even one bad year is enough to hurt this company's long term growth prospects and its management's excellent execution so far.

Not only does the company post better growth than most of its competitors, but it also trades at a cheaper multiple than most of them. Currently DG trades at a P/E of 15 which is cheaper than Walmart's 35, Target's (TGT) 22, Dollar Tree's 21 and only slightly higher than Kroger's (KR) 14. Investors are clearly betting that this company will grow at a lower rate than its competitors even though it hasn't been the case.

Analysts expect the company to continue growing in the long run at least until 2028. While some of these analyst estimates will probably come down due to the company's updated guidance (mostly for the next year or two), I expect longer term expectations to stay mostly intact since the company's long term growth prospects and execution strategy hasn't changed. Notice that the company is selling for a low forward P/E of 14 for 2026 earnings and 12 for 2027 earnings.

It is possible that the economy could enter a recession later this year or early next year and DG's sales could suffer from it. It is also possible that the company's sales could remain stable during a recession since it is usually seen as a low-cost provider of necessities such as food and cleaning supplies. It's hard to tell where the company is headed in the short run, but I can see that it is headed for more growth and strong performance in the long run. For long term investors with 5+ year horizon, the current drop of the stock could provide an excellent buying opportunity. In fact, I will be buying some shares later today.