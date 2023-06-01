Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sportsman's Warehouse: Poor Weather And Weak Demand Pose Dual Threats

Summary

  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings shares are down significantly following the release of their Q1 results, despite a turn higher on the day.
  • Poor weather conditions and a weakened overall demand environment are affecting the company's sales growth and operating margins.
  • Despite these challenges, the company is still moving forward with additional store openings, putting pressure on key operating metrics and cash flows.
  • Though the current pullback may prove to be overdone, I would be hesitant on any new or further positioning on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) is an outdoor specialty retailer based out of Utah.

Shares in the stock are currently down about 17% following the release of their first quarter results.

Seeking Alpha - 5D Returns Of SPWH

Seeking Alpha - 5D Returns Of

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of SPWH

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of SPWH

Q1FY23 Form 10Q - Percentage Of Net Sales By Department

Q1FY23 Form 10-Q - Percentage Of Net Sales By Department

Q1FY23 Form 10Q - Partial Summary Of Cash Flow Statement

Q1FY23 Form 10-Q - Partial Summary Of Cash Flow Statement

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

