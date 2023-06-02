Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: A Great Choice For The Income Investor

Jun. 02, 2023 1:02 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA
Anthony Garcia
Summary

  • Enbridge is a strong player in the energy market, with significant revenue growth and a robust dividend yield of over 7% in USD.
  • The company has a diversified portfolio, including renewable energy investments, and operates in key segments such as liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, gas utilities and storage, and renewable energy.
  • Enbridge has an uncanny ability to accurately forecast its forward guidance, which should give investors reassurance in its dividend payment and debt projections.

Enbridge head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Thesis

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB, TSX:ENB:CA) is very strongly positioned in the energy market and has the revenue growth to back it up. More than that but they're an absolute monster when it comes to dividends, currently yielding well over

ENB Dividends in CAD

ENB Dividends in CAD (ENB 1Q23 Investor Presentation)

ENB's cash flow, guidance, capital allocation

ENB's cash flow, guidance, capital allocation (ENB Q123 Investor Presentation)

Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

