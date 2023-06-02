Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Instruments: Good Long-Term Play, But Short-Term Headwinds Ahead

Jun. 02, 2023 12:34 AM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
Gytis Zizys
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • Texas Instruments is a hold for now due to macroeconomic headwinds and pain in its revenue segments, but it has strong financial health for long-term holding.
  • The automotive industry has been a saving grace for semiconductor companies, with potential growth in self-driving cars and the Chinese market.
  • Texas Instruments has a solid balance sheet, impressive efficiency and profitability, and a decent competitive advantage, making it a good long-term investment once market volatility subsides.

Texas Instruments World Headquarters

wellesenterprises

Investment Thesis

With further pain in many of the company's revenue segments still ahead, coupled with macroeconomic headwinds, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is a hold for now. However, the company's impressive financial health means that once the volatility subsides and

Interest Coverage Ratio of TXN

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Cash Ratio of TXN

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of TXN

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of TXN

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of TXN

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of TXN

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

