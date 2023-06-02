Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 02, 2023 12:31 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
SA Transcripts
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Choi - SVP, IR and Strategic Finance

Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and CEO

Remo Canessa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Matt Hedberg - RBC

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Roger Boyd - UBS

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Adam Borg - Stifel

Shrenik Kothari - Baird

Peter Levine - Evercore

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Operator

Thank you for standing-by and welcome to the Zscaler Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Bill Choi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance.

Bill Choi

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the Zscaler third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO, and Remo Canessa, CFO.

Please note that we have posted our earnings release and a supplemental financial schedule to our Investor Relations website. Unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. You will find a reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings release.

I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the company's anticipated future revenue, calculated billings, operating performance, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, free cash flow dollar-based net retention rate, future hiring decisions, remaining performance obligations, income taxes, earnings per share, our objectives and outlook, our customer response to our products and our market opportunity.

These statements and other

