Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BARK, Inc. (BARK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 10:40 PM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.86K Followers

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Meeker - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Zahir Ibrahim - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Mougias - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Maria Ripps - Canaccord

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street Capital Markets

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup

Corey Grady - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's BARK's Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Jason, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Mike Mougias, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Mike Mougias

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to BARK's fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and CEO; and Zahir Ibrahim, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's conference call is being webcast in its entirety on our website and a replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call. Additionally, a press release covering the company's financial results was issued this afternoon and can be found in our Investor Relations website.

Before I pass it over to Matt, I would like to remind you of the following information regarding forward-looking statements. The statements made on today's call are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results and outcomes to differ. Please refer to our SEC filings for more information on some of the factors that could affect our future results and outcomes.

Also during today's call we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to our non-GAAP financial measures is

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.