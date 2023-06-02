Davizro

Recap

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) reported its Q1 2023 earnings on May 31. Its stock went up 22.7% after earnings. Interestingly, analysts at Seeking Alpha seem to have varying opinions compared to those on Wall Street. We frequently have a special interest in these types of contentious stocks because the stock's potential may be alluring if one party changes their viewpoint.

Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

The company's valuation multiples command significant premiums compared to other companies in the same sector. We think this is because the business is still in its growth phase.

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Hence, it is important to conduct a more thorough valuation of the stock using the DCF model.

We use the following assumptions as DCF model input:

TAM 137 billion (American Pet Products Association) Market share:7%->12.5% in 10 years (CAGR 5.4%) WACC: 9.1% Free cash flow margin: 1.2%->10% in 10 years Terminal growth rate: 3% Net debt:-676 million (Q12023 data) Shares outstanding: 430 million (Q12023 data)

Through the DCF model, we arrived at a $16.6 billion equity value ($38.6 per share), which is ~6% above the current price.

Based on the sensitivity test below, the stock is likely undervalued if the company can improve its free cash flow margin to above 10%, its WACC falls below 9%, or its long-term market share is over 12.5%.

Sensitivity analysis (LEL Investment)

According to the DCF model, the current price level of the stock appears to be in line with its fair value, taking into account an appropriate margin of safety.

Given that the Fed has chosen to keep interest rates high in the short term, there is no evidence to support a change in the WACC assumption. As a result, the stock's focus would be on the free cash flow margin and market share assumptions.

Expand Free Cash Flow Margin

Due to lower CAPEX costs and higher cash from operations, the company's free cash flow margin grew dramatically in Q1 2023, rising to 4.6% from practically 0% a year earlier. Its cash from operations as a percentage of revenues increased to 5.4% from 3.4%, while its CAPEX expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased to 0.8% in Q1 2023 from 3.2% in Q1 2022.

We conclude that there is room for further improvement in free cash margin following the examination of gross margin, SG&A costs, and CAPEX below.

Gross margin and SG&A expenses

The company's gross margin increased to 28.4% in Q1 from the same period last year, a rise of 90 basis points. This gain was primarily fueled by decreased promotional activity, a high average order size, and increased freight and packaging efficiency.

During the same period, the company's SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales decreased to 19.1% from 19.7% in Q1 2022, a decrease of 60 basis points. This reduction was attributed to higher operating leverage resulting from larger average order sizes, improved efficiency in fulfillment costs, and the company's focus on operating discipline.

These factors suggest that if average spending continues to rise, the company has the potential to further leverage its gross margin and reduce SG&A expenses.

Chewy's net revenues per active customer are $512, which is lower than the average household spending on pets of $1539 reported by the American Pet Product Association. The reason behind this difference is that Chewy primarily focuses on pet food and supplies, which only represent 66% of the total spending on pets.

TAM (APPA)

We believe that there is ample opportunity for Chewy to further enhance its metrics of net revenue per active customer for two main reasons:

First, Chewy has expanded its offerings into the veterinary insurance category through partnerships with Lemonade and Trupanion. The company generated 74.7% of their revenue via autoship, demonstrating a solid foundation of devoted customers. In addition, approximately 87 million households have at least one pet, according to the APPA. With a customer base of 20 million active users, Chewy enjoys a high penetration rate of 23%. This favorable position sets the company up for growth in the vet care category and ultimately leads to an increase in average spending per customer.

Second, Chewy's net revenues per active customer are currently $512. Even without venturing into the vet care sector, there is potential for growth in the pet food and supplies sector. Average household spending on these items is estimated to be around $1000 per household, calculated from the total spending divided by the number of households. Given Chewy's loyal customer base, the company is expected to continue engaging with customers to boost their average spending.

Last but not least, it is also important to note that the company's gross margin has reached a new high, which demonstrates its ability to manage costs and generate stronger profitability.

Gross margin (CHWY)

Finally, U.S. pet industry expenditures grew by 10% in 2022, indicating a high-growth industry. This favorable market environment provides an opportunity for Chewy to tap into the increasing consumer demand and further drive its revenue growth.

US pet industry spending (APPA)

Reduced CAPEX due to improved efficiency

Management attributed the reduced CAPEX to investments in a new automated fulfillment center and ongoing technology projects. Its CAPEX was down to $21 million (0.8% of revenues) in Q1 2023 from $76 million (3.2%) in Q1 2022.

Based on the above analysis, we have a strong belief in the potential for margin expansion. As a result, we assume in our DCF model that Chewy's free cash flow margin will rise from 1.2% in 2022 to 10% over the next ten years, driven by a number of factors such as market growth, decreased CAPEX, and the leveraging of gross margin and SG&A through higher average spending.

Global Expansion

In Q1 2023, the company announced its expansion plan to Montreal, Canada. According to the management, its delivery model will leverage assets for efficiency and economics, prioritizing customer experience. The company will partner with a local third-party for Canada, utilizing its US network strategically. The company expects minimal capital investment in Canada through at least 2024, aligning with long-term profitability goals.

According to Canadian Animal Health Institute and GlobalData:

More than half of Canadian households (60%) own at least one dog or cat. Canada had 15.3 million households in 2021. Dog owners spent about $1,200 on food in 2022, compared to $576 for cat owners.

If we assume average household spending of $800 per household, this suggests a potential addressable market of $7.2 billion. Updating our DCF model to include the Canadian market, this suggests a 11% upside.

DCF model (LEL Investment)

Risk

Margin contraction

The company forecasts an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3%, reflecting a contraction of 0.4% compared to the previous year. While the company acknowledges that quarter-to-quarter results may vary due to its growth phase, investors should closely monitor the factors influencing these margin fluctuations.

Guidance (CHWY)

US Household Growth Plateau

Despite Chewy's impressive revenue growth, its stock has experienced a 70% decline since 2021, which we attribute to a plateau in the number of active customers. In 2022, there was a 1.2% decline in the number of active customers. But with 20 million customers, the company already had a very high penetration rate of 23%. So, rather than seeing this as a weakness, we see it as a strength. We think Chewy can benefit from its powerful network effect and broaden its market reach.

Operating metrics (CHWY)

Summary

Although the current DCF model indicates a modest 6–11% upside from the current price, we believe there is further room for growth. Our growth assumption of a CAGR of 5.4% is conservative, considering the company's multiple growth drivers and current double-digit growth. As the company continues to grow average revenues per active customer at a mid-teen rate and gross margin just hit a new high, our free cash flow margin assumptions can also be conservative. The 23% penetration rate and 75% autoship sales indicate a sizable and devoted customer base. We believe the company has solid fundamentals and the potential to expand. We rate CHWY stock as "Buy". We value your thoughts and welcome any feedback or insights you may have on the matter.