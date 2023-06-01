Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 11:15 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.86K Followers

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christiane Pelz - Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

Joel Anderson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth Bull - Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

David Bellinger - ROTH MKM

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Jason Haas - Bank of America

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Steve McManus - BNP Navis

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Five Below First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Christiane Pelz, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christiane Pelz

Thanks, Sarah and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for Five Below's first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On today's call are Joel Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Bull, Chief Operating Officer; Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

After management has made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions. I need to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Those risks and uncertainties are described in the press release and our SEC filings. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call and we do not undertake

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.