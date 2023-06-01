Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Does International Diversification Still Matter?

Jun. 01, 2023 11:39 PM ETDNL, IQDG, IHDG
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.97K Followers

Summary

  • The global hesitation is fair, given that international stocks have been a downright disappointment for the last 14 years since the global financial crisis.
  • By the end of 2022, investor demand for U.S. equities had pushed their valuations to approximately 1.5 times that of international stocks.
  • The primary motivation for most investors when allocating abroad is simple: diversification.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

By Andrew Okrongly, CFA

A question we hear more and more from U.S. investors when considering an allocation to international equities is - why bother?

The global hesitation is fair, given that international stocks have been a downright disappointment

US vs. International Annualized Returns, 1970-Present

U.S. vs. International Annualized Returns, 1970-2008

Period of U.S., International Equity Outperformance (1970-Present)

Periods of U.S., International Equity Outperformance (1970-Present)

Valuations of U.S. and Other Equity Markets, Jan 1980-Feb 2023

Rolling 5-Year Returns, U.S. vs. International, 1970-Present

DNL, IQDG, IHDG - Standardized Performance, as of 3/31/23

Andrew Okrongly, CFA, Director, Model Portfolios - WisdomTree

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.97K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.